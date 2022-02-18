 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Kim Potter, police officer who killed Daunte Wright instead of stunning him, sentenced to 24 months
104
    Followup, Prison, Crime, death of Daunte Wright, Sentence, Jury, Criminal law, Murder, Daunte Wright's life  
104 Comments
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years is too few. I get it. This is her first conviction. Also, a case can be made that she didn't mean to do it. But she did. She should be in jail for the max allowed under the law.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotsa luck staying safe in the slammer, ex-cop Kim.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.


Empathize with that trash? Farking pig should have gotten 20 years with no parole.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said


Can we empathize with the victim's situation, or is that a bridge too far?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she no longer able to own a gun? Because she shouldn't be able to own a gun ever again.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said


Please feel bad for the white woman as she will have to have consequences for her actions for the 1st time in her life.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she'll get out even sooner.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
now she'll have Thicc Moranis to contend with
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not surprising. Right wing conservatives are great actors. She will do 8 months with good behavior.

Hopefully she'll get a shank necklace before she gets out.
 
belome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, a Slidell Louisiana cop was targeting illegals and robbing them at gun point and no time was given when caught.

No telling what else he did to them or others.

Now the new thing is busting in the wrong houses at gun point and shooting the wrong people.
 
belome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.


Sadly, our entire legal system has set itself up for the need to do this.  How many farkers here have tried to fight a speeding ticket when you were clearly guilty?  No different, just on a higher level.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Can we empathize with the victim's situation, or is that a bridge too far?


Warrant for an armed robbery and failure to show up to court, resisted arrest, tried to hop back in the car and take off. Are we empathizing with his fear of going to jail?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


I haven't committed manslaughter, no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


If my fark up caused someone to die I'd damn sure not be seeing freedom for at least five years if that
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.



Betcha no one here farked up and killed someone. We can cast the first stone at you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I recognize there will be those who disagree with the sentence. That I granted a significant downward departure does not in in any way diminish Daunte Wright's life."

All the farks in the world don't combine into a big enough fark you for this asshole.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Can we empathize with the victim's situation, or is that a bridge too far?


Quick check: this was the victim.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a no on that
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge Chu made a good call generally with a downward departure, but went too far. 48 months would have been a far more appropriate. Also her speech at the end preaching that we need to see through the eyes of our oppressors was absolute garbage.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Is she no longer able to own a gun? Because she shouldn't be able to own a gun ever again.


She cannot own/possess a firearm for life.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

belome: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.

Sadly, our entire legal system has set itself up for the need to do this.  How many farkers here have tried to fight a speeding ticket when you were clearly guilty?  No different, just on a higher level.


So first you want to chalk this up as just a mistake.

Now you want to compare it to a speeding ticket.

She is guilty of manslaughter.
 
belome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Betcha no one here farked up and killed someone. We can cast the first stone at you.


My friend ran a stop sign when she was 16, killed an entire family.  I guess throw away the key eh?
 
Jaesop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Betcha no one here farked up and killed someone. We can cast the first stone at you.


It's almost like you're trying not to understand the meaning of the saying.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Lotsa luck staying safe in the slammer, ex-cop Kim.



They will immediately put her into protective custody.
This case garnered too much attention to do otherwise.

Two years?
For manslaughter?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unfortunately,
Neither one were a stunning decision...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Dude, don't bother. This is Fark. There's no reasonable discussion here. You either fall in with the crowd or become a target.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Fark doesn't concern itself with intent.

Or really anything that requires measured thinking.
 
belome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: belome: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.

Sadly, our entire legal system has set itself up for the need to do this.  How many farkers here have tried to fight a speeding ticket when you were clearly guilty?  No different, just on a higher level.

So first you want to chalk this up as just a mistake.

Now you want to compare it to a speeding ticket.

She is guilty of manslaughter.


No, I'm explaining that our legal system.
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listerine69
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 850x330]

Not surprising. Right wing conservatives are great actors. She will do 8 months with good behavior.

Hopefully she'll get a shank necklace before she gets out.


Why do they all look like they're taking a dump?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xcott: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Can we empathize with the victim's situation, or is that a bridge too far?


Lol this is fark.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cman: Two years is too few. I get it. This is her first conviction. Also, a case can be made that she didn't mean to do it. But she did. She should be in jail for the max allowed under the law.


She had no right to taze him.  She wasn't using the tazer in self defence and that that resulted in death.  That's an illegal assault and regardless of using the gun by accident, she's guilty of manslaughter and should have a sentence commensurate with that and not this pathetic slap on the wrist.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


I fark up constantly and if I farked up that badly I'd expect to get nailed to the wall for it, but then I'm not a cop.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

belome: Badmoodman: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Betcha no one here farked up and killed someone. We can cast the first stone at you.

My friend ran a stop sign when she was 16, killed an entire family.  I guess throw away the key eh?


Did your friend notice the family was black first, or not?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.

Fark doesn't concern itself with intent.

Or really anything that requires measured thinking.


A website doesn't have any intent or thinking.
Human beings however, do, and your defense of this crap is disgusting.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: fiddlehead: Is she no longer able to own a gun? Because she shouldn't be able to own a gun ever again.

She cannot own/possess a firearm for life.


When she gets out she can appeal to have her Right restored.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Betcha no one here farked up and killed someone. We can cast the first stone at you.


Nope. No murder, manslaughter, grand theft, rape, or sedition here.

Dafuq you trying to say here? Piss poor training? How do you know she didn't do this on purpose and figured since she's a whitey, "oops" would be a viable defense.

After seeing pics of the gun and the taser, not sure how she mixed that up.

No comment on the sentence since we have people sentenced to 5 years for accidentally voting in which NO ONE GODDAMN DIED.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.

Dude, don't bother. This is Fark. There's no reasonable discussion here. You either fall in with the crowd or become a target.


"Everybody disagrees with my terrible takes, so I will blame the website"
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


I ain't never killed nobody due to a farkvp. I ain't even ever shot anyone, ever. I ain't even a pig, whom should be held to a FAR higher standard than a civilian (yeah I'll be holding my breath).
/will her stoning involve her being buried to her neck?
//I got a nice rock in mind
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.

Empathize with that trash? Farking pig should have gotten 20 years with no parole.


Body Count - Cop Killer
Youtube LH8gUhDd6WE
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan - The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll (Official Audio)
Youtube FmbwU3J-2kk
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jaesop: Badmoodman: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


Betcha no one here farked up and killed someone. We can cast the first stone at you.

It's almost like you're trying not to understand the meaning of the saying.


Possibly it's you? The direct implication of Jesus' parable was that the "holy" men looking to stone the woman had done the same thing.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And had he defended himself to any degree he would have never seen the light of day again.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Bootleg: "And to those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Ms. Potter's situation," [The Judge] said

Her situation being, what, slapped on the wrist after being found guilty? If she'd shown contrition and plead guilty I'd be okay with a shorter sentence (Maybe 5 years?), but forcing them to go through a trial to only get 2? Nah.

Empathize with that trash? Farking pig should have gotten 20 years with no parole.

Pig in a Blanket
Youtube pgGmkRIC97Q
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.

Dude, don't bother. This is Fark. There's no reasonable discussion here. You either fall in with the crowd or become a target.


You're a bigger victim than the guy Potter murdered. I hope Fark gets at least two years in jail.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: cowsaregoodeating: belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.

Dude, don't bother. This is Fark. There's no reasonable discussion here. You either fall in with the crowd or become a target.

"Everybody disagrees with my terrible takes, so I will blame the website"


I didn't even say anything about the topic and chucklefark took offense. That's precious.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

belome: This was a horrible mistake.  Does anyone here think there was intent?  Do you feel she knew what she was doing?

I do not.

Those of you here who have never farked something up, feel free to cast the first stone.


I've never murdered someone, so...

I've also never confused a taser for a gun.

I've also never tasered anyone just because I had a taser and was "allowed" to do it
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mock26: kmgenesis23: fiddlehead: Is she no longer able to own a gun? Because she shouldn't be able to own a gun ever again.

She cannot own/possess a firearm for life.

When she gets out she can appeal to have her Right restored.


Not really. She can request a reinstatement via statute, but the courts have a great deal of discretion there. Unlikely given the high profile of this case.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Paging Betty White to the white courtesy phone.
 
