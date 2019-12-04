 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   I guess he really wasn't CIA after all   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Iraqi Kurdistan, Human rights, Ross Roggio, Iraq, Torture, Law, Kurdish language, Kurdish people  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The OJT program for future Amazon supervisors was pretty strict
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A superseding indictment stated that Roggio was managing a project in 2015 to construct a factory and produce weapons in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The indictment stated that one of Roggio's employees raised concerns about the weapons project. Upon learning of this, Roggio arranged for Kurdish soldiers to abduct the employee.

Someone's getting a negative review on Glassdoor.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. If he was he probably would have walked free.

Because no one has paid for this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/04/us/politics/cia-torture-drawings.html

Or this:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/31/cia-admits-spying-senate-staffers
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And without Trump to pardon him.
:(
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: And without Trump to pardon him.
:(


Don't worry, they'll be another doughy Republican torture fetishist in the White House before his sentence is up.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he make him eat a c*ckmeat sandwich?
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it to the Supreme Court. It didn't happen in the US, so it can't be illegal, per Mars vs. Sanity.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The United States stands for the rule of law and will hold accountable anyone who commits acts of
torture, regardless of where it takes place."

What a joke.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One may be human but it does not mean a person is humane.  Hitler was human.
 
guinsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Yep. If he was he probably would have walked free.

Because no one has paid for this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/04/us/politics/cia-torture-drawings.html

Or this:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/31/cia-admits-spying-senate-staffers


Obama, Pelosi et al insisted we must look forward, not back, ie protect their cronies, so that's what we will do until everyone responsible is long dead
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guinsu: mongbiohazard: Yep. If he was he probably would have walked free.

Because no one has paid for this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/04/us/politics/cia-torture-drawings.html

Or this:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/31/cia-admits-spying-senate-staffers

Obama, Pelosi et al insisted we must look forward, not back, ie protect their cronies, so that's what we will do until everyone responsible is long dead


I'd be surprised that you're still so very mad about Barry O, but since I had to listen to you folks cry about Bill Clinton for 12 years after he left office - not to mention the ongoing 1992-202x "Hillary Clinton Is The Reason For My Problems" tour -  I really shouldn't be surprised.

Personally, I think you should get some new material.   Or at the very least, a hobby.
 
