Caption this monochromatic happy couple
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Mayonnaise sandwiches?"

"I'd love some honey."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
wife: "Cup of coffee, dear?"
husband: "How about a nice cup of shut the hell up, Jane."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I've brought you your slippers...your paper...your pipe...What more do you want?"
"Just let me bask in the joy of lording it over someone even needier than I am!"
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
"I shaved my vajayjay, you know what that means?"

"Yeah, the damn drain's clogged again."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hey look Honey!  I made the obits again!  Where is that new policy?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"There's a sale at Penneys."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"George. Really. You know that pipe's not clean."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ward...the Beaver needs attention...now!
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop bogarting or I start choking.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neck goes snappy
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look honey, nude beaches in Bermuda!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A photo of Bob Norton in happier days before he was found deceased on his couch with a broken neck. Authorities single clue is that the toilet seat was up.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's a sale on vibrating butt plugs.
I know how you love those Hal.
 
