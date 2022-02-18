 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   What's short, hard, and completely devoid of seamen?   (thedrive.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Submarine, Ohio class submarine, United States Navy, Unmanned vehicles, World War II, Sonar, Navy, Newport, Rhode Island  
•       •       •

1162 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 6:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reminds me of an old-timey MK-36 H-Bomb.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.bignewsnetwork.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed wrong Dr. Chapo
Fark user imageView Full Size
/yes that's Sebastian Gorka
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I guessed wrong Dr. Chapo
[Fark user image image 287x175]/yes that's Sebastian Gorka


That's his secretary's car, right?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and has citrus trees as camouflage on top?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I guessed wrong Dr. Chapo
[Fark user image image 287x175]/yes that's Sebastian Gorka


It looks like he's 26 minutes from being at the gym.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A marines life after he reaches the Ukraine?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The current status of the @USS Nancy Pelosi.

Bite me Farkers! You wish got there first!
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the HELL did you get hold of my medical records?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's short, hard, and completely devoid of seamen?"

Subby's mom?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: berylman: I guessed wrong Dr. Chapo
[Fark user image image 287x175]/yes that's Sebastian Gorka

It looks like he's 26 minutes from being at the gym.


It looks like that dude has never seen a gym.

Ew.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why exactly but the headline reminded me of this:

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An asexual female bodybuilding elf.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens if
a) it gets caught in a net by, um, Russian trawlers?
b) someone hacks into it and takes control?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, the sailors would drown when the screen door opens.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a snake head shape. It's a capsule. It should be called the penecilin submarine, if they really need something that sounds like peen.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whitroth: What happens if
a) it gets caught in a net by, um, Russian trawlers?
b) someone hacks into it and takes control?


Surely. Ono e has ever thought of those possibilities!  You should email the Navy, you would be a hero!
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, if you detect a Russian sub nearby, release the drone, get it up to speed, and ram it into the Ruskie sub's screws.  At best, that Russian sub would have to surface, because it's going to be making a hell of a racket with bent blades and possible a bent shaft.  At worst, they "lost" another one.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WACs in the Phillipines
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: whitroth: What happens if
a) it gets caught in a net by, um, Russian trawlers?
b) someone hacks into it and takes control?

Surely. Ono e has ever thought of those possibilities!  You should email the Navy, you would be a hero!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whitroth: What happens if
a) it gets caught in a net by, um, Russian trawlers?
b) someone hacks into it and takes control?


a) self-destruct.  Likely pretty hard on the Russian trawler in the process.  And even if a fullself-destruct isn't in the cards, I have no doubt that the internal systems that are particularly sensitive would self-destruct.

b) the nature of the actual communications protocols used would make randomly hacking-in essentially impossible.  I expect that when the submarine or surface ship launches one, it would first have to activate the encrypted communications in such a fashion that the encryption keys are generated at that time.  This would mean that there wouldn't be any preshared keys to have stolen in advance.  Thus the only way to take over control of it while it's on deployment would be to hack the ship's systems to get the keys, or if the ship communicates those keys to some central command, to hack them during that communications system, which is itself also encrypted.

And it wouldn't surprise me if there arer poison-pills in the communications between the ship and the drone, such that either the presence or absence of some kind of element during legitimate communications will likewise trigger self-destruct.  Ie, even if someone does somehow manage to hack to the communications, if they either don't send the right thing or else they send the wrong thing, the drone realizes that it's not legitimate and self-destructs.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope we gave Ukraine a few of these to try out for us.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Paige? no!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Your typical episode of Jeopardy?
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wouldn't that really change the mother ships sonar signature and announce its location?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.