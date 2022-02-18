 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Jacksonville installs sensors to try and find out where the terrible smell is coming from. The fact that a restaurant called Burrito Gallery is near a bar named Underbelly should have told them   (news4jax.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Odor, Olfaction, Smell, first Envirosuite sensor, city of Jacksonville, Jacksonville's Environmental Quality Division chief, terrible smell people, parts of the city  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 3:14 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The original Florida scent detectors:
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size


In other news, it might be best to leave to alone. Florida stank could come from a dangerous source, or subby's mom.
 
bisonjelly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How far is it from Mar-a-lago? That place stinks.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it the seedy one?
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What is wrong with some of you farkers and your intestines that ..causes such an issue.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Burrito Underbelly is the name of my metal core mariachi band.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do the pics in that article look like they were taken in 2002, printed out and then rescanned before they were added?
 
cloverock70
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meth detectors?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Chemical intrusion into the water table.  All of the Gulf states have this problem and it's getting worse every year.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
6 months from now: "We have been unable to pinpoint the source of the stench, as we live in Florida, and the whole place stinks"
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aren't those places near that dive bar, The Dirty Taint?

/DNRTFA
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tacoma, WA eagerly awaiting to see if they can determine the source of their aroma.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.