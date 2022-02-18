 Skip to content
(WTOP)   In response to states banning the accurate teaching of history in public schools, Maryland does the opposite   (wtop.com) divider line
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Isn't Maryland a little too far south of the mason dixon line for that kind of thinking?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Isn't Maryland a little too far south of the mason dixon line for that kind of thinking?


Maryland is on the Mason-Dixon Line.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GOPer Hogan will veto it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: GOPer Hogan will veto it.


If he does, you can expect similar legislation to keep coming up in MD. It's a very pro-education state, and that reaches across party lines. "Let's put back the parts of history we haven't been teaching" would win at the polls every time in MD.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I learned all the bad stuff in school during the 80s. Suffrage, trail of tears, slavery, slave ships from Africa, civil rights, Custer, little big horn, wounded knee, etc etc. Probably why I'm don't trust the government and not a democrat.

Is this no longer being taught? America has a crappy history.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Amy Jean Chung Fry, with the Asian American Advancing Justice...

WTF?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: Amy Jean Chung Fry, with the Asian American Advancing Justice...

WTF?


images2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
