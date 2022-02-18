 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Timing is everything when a meteorite is heading straight for your head
26
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The dog woke her up with his barking.  If she were a cat owner, she'd be dead and her cat wouldn't even care.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do love the idea of I never thought a lot about meteorites until I woke up in bed next to one
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is more serious than a rhino charging you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now she has superpowers.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The dog woke her up with his barking.  If she were a cat owner, she'd be dead and her cat wouldn't even care.


That dog deserves wagyu steak for life.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are worse ways to go.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't there only been like one or two people proven to be hit ever and they were not direct hits?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/its been so long, i forgot what issue it was from.
//#8. And bonus is that i found what looks like all the  pre-chroma tick issues online. I had no idea viewcomics.me existed until today.

///SPOON!!!!!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So because the meteorite was big and black it's supposed to be scary? Reported!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We looked at the piece of dark black rock, a little bigger than a fist, nestled between the two pillows.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: I do love the idea of I never thought a lot about meteorites until I woke up in bed next to one


"Dear Penthouse,

I never thought it would happen to me, but, one night, while lying in bed,...."

/Pounded in the Butt by a Meteorite on my Pillow
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nearly killed by something crashing through her roof?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

VelcroFez: I do love the idea of I never thought a lot about meteorites until I woke up in bed next to one


"Honey, it's not what it looks like"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Hasn't there only been like one or two people proven to be hit ever and they were not direct hits?


How many direct hits can we expect to hear from?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A black rock, the size of a fist, was lying right where my head had been

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not talking about the white haired lady in the headline pic.
//Not that old yet.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Red Alert ( Official Video ) Remedy
Youtube SJyhZ-3Z8A8
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ultra Reality: What would you do in this situation? - LG Meteor Prank
Youtube ynvKWYvyCqw
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She can prob sell it and make a nice payday
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe she should go to the next local Open Mic Night.
 
berylman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The next thing I remember is waking up at 11.30 to the sound of Toby barking like mad. It was his protective bark: "Something's out there!" So I quickly got up. Almost immediately there was an explosion, and everything was covered in plasterboard and debris.

Woah, this dog Toby has a supernatural power to detect incoming meteors. He has to be silenced so that the giant one may arrive without warning
 
