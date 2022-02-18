 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And fark this church in particular
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jasonvatch
1 hour ago  
"God smites Tower of Babel, again."
 
cman
1 hour ago  
I'd totally tap the blonde woman in the dude's avatar
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
"I'm so sad."

You know... they can fix that, right?
 
Farkenhostile
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud
1 hour ago  
Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)
 
Ker_Thwap
1 hour ago  
It's because of wind, caused by the uneven heating of the earth by the sun.  It's also poorly designed/construction/maintenance.

FWD: FWD: FWD: FWD:  Windstorm topples church tower, and in a miracle leaves nearby dumpster perfectly intact.
 
scottydoesntknow
1 hour ago  
Saw a video this morning of a trash bin flying 500 feet into the air because of the wind. Same system?
 
optikeye
1 hour ago  
Dementors
 
Ker_Thwap
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Saw a video this morning of a trash bin flying 500 feet into the air because of the wind. Same system?


You are the wind beneath my dumpster wings.
 
SurfaceTension
1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
iron de havilland
1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)


Came here to ask if Patrick Troughton is OK.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man
49 minutes ago  

cman: I'd totally tap the blonde woman in the dude's avatar


Fark is not your personal ero....

Never mind, you keep flying that freak flag...
 
NINEv2
49 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)


My first thought as well.
 
sprag
47 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: [Fark user image 597x392]


The greater good
 
Mrtraveler01
46 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Saw a video this morning of a trash bin flying 500 feet into the air because of the wind. Same system?


Yeah, UK is getting hit hard with a big windstorm right now.
 
Dallymo
46 minutes ago  
Yarp!
 
stuhayes2010
46 minutes ago  
And the church goers, who have no money for charity, will suddenly raise 100,000 pounds to fix this.
 
Missicat
44 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Devolving_Spud: Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)

Came here to ask if Patrick Troughton is OK.
[i.makeagif.com image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


That was the first thing I thought of.  Not sure if that's good or bad.
 
Nimbull
44 minutes ago  
Seriously it looks like that thing was just set on top of the tower there and fell over. Like it already broke and was waiting for the right sneeze to go boom.
 
BitwiseShift
43 minutes ago  
A second gust has hit the spire.

Some say you can't insure a church tower.  Others say you can.  Or is it just for lightning strikes?
 
dougermouse
43 minutes ago  
Yet another climate change super storm that will be ignored as yet ANOTHER warning by the atmosphere to maybe just maybe stop putting pollution and greenhouse gases into it.

But hey, just think back at all the sweet sweet profits that went to the 0.1% as society ends.  And the dumb 40% that will be the hardest to suffer that enables them will yell at those of us that know and ask why didn't we save them sooner.

We tried, we warned, but your kind of stupid only will take the vaccine when the o2 sat is at 60% and dropping.  Except in this case instead of it just killing you, this level of stupid will basically end society thanks to the droughts, wars over fresh water, mass human migrations, floodings, ...  oh we are just scratching the crazy surface.

Remember without the Gulf stream, ole Blighty is going to much colder, windier and very hard to live on.
 
tintar
43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/narp
 
logieal
43 minutes ago  
A terrible accident.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
42 minutes ago  
My former church's choir went to the Cathedral in Wells several years ago and performed at this facility while they were there. It's pretty old and more than one of us wondered how stable some of the walls were.
 
CheekyMonkey
40 minutes ago  

dougermouse: Yet another climate change super storm that will be ignored as yet ANOTHER warning by the atmosphere to maybe just maybe stop putting pollution and greenhouse gases into it.

But hey, just think back at all the sweet sweet profits that went to the 0.1% as society ends.  And the dumb 40% that will be the hardest to suffer that enables them will yell at those of us that know and ask why didn't we save them sooner.

We tried, we warned, but your kind of stupid only will take the vaccine when the o2 sat is at 60% and dropping.  Except in this case instead of it just killing you, this level of stupid will basically end society thanks to the droughts, wars over fresh water, mass human migrations, floodings, ...  oh we are just scratching the crazy surface.

Remember without the Gulf stream, ole Blighty is going to much colder, windier and very hard to live on.


I think your crazy runs pretty deep...

\post needs more chemtrails and FEMA camps
 
LouisZepher
34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Devolving_Spud: Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)

Came here to ask if Patrick Troughton is OK.
[i.makeagif.com image 400x226]


Ditto.

Either that, or there's one less space vampire in E-space.
 
Outshined_One
33 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Devolving_Spud: Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)

Came here to ask if Patrick Troughton is OK.
[i.makeagif.com image 400x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


That should be shown on the first day to all freshmen attending the Prometheus School of Running Away From Things.
 
Malenfant
32 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Did it impale anyone?

(Tubular bells)


I instantly thought of Patrick Troughton.
 
Pista
32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex
29 minutes ago  
Happens any time I walk into a church.
 
martian marvel
28 minutes ago  
It was just the tip.
 
tintar
23 minutes ago  

Pista: [pbs.twimg.com image 456x680]


kontrapunkt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
21 minutes ago  
"So sorry. You just are not covered for 'acts of god,' Pastor"
 
2farknfunny
17 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: dougermouse: Yet another climate change super storm that will be ignored as yet ANOTHER warning by the atmosphere to maybe just maybe stop putting pollution and greenhouse gases into it.

But hey, just think back at all the sweet sweet profits that went to the 0.1% as society ends.  And the dumb 40% that will be the hardest to suffer that enables them will yell at those of us that know and ask why didn't we save them sooner.

We tried, we warned, but your kind of stupid only will take the vaccine when the o2 sat is at 60% and dropping.  Except in this case instead of it just killing you, this level of stupid will basically end society thanks to the droughts, wars over fresh water, mass human migrations, floodings, ...  oh we are just scratching the crazy surface.

Remember without the Gulf stream, ole Blighty is going to much colder, windier and very hard to live on.

I think your crazy runs pretty deep...

\post needs more chemtrails and FEMA camps


They have FEMA camps in England??!!! The NHS runs re-eucation there (we all saw the Olympics ceremony with the NHS dancers flouting their total control over English thought) This is bad, FEMA on English soil. The English must surely rallye at thee Curry Shoppes tae defende thy culturee. Theree Ise Noe Alternativee.
 
KB202
17 minutes ago  

cman: I'd totally tap the blonde woman in the dude's avatar


No, you wouldn't, because she has a say in the matter.

And since you'd totally tap your own sofa cushions, just stick with that.
 
cman
15 minutes ago  

KB202: And since you'd totally tap your own sofa cushions


You wouldnt? Whats wrong with you?
 
OtherLittleGuy
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What part of 'Divine Rights of Kings' don't you Colonists understand?"

/I know, that was settled with Billy & Mare
 
JohnBigBootay
12 minutes ago  
The lord defers maintenance in mysterious ways
 
CheekyMonkey
10 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: CheekyMonkey: dougermouse: Yet another climate change super storm that will be ignored as yet ANOTHER warning by the atmosphere to maybe just maybe stop putting pollution and greenhouse gases into it.

But hey, just think back at all the sweet sweet profits that went to the 0.1% as society ends.  And the dumb 40% that will be the hardest to suffer that enables them will yell at those of us that know and ask why didn't we save them sooner.

We tried, we warned, but your kind of stupid only will take the vaccine when the o2 sat is at 60% and dropping.  Except in this case instead of it just killing you, this level of stupid will basically end society thanks to the droughts, wars over fresh water, mass human migrations, floodings, ...  oh we are just scratching the crazy surface.

Remember without the Gulf stream, ole Blighty is going to much colder, windier and very hard to live on.

I think your crazy runs pretty deep...

\post needs more chemtrails and FEMA camps

They have FEMA camps in England??!!! The NHS runs re-eucation there (we all saw the Olympics ceremony with the NHS dancers flouting their total control over English thought) This is bad, FEMA on English soil. The English must surely rallye at thee Curry Shoppes tae defende thy culturee. Theree Ise Noe Alternativee.


Wherever crazy exists, so shall FEMA camps...
 
ReluctantPaladin
9 minutes ago  

sprag: Farkenhostile: [Fark user image 597x392]

The greater good


SHUT IT!
 
cman
8 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: 2farknfunny: CheekyMonkey: dougermouse: Yet another climate change super storm that will be ignored as yet ANOTHER warning by the atmosphere to maybe just maybe stop putting pollution and greenhouse gases into it.

But hey, just think back at all the sweet sweet profits that went to the 0.1% as society ends.  And the dumb 40% that will be the hardest to suffer that enables them will yell at those of us that know and ask why didn't we save them sooner.

We tried, we warned, but your kind of stupid only will take the vaccine when the o2 sat is at 60% and dropping.  Except in this case instead of it just killing you, this level of stupid will basically end society thanks to the droughts, wars over fresh water, mass human migrations, floodings, ...  oh we are just scratching the crazy surface.

Remember without the Gulf stream, ole Blighty is going to much colder, windier and very hard to live on.

I think your crazy runs pretty deep...

\post needs more chemtrails and FEMA camps

They have FEMA camps in England??!!! The NHS runs re-eucation there (we all saw the Olympics ceremony with the NHS dancers flouting their total control over English thought) This is bad, FEMA on English soil. The English must surely rallye at thee Curry Shoppes tae defende thy culturee. Theree Ise Noe Alternativee.

Wherever crazy exists, so shall FEMA camps...


They tried to implement FEMA camps. But it turned out Republicans were against it. So they instead implemented ICE camps.
 
