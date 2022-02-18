 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Woman sues ex-boyfriend for defamation. Defamation in this case being tips he gave to police leading to her prosecution in her husband's murder. A crime she was convicted of   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
7
    More: Asinine, Murder, Lynlee Jo Renick, Brandon Blackwell, Jury, false statements, murder of her husband, Court documents, help of Ashley Shaw  
•       •       •

382 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 1:38 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't convicted solely on his statements. Seems like, if he was lying, her attorney would have established that fact at trial. The whole thing stinks...everyone involved seems awful.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone can try to sue anyone for just about anything. It doesn't mean they'll win. News at 11.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Communications given under oath are typically immune from defamation.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't remember this episode of Perry Mason.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The truth is an absolute defense in defamation lawsuits.

If I call your mother a crack-whore, presenting her convictions for prostitution and controlled substances as evidence means I win.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
JFC, those eyes, like a doll's eyes...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 Blackwell spent time in jail on two counts of first-degree stalking and five counts of violating an order of protection against Lynlee. The order was terminated in Nov. 2021.

She and Blackwell reportedly had an affair prior to Benjamin's murder and had a child together following his death.

JFC, great people all around.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.