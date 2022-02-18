 Skip to content
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about a 10 year old Twinkie for dessert.


None of us will need embalmers when we die.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Perfectly preserved"

/no, no it wasn't
//intact and recognizable, yes
///and if that's your only criteria for what constitutes perfectly preserved, I'd suggest running your decisions by someone else before you end up dead
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I have years-old food products just laying around my home, and yours looks the same as it did when I lost it after the last time I cleaned my house five years ago. How embarrassing for you!"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this another "story" about people too stupid to tell the difference between tossed in a corner but fully exposed to the elements vs sealed in an airtight container?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you're losing cheeseburgers around the house I think you may be eating too cheeseburgers...
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The McMummy?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of our Australian team members at the South Pole ate a 50-year old can of Chili we found buried in the ice while digging down to the old 1950's base.  He ate it, and felt pretty bad for an hour, but after a few horrendous belches, the troubles went away.  He said it tasted pretty bland, and some of the old-timers back home mentioned that they spiced it up when they ate it.  It was packed pretty bland.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I dehydrated some beef jerky under the perfect conditions, and it smelled and looked really good.  Then when I bit into it, it was all dried out!  How weird is that?!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: "I have years-old food products just laying around my home, and yours looks the same as it did when I lost it after the last time I cleaned my house five years ago. How embarrassing for you!"


Who the fark puts a burger in their closet?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I ate a C-ration can of ham and MFers in 79.  I think it expired in 75 or 77.  Second worst case of horrendous gas ever.  Protip:  If you challenge some moran to eat expired C-Rations, better not plan on spending any time around him for the next 24 hours.

Wasn't that bad.  Had the delicious layer of grease/fat on top.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too old beef patties, rancid sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a fossilized bun.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Is this another "story" about people too stupid to tell the difference between tossed in a corner but fully exposed to the elements vs sealed in an airtight container?


No
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aungen: One of our Australian team members at the South Pole ate a 50-year old can of Chili we found buried in the ice while digging down to the old 1950's base.  He ate it, and felt pretty bad for an hour, but after a few horrendous belches, the troubles went away.  He said it tasted pretty bland, and some of the old-timers back home mentioned that they spiced it up when they ate it.  It was packed pretty bland.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Steve1989MREinfo unimpressed.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was working my way through college in the 80's at a grocery store.   The manager had me get on top of the stock room freezer to get rid of 20 years of garbage that had accumulated.  I found a hostess Twinkie that  was over 10 years out of date.  It was still that yellow color and soft, moist sponge cake.

Twinkies, not even once.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chitownmike: Chemlight Battery: "I have years-old food products just laying around my home, and yours looks the same as it did when I lost it after the last time I cleaned my house five years ago. How embarrassing for you!"

Who the fark puts a burger in their closet?


a shame eater hiding their stash.

Kind of like how I'd stash a bottle of vodka in my garden shed  but the fat people version I suspect.
 
