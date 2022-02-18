 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Free Lolita   (local10.com)
20
    More: Florida, Miami Seaquarium, Killer whale, former employee of the Miami Seaquarium, recent USDA inspection report, only doctor, health of famed killer whale Lolita, 56-year-old orca, live video  
1216 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 11:35 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not falling for that one again.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Click bait.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Admiral Kirk and his stolen Bird of Prey are in Florida?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
(*With purchase of greater or equal value)
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, it's: "⬋Free Lolita"
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, we all know how farked up whales and dolphins in captivity is... I just got done watching the episode of Blue Planet II where it's following orcas, you know, thousands of miles through the ocean.   

And, then you see the arial shot of the size of that animal and the size of that tank, and you realize every single one of these places need to be shut the fark down.    What a messed up country.
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, we all know how farked up whales and dolphins in captivity is... I just got done watching the episode of Blue Planet II where it's following orcas, you know, thousands of miles through the ocean.   

And, then you see the arial shot of the size of that animal and the size of that tank, and you realize every single one of these places need to be shut the fark down.    What a messed up country.


Done in one.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The whale is 56. There's only one being whose freeing her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they discovered Matt Gaetz's secret basement chamber.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, we all know how farked up whales and dolphins in captivity is... I just got done watching the episode of Blue Planet II where it's following orcas, you know, thousands of miles through the ocean.   

And, then you see the arial shot of the size of that animal and the size of that tank, and you realize every single one of these places need to be shut the fark down.    What a messed up country.


...something...Invisible Sky Wizard...something...dominion over...something...profit margin...

Oops, did I say that last part out loud?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
52 years in a tank is atrocious
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: 52 years in a tank is atrocious


Yeah, sounds like an ex-employee is speaking out about the horrible conditions. 52 years in the world's smallest whale tank, food allotment reduced, fed rotting food, forced to do exhausting tricks despite poor health, experienced veterinarian fired and replaced with a college grad with zero orca experience, etc, etc.
Sounds like the place needs to be shut down.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, we all know how farked up whales and dolphins in captivity is... I just got done watching the episode of Blue Planet II where it's following orcas, you know, thousands of miles through the ocean.

And, then you see the arial shot of the size of that animal and the size of that tank, and you realize every single one of these places need to be shut the fark down.    What a messed up country.


Well, yes and no. Some aquariums actually do good work helping preserve endangered species. But we should definitely stop training aquatic mammals to do "tricks" for tourists.

/not that kind of trick, McClure
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd want to murder humans too if they kept you in a bathtub for 50 years.

/ unfortunately, most of the Orcas at Sea World cannot be released because they've never had to take care of themselves
 
patrick767
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lolita, also known as Tokitae or Toki as she is known by her trainers and caregivers, has been confined to the smallest whale tank in the world since she was captured 52 years ago and sold to the park as a baby killer whale at 4 years old.

52 years in that little tank...
Fark Seaquarium. Shut that shiathole down.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: I mean, we all know how farked up whales and dolphins in captivity is... I just got done watching the episode of Blue Planet II where it's following orcas, you know, thousands of miles through the ocean.   

And, then you see the arial shot of the size of that animal and the size of that tank, and you realize every single one of these places need to be shut the fark down.    What a messed up country.


Dang, I'm usually the poster that gets 'username checks out' in these threads...

Also, every bit of what you said
 
Tabletop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I was the aquarium I'd be trying to sell the world on compassionate release for this whale.

"After 52 years of capitiviry we think it's important Lolita gets a chance to experience the sea, so we are releasing this whale. It has nothing to do with the cost of whale carcass removal, or of whale end of life care, I assure you."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

patrick767: 52 years in that little tank...
Fark Seaquarium. Shut that shiathole down.


Fark user imageView Full Size

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is my old neighborhood. I remember as a child seeing Lolita and her partner Hugo crammed together in an even smaller tank. And I'm officially an old guy now. I also remember Dixie, the original elephant at the nearby Crandon Park Zoo, a lovely gentle creature who took popcorn and peanuts out of our pockets with her trunk; at the end they messed around trying to splint her broken foot and should have euthanized her long before they finally did. I live in Monterey now, and we locals called the aquarium here the Fish Prison. Zoos are sad.
 
