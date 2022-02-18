 Skip to content
(CNN) Remember when we wiped out polio in the sixties? About that
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.


People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See??? Vaccines don't work.

FREEDUMB!!!!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.


But at least they'll die having known the sweet taste of freedom.

/crying_eagle.gif
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>Remember when we wiped out polio in the sixties? About that

Nope. I remember when we eradicated in developed Western nations. I had a coworker from South America who will be around 30 now who has a withered leg from Polio.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.


Now with meme:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.


I could see it. After all they already have a convenient narrative to feed the white trashionalists, that being "DIRTY AFRICA DID THIS TO US ON PURPOSE!!11!1"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone call actual superhero, Jimmy Carter, he'll know what to do.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP: "Life is started at infection, antibiotics are murder"
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The GOP has the weirdest boner right now.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Time to invest in Iron Lungs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]


I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polio was never wiped out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]

I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol


It was just written like that. Michael Crichton disliked technology. His novels were, mostly, a criticism of reliance on technology.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only did 'we' not wipe out polio, 'we' (the CIA) gave it a much-needed (??) boost in Pakistan through fake vaccination programs. Yay us.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As  best as I remember, we wiped out one strain. But there were three different strains. Two still exist.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.


ayup, they're gonna be clamoring about their constitutional right to have polio. plus it's just a hoax anyway. plus it's really only just like having the flu. and before you know it, like a miracle it's gone.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.


That one we actually did wipe out, so no, you can't. Not unless you break into one of the few labs where samples are still stored.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.


A few months ago one of the ladies in my mother's memory care unit was screaming about how they are citizens and have rights and the other lady doesn't have to do things just because the staff asks her to. Which is all true, but in this case the horrible overreach was that they were finished with lunch and should go to the common room to watch a movie. Her complaint seems more reasonable than a lot of these idiots'.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in a few years rows of kids in iron lungs again. Thanks to a bunch of people afraid of stuff they don't understand, thank you cavemen.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We wiped out polio *in the US*.  Worldwide, the effort to wipe out polio didn't even begin until after we had already done it here.  It's a relatively new effort.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not surprising.  At the beginning of 2020, the only parts of the world that still had confirmed cases of polio were Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nigeria.  Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to eradicate polio in those countries had to be put on hold, and likely still are on hold to this day.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.


I have reservations when people make such blanket statements.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]

I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol


I honestly think that explicitly anti-science movies like Jurassic Park have a role in some of the vaccine pushback we see. The movie's overt message was "genetic research is bad" even though it just seemed like some bad zookeeping.

We probably won't see many movies about a bunch of scientist slogging through and doing everything right because it doesn't make for a good story. But stories become part of our shared culture and have a lasting impact. Imagine showing Jurassic Park to a kid, and then telling them that we now have safe vaccines developed by tinkering with RNA, produced by corporations and distributed by the government. It doesn't excuse the bad faith misinformation or willful ignorance that led to the tragic prolonging of this pandemic's suffering. But movies like Jurassic Park didn't help.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, Pakistani lunatics.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: MattytheMouse: Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]

I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol

I honestly think that explicitly anti-science movies like Jurassic Park have a role in some of the vaccine pushback we see. The movie's overt message was "genetic research is bad" even though it just seemed like some bad zookeeping.

We probably won't see many movies about a bunch of scientist slogging through and doing everything right because it doesn't make for a good story. But stories become part of our shared culture and have a lasting impact. Imagine showing Jurassic Park to a kid, and then telling them that we now have safe vaccines developed by tinkering with RNA, produced by corporations and distributed by the government. It doesn't excuse the bad faith misinformation or willful ignorance that led to the tragic prolonging of this pandemic's suffering. But movies like Jurassic Park didn't help.


Man, what's with all these people actually analyzing Jurassic Park in this thread? It's just a dinosaur movie; a movie with lots of very smoochable dinosaurs.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.

I have reservations when people make such blanket statements.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-vaxxers. Not even once.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was wiped out in developed countries...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.

That one we actually did wipe out, so no, you can't. Not unless you break into one of the few labs where samples are still stored.


I bet if you argued the right way, someone would demand thur freedumbs to have smallpox if they wanted it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Algebrat: MattytheMouse: Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]

I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol

I honestly think that explicitly anti-science movies like Jurassic Park have a role in some of the vaccine pushback we see. The movie's overt message was "genetic research is bad" even though it just seemed like some bad zookeeping.

We probably won't see many movies about a bunch of scientist slogging through and doing everything right because it doesn't make for a good story. But stories become part of our shared culture and have a lasting impact. Imagine showing Jurassic Park to a kid, and then telling them that we now have safe vaccines developed by tinkering with RNA, produced by corporations and distributed by the government. It doesn't excuse the bad faith misinformation or willful ignorance that led to the tragic prolonging of this pandemic's suffering. But movies like Jurassic Park didn't help.

Man, what's with all these people actually analyzing Jurassic Park in this thread? It's just a dinosaur movie; a movie with lots of very smoochable dinosaurs.


What do you call a dinosaur with that come hither look in it's eyes.

A Douyouthinkhe'llfarkus.

What do you call it's dog?

Daddy.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: NobleHam: palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.

That one we actually did wipe out, so no, you can't. Not unless you break into one of the few labs where samples are still stored.

I bet if you argued the right way, someone would demand thur freedumbs to have smallpox if they wanted it.


Herd immunity.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]

I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol

It was just written like that. Michael Crichton disliked technology. His novels were, mostly, a criticism of reliance on technology.


It's not like he was hiding it either.

respectmyregion.comView Full Size



"Malcolm: A karate master does not kill people with his bare hands. He does not lose his temper and kill his wife. The person who kills is the person who has no discipline, no restraint, and who has purchased his power in the form of a Saturday night special. And that is why you think that to build a place like this is simple.
Hammond: It was simple.
Malcolm: Then why did it go wrong?"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.


... i should look into getting a smallpox vaccine
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me thinks that they are trying to depopulate the earth in an ethical way.

Give people access to vaccines, but encourage the dumb ones to avoid them.  Whomever takes the bait is dead weight.  Mass death, no one can be held responsible!

farkker Kkkarlson is vaxxed.  Why is he telling his cult to not get vaxxed? The most simple explanation is that he wants some, or all of them to die.

Let'r rip I guess?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got very close. But. That last % was hard, and the US kind of killed it while getting Bin Laden

We've only ever gotten rid of smallpox

/and cowpox I guess as well
//there might be a third
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also, if you're going to threadjack, shouldn't we use smoochable Polio victims?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

/Also a dinosaur
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: We got very close. But. That last % was hard, and the US kind of killed it while getting Bin Laden

We've only ever gotten rid of smallpox

/and cowpox I guess as well
//there might be a third


Almost Guinea worm. Praise Saint Jimmy.
 
anfrind
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.

... i should look into getting a smallpox vaccine


Smallpox vaccines were actually available to people in the military and healthcare in the early 2000's, when there was a concern that Iraq might possess biological weapons based on smallpox.  I briefly worked with a guy who was in the army during the Iraq war, and he had to get vaccinated against smallpox before being deployed.

He said it was the most painful shot he'd ever received, but it was better than getting smallpox.

/don't know how widely available they are today
 
palelizard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Also, if you're going to threadjack, shouldn't we use smoochable Polio victims?
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 194x259]
/Also a dinosaur


I know we joke about the turtle, but every time I see him...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x355]
Time to invest in Iron Lungs.


Maybe we need to start sanitariums for diseases that have vaccinations available. Just dump them all together.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anfrind: AquaTatanka: palelizard: oldernell: The GQP in Georgia will be bringing it back when it passes the law for parents to opt out of vaccines for school age children. That and a few other fatal or debilitating illnesses.

People have rights, you know. I can have smallpox if I want.

... i should look into getting a smallpox vaccine

Smallpox vaccines were actually available to people in the military and healthcare in the early 2000's, when there was a concern that Iraq might possess biological weapons based on smallpox.  I briefly worked with a guy who was in the army during the Iraq war, and he had to get vaccinated against smallpox before being deployed.

He said it was the most painful shot he'd ever received, but it was better than getting smallpox.

/don't know how widely available they are today


We have a reserve of like a few million I think.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We just need a zombie apocalypse now.  I can only imagine how the plague rat antivaxxer crowd would react. Demand their zombie kids be allowed to go to school to eat the other kids, go to infected areas to show the fake news, have to "live their life" by going to the infested nursing home to visit their parents. So tired of these idiots
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tintar: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

ayup, they're gonna be clamoring about their constitutional right to have polio. plus it's just a hoax anyway. plus it's really only just like having the flu. and before you know it, like a miracle it's gone.


Fun fact: Polio is actually less deadly than covid.

Get your farking vaccines
 
mcmnky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this a Mandela Effect thing? Cause I don't remember wiping out polio. They still give polio vaccines. We wiped out smallpox. Polio is still out there. And thanks to anti-vax plague rats, it's coming back.

And it won't be in pog form.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Algebrat: MattytheMouse: Summoner101: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

Now with meme:

[i.pinimg.com image 828x475]

I used to be like "why do they keep reopening Jurassic Park? People keep dying!"

Apparently, I was quite the fool for thinking that was a plot hole lol

I honestly think that explicitly anti-science movies like Jurassic Park have a role in some of the vaccine pushback we see. The movie's overt message was "genetic research is bad" even though it just seemed like some bad zookeeping.

We probably won't see many movies about a bunch of scientist slogging through and doing everything right because it doesn't make for a good story. But stories become part of our shared culture and have a lasting impact. Imagine showing Jurassic Park to a kid, and then telling them that we now have safe vaccines developed by tinkering with RNA, produced by corporations and distributed by the government. It doesn't excuse the bad faith misinformation or willful ignorance that led to the tragic prolonging of this pandemic's suffering. But movies like Jurassic Park didn't help.

Man, what's with all these people actually analyzing Jurassic Park in this thread? It's just a dinosaur movie; a movie with lots of very smoochable dinosaurs.


whar dynosour-tiddies, whar.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The WHO said in a statement that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.

Moronmitter, it's not eradicated.  It's still endemic in Pakistan.  Though it was recently declared eradicated in Africa in 2020.

And since literally no one on fark understands what the word endemic means, it means it spreads there on its own without anyone else bringing it in.  Basically, if a disease has an R0 value greater than (or equal to, I suppose) 1, then it's endemic.  And apparently it is in Pakistan.  Why?  No idea.  Maybe the weather, maybe substandard health care, maybe it has animal reservoirs there... dunno!

Fortunately, malawi is treating this case seriously and making sure to isolate them, do tracing, etc to prevent it from spreading.

/I suppose technically it doesn't HAVE to have an R0 greater than 1 because the WHO generally waits for years after the last case before officially declaring the end to it.  But that's true for most diseases most of the time.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tintar: Summoner101: I'd say that a recurrence of these diseases would strengthen support for vaccines as we've as a society have now long forgotten their horrors, but I think COVID proved that to be bullshiat.

ayup, they're gonna be clamoring about their constitutional right to have polio. plus it's just a hoax anyway. plus it's really only just like having the flu. and before you know it, like a miracle it's gone.


It'll be gone by Easter.  I have that on good authority.
 
