(CNN)   Blimey, Eunice: "High wind speeds is what make wind storms intense"   (cnn.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CNN with the science. They need to also explain where the white goes when the snow melts, and why meteors always seem to land in meteor craters.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: CNN with the science. They need to also explain where the white goes when the snow melts, and why meteors always seem to land in meteor craters.


I saw a story on there today that felt the need to explain why one of the coldest developed nations in the world excels at winter sports.
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL The John Madden of weathermen (and yes, I loved Madden).

///"at the end of the game the team with the most points on the board is going to win."
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
winds as high as 122 miles per hours (mph)


Yawn!  That's good kite-flying weather.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Squid_for_Brains: CNN with the science. They need to also explain where the white goes when the snow melts, and why meteors always seem to land in meteor craters.

I saw a story on there today that felt the need to explain why one of the coldest developed nations in the world excels at winter sports.


They're speaking the language of their intended audience. If it's too dumb for you then you probably shouldn't be watching CNN.
 
eKonk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's how they get you - oh sure, you get worried about the high wind speeds, and you're on the lookout for them, but then, when you least expect it, you feel a draft coming while you're at the rest area late at night. You can't see anything, because it's so dark hanging out there behind the dumpsters, you just hear the sound of passing traffic, but you feel a slight hint of wind down yonder (barely a breath!), and BAM, just like that, the next thing you know you're getting blown.

Away, I mean blown away.  Yeah...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SusanY
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, it was fairly windy in England today. It didn't seem as bad as 1987, though.

Near where I work we've already lost a couple of big old trees this winter. I am expecting that any of our trees that are likely to get blown down have done so already.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clarke and Dawe - Cyclone Malcolm. This is a Watch and Act Warning.
Youtube 4_GfFq1N-04
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"A large tree fell after high winds battered an area of Battersea, London on Friday. "

C'mon CNN, this is lame even for you.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Their offshore wind farms must be really pumping out those watts!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

allears: RaptorLC: Squid_for_Brains: CNN with the science. They need to also explain where the white goes when the snow melts, and why meteors always seem to land in meteor craters.

I saw a story on there today that felt the need to explain why one of the coldest developed nations in the world excels at winter sports.

They're speaking the language of their intended audience. If it's too dumb for you then you probably shouldn't be watching CNN.


That's why I watch BBC and Sky News.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I heard on the radio news earlier that someone in Ireland and two people in England were killed by a falling tree.

/Must have been a big-ass tree.
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Started watching the Heathrow livestream of planes attempting to land in the weather. 30 minutes in and two aborted their landings. It's so fascinating to watch! There's likely a lot streaky underwear on those flights.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's the right season for this, I suppose: https://www.rei.com/rei-garage/c/tents
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: CNN with the science. They need to also explain where the white goes when the snow melts, and why meteors always seem to land in meteor craters.


Oddly enough, they dont seem to on Earth because the atmosphere tends to blow them up and cause the craters and the remaining bits tend to go elsewhere. The meteor crater in Arizona isnt the landing spot. They think that the meteor crater in Odessa Texas was caused by one of the fragments from the Arizona crater. They dug down through thousands of feet of rock that had been crushed into fine dust in Odessa looking for the meteor and found nothing.This surprised the people digging and the people paying them to dig at the time. They did find bits of what is probably that meteor at and near the surface dirt from about 20 miles away to several hundred miles away. So I guess you could think of most  middle sized meteors that hit earths atmosphere like skipping stones that hit the surface and leave a ripple and move on.
 
