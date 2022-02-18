 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   Mother discovers day care's hotel service when staff lock her daughter in classroom and leave for the night   (wesh.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Walt Disney, Walt Disney World Resort, The Walt Disney Company, Chair, Mother, Broward County Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Services, 9-1-1  
•       •       •

1142 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 11:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I applaud that lady's restraint.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I applaud that lady's restraint.


Same.

If you try to keep me from one of my kids, I'm going to go through you AND the wall behind you to get to him.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People, it was a classroom, not a van.    Jeeze, you guys are always so glass is half empty.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're understaffed but now they have to put the staff they do have on administrative leave. How's that working out for you? Maybe pay childcare workers what they are worth and this wouldn't be an issue
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick your kid up on time.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.


Read the article.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: UberDave: I applaud that lady's restraint.

Same.

If you try to keep me from one of my kids, I'm going to go through you AND the wall behind you to get to him.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.


Yes.  It's the parent's fault obviously for working jobs and needing day care services in the first place.

Dude, I may be labeled a child-hater by many of you Farkers, but even I think that's insensitive.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.

Read the article.


oh, even worse comments are going to be made.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a basic operating error.

Short staffing doesn't cut it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.

Yes.  It's the parent's fault obviously for working jobs and needing day care services in the first place.

Dude, I may be labeled a child-hater by many of you Farkers, but even I think that's insensitive.


I did the responsible thing and drove 100 mph to reach my daycare by 6 on some days.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.


I don't see the hubub, kid was safe and could be picked up when the classroom reopened.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Texas Gabe: LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.

Read the article.


As someone that actually uses daycare the extra time isn't to be used regularly and using it regularly can get you fired from the daycare. Someone was probably tired of always having to stay and did the most asshole thing you can imagine and left a kid behind.

Hope they go to jail.


Now, also as a working parent as well not only is daycare not affordable it's hours are often not workable for a lot of people. Doctor or nurse that does a 7 to 7 or 6 to 6 shift? They are either not open yet or closed by the time you are done. This, this is one of the big reasons people have just said "fark it" and not returning to work. They can't.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: UberDave: I applaud that lady's restraint.

Same.

If you try to keep me from one of my kids, I'm going to go through you AND the wall behind you to get to him.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Texas Gabe: LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.

Read the article.

oh, even worse comments are going to be made.


If she didn't want ot get locked up, she shouldn't have mouthed off like that.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.


You're not wrong. It closes at 6 and she's constantly leaving the kid past 6. However someone at the daycare needs to go to jail.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The moment you realize, you're locked in for the night.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"They know I get here around 6, 6:15 because I have to pick up my other son by 6."

In that case, it sounds like you need to find a daycare open until 7.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Cafe Threads: UberDave: I applaud that lady's restraint.

Same.

If you try to keep me from one of my kids, I'm going to go through you AND the wall behind you to get to him.

[Fark user image image 255x197]


I mean if it was me you bet I'd pop the trunk and take the tire iron to the glass door. The next door I probably could just use the pin code I use everyday. I'm not waiting for the cops and I'm not paying for that broken door.

However, I also wouldn't constantly be late.
 
Veloram
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: rjakobi: LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.

Yes.  It's the parent's fault obviously for working jobs and needing day care services in the first place.

Dude, I may be labeled a child-hater by many of you Farkers, but even I think that's insensitive.

I did the responsible thing and drove 100 mph to reach my daycare by 6 on some days.


Facts. Those late fees are no joke and they start charging you the second the clock rolls over.
 
padraig
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: I applaud that lady's restraint.


I think I'd hurt somebody, hard.

And all of you with any kids know that it's not ITG talk.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This will probably run up into in loco parentis laws.  Basically until the parent or guardian collects the child, responsibility rests with the daycare staff.  Even if the parent or gardian is late, that doesn't mean that the staff can abandon the child, a failure to be picked up means that the daycare has to start going through the call-list for the child, then has to decide when to get ahold of the local or state child protective services when a guardian cannot be reached.

I doubt that this was done intentionally, but negligence is only excused so far.  Very likely their records for sign-in-sign-out will be audited.  If a staff member erroneously logged the child out then that staff member will be fired.  The senior staff member on-shift will probably be fired, because that senior staff member on-shift at the time of closing should have the responsibility to scour the entire facility to make sure that no children remain, regardless of what the attendance system says, and bears that responsibility even if they have another junior staffer actually doing the room checks.  And the director of the preschool might even be subject to firing or some other disciplinary action even if their shift is the morning shift and they weren't on-premises for closing, because the operation of the facility in-general still falls on them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "They know I get here around 6, 6:15 because I have to pick up my other son by 6."

In that case, it sounds like you need to find a daycare open until 7.


I funny this because you will not. Latest I found was 6:30 but they opened later. Daycare and work schedules that assume your life belongs to corporate home office is a huge problem. We went from working 8 hours a day with an hour of that being lunch to 9 hour days and sometimes you get farked on lunch and we just bent over and said okay.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks the gods my child care needing days are behind me.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

padraig: UberDave: I applaud that lady's restraint.

I think I'd hurt somebody, hard.

And all of you with any kids know that it's not ITG talk.


I think that largely depends on the relationship that the parent(s) have with the daycare staff.

Due to the insanity when COVID-19 threw everything into a lurch we actually have the cell phone number of the director of the daycare/preschool that our daughter attends.  If we showed up and found the place locked, first phonecall would be to her.  Partly this is because I do understand that human beings can make mistakes, and partly because the staff has done a good job over the years and hasn't yet made an error significant enough to put our daughter through losing her friends and having to go to a new preschool.  To this point the relationship isn't one justifying an immediate fight.  Whether or not the relationship remains that way or escalates to something more adversarial would largely revolve around what happens forthwith.

Then again, we pay a little more for a daycare whose hours are longer even if it's rare that we avail ourselves of those longer hours.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: This will probably run up into in loco parentis laws.  Basically until the parent or guardian collects the child, responsibility rests with the daycare staff.  Even if the parent or gardian is late, that doesn't mean that the staff can abandon the child, a failure to be picked up means that the daycare has to start going through the call-list for the child, then has to decide when to get ahold of the local or state child protective services when a guardian cannot be reached.

I doubt that this was done intentionally, but negligence is only excused so far.  Very likely their records for sign-in-sign-out will be audited.  If a staff member erroneously logged the child out then that staff member will be fired.  The senior staff member on-shift will probably be fired, because that senior staff member on-shift at the time of closing should have the responsibility to scour the entire facility to make sure that no children remain, regardless of what the attendance system says, and bears that responsibility even if they have another junior staffer actually doing the room checks.  And the director of the preschool might even be subject to firing or some other disciplinary action even if their shift is the morning shift and they weren't on-premises for closing, because the operation of the facility in-general still falls on them.


Exactly.

DCF is gonna so far up the daycare's proverbial ass they can see daylight.

Then, the franchisor is gonna come down on the franchisee.

Nothing makes people scared shiatless like media attention and regulatory scrutiny.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: DCF is gonna so far up the daycare's proverbial ass they can see daylight.


I hate to see what that looks like. They already come a lot already.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And she's gonna have to take her kid right back there next week because no other daycare has vacancies.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Pick your kid up on time.


At the daycare my mother was director of it was $1 a minute for late pickup. That motivated people to be on time.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.