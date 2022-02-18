 Skip to content
(AP News)   Harry Windsor's private security team has "jurisdiction" and "access to intelligence" here in the USA but not in the UK   (apnews.com) divider line
12
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who gives a shiat what Harry does? He gave up the very thing that made anybody interested in who he is.

And honestly, if the UK is being so petty about him having security, why go back at all?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
whatever
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Harry Windsor: Cocktail or sex act?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subbing, if you think they don't have private security in the US then you are incredibly naive.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would rather do math problems than read about royals.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's the rich guy threshold for when that starts happening
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Harry Windsor: Cocktail or sex act?


A Harry Windsor costs 50 extra downtown
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Harry Windsor: Cocktail or sex act?


Trading Places Extra Primo Good!
Youtube 6Y5LiT2D2nE
/old school
 
sprgrss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who cares one toss about that inbred German?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Harry Windsor: Cocktail or sex act?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunsmack: SBinRR: Harry Windsor: Cocktail or sex act?

[Fark user image image 268x219]


Like a hooker blows Stella Rosa Rosso into your bladder using a 7-11 coffee swizzle straw in your urethra while she hums God Save The Queen?

Ive never considered it
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Subbing, if you think they don't have private security in the US then you are incredibly naive.


I am pretty sure Harry has a private security team in California.  Boo hoo for him.  He made his bed.

/Who cares about royal twats?
 
