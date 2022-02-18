 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Aussie woman proves that women there know how to drink, gets pulled over for 'driving erratically' in south Sydney 'six times over the limit'   (9news.com.au) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, New South Wales, off-duty police officer, south Sydney, Bankstown Highway Patrol, Orient Street, Latest news, Search, silver Holden Astra sedan  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 6:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That BAC alone should have killed her.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She is due to appear at Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday March 30."

It's gonna take her that long to sober up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people I've drank with who could put away more alcohol than the Australians, are the Brits. All else are pikers.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reading that high means that Aussie cops don't know how to do the tests correctly either.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: A reading that high means that Aussie cops don't know how to do the tests correctly either.


To be fair, I checked into a hospital to get help going to detox and my BAC was .26, and I hadn't had a drink in 8 hours at that point.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme guess, it's a clickbait headline and the legal limit is like .02 there? ::clicks link, sees that it's .05::  Damn, girl really was getting after it, I retract my initial judgment of said headline - sorry I blew up, subby
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Speed limit, alcohol limit or both? I didn't look.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WITNESS!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The only people I've drank with who could put away more alcohol than the Australians, are the Brits. All else are pikers.


Kiwis make Aussies look like amateurs
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Speed limit, alcohol limit or both? I didn't look.


She probably said a dingo ate her baby too many times
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they lowered the limit
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrZoner: brantgoose: Speed limit, alcohol limit or both? I didn't look.

She probably said a dingo ate her baby too many times


How is babby eated?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She Farks
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was she wearing her seatbelt?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That BAC alone should have killed her.


Eh, .40 is usually considered the "fatal intoxication level" benchmark for the average person. Hardcore alcoholics' bodies build up a tolerance to elevated BAC, and given she was managing to (kind of) operate a motor vehicle, I'm going to guess this ain't her first rodeo at that sort of BAC
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
.05 limit. i would have been impressed if it was 6 x 0.08
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They use the metric system, that's only like 4 craft beers or 39 Coors
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Lemme guess, it's a clickbait headline and the legal limit is like .02 there? ::clicks link, sees that it's .05::  Damn, girl really was getting after it, I retract my initial judgment of said headline - sorry I blew up, subby


Alcohol? Sorry about blowing up? Gif for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was this the same girl who popped out a kid while on a tinder date?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That BAC alone should have killed her.


Aussies are used to things that should kill them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Speed limit, alcohol limit or both? I didn't look.


Both would be worthy of a headline.   Imagine blowing a .30 after driving 175 in a school zone.   She would be legendary.
 
OopsIShartedAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That BAC alone should have killed her.


Not if she's a dedicated alcoholic. Someone who doesn't often drink, yep, that's alcohol poisoning level. An alcoholic (a real one, not a regular drinker labeled as an alcoholic because they have two glasses of chardonnay a night) can handle way, way higher BAC levels without anything other than a hangover.

I should know. I was one. In the past now.
 
OopsIShartedAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Was this the same girl who popped out a kid while on a tinder date?


I like that homedude stayed with her the entire hospital stay. Now that's some dedication to getting the poon.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.