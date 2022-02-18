 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   San Francisco DA decides that, on second thought, perhaps using the DNA evidence collected years ago from a rape victim's rape kit isn't a good way to bring charges against her for a property crime   (npr.org) divider line
49
    More: Facepalm, Police, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Search and seizure, Rachel Marshall, Sexual assault, Crime, Assault, Rape  
•       •       •

819 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 12:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great news, San Francisco! Your chosen DA is settling into office and becoming less of a gibbering Castroite ideologue and more a garden variety farkup as would be found in Texas. Aren't you fortunate?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, ya think that was a dick move all around?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What i'd give for a world where people would realize this beforehand.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Yeah, ya think that was a dick move all around?


I don't want a time out, so I'll just say "phrasing..."
 
It Smee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What i'd give for a world where people would realize this beforehand.


I mean, really? They obviously didn't think their cunning plan all the way through.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Great news, San Francisco! Your chosen DA is settling into office and becoming less of a gibbering Castroite ideologue and more a garden variety farkup as would be found in Texas. Aren't you fortunate?


That's untrue not funny mean.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now who can he rape and get away with it because they wouldn't dare risk getting tested?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I bet the person who had the crime done to them disagrees.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aren't cops supposed to ignore rape kits?

/s
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.


That's my read. One of innumerable dodgy practices that police use to harass people and prosecutors aren't keen on looking "soft on crime." Which is precisely why Boudin ran and won: to reform law enforcement into something more like justice.

Bootlickers obviously hate him.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: I bet the person who had the crime done to them disagrees.


That's why victims don't get to prosecute people or decide their sentences. It wasn't always this way.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Now who can he rape and get away with it because they wouldn't dare risk getting tested?


A tradition unlike any other: NRTFA on Fark.com.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's apparently getting recalled in June.    I am the farthest thing from conservative as you can get, but this idiot dumbass needs to gtfo out of san francisco with his "won't someone think about the suffering of this guy who beat the shiat out of an 80 year old man" and whatever else he's pulled the last few years that have folks rightfully pissed.

He's an embarassment to liberalism and it seems to me that folks my age are getting pretty tired of the woke on social media segment of the democratic party.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Great news, San Francisco! Your chosen DA is settling into office and becoming less of a gibbering Castroite ideologue and more a garden variety farkup as would be found in Texas. Aren't you fortunate?


Too labored.  You can't just mash two vowels together and make a syllable.

Besides, the obvious and far better word is "Castornista" because it has that sinister Mexican connotation.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The outcome of the woman's alleged 2016 rape and the subsequent investigation is also unclear.

Let me guess: they allocated all possible resources to finding the rapist, working in shifts, and swooped down upon him with great vengeance and furious anger?

Or, this is the first time anyone has touched that rape kit since it was stuffed in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Back the Blue."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gulper Eel: Great news, San Francisco! Your chosen DA is settling into office and becoming less of a gibbering Castroite ideologue and more a garden variety farkup as would be found in Texas. Aren't you fortunate?

Too labored.  You can't just mash two vowels together and make a syllable.

Besides, the obvious and far better word is "Castornista" because it has that sinister Mexican connotation.


Err, Castronista.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're literally going with a Castanza nobody told us we couldn't do that. ACAB.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, is there a single public official in California who isn't currently in the middle of a recall?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I mean just because you got raped doesn't mean you should be allowed to commit crimes.

I think the bigger concern here is tapping that data for small crimes would discourage some people from reporting a rape.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's curious that they have the resources to go through rape victims' DNA tests to look for potential criminals among the victims, but apparently not the resources to catch up on California's backlog of 14,000 unprocessed rape kits to go after actual rapists.  Priorities, priorities.
https://www.endthebacklog.org/backlog/where-backlog-exists-and-whats-happening-end-it
 
FaultyFacetiousness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA"
"If it's true that DNA collected from a rape or sexual assault victim has been used by SFPD to identify and apprehend that person as a suspect in another crime, I'm committed to ending the practice," [SFPD Chief Bill Scott] said on Monday.

Translation: Well, it was good while it lasted.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Which is precisely why Boudin ran and won: to reform law enforcement into something more like justice.


BWAHAHAHA!

Boudin won because of ranked-choice voting; no more, no less. He was literally the least stinky turd on the turd pile for a few thousand people in a city of 800K.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fake news!  As if SF's DA would even prosecute a property crime...

/sort of /s?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.

That's my read. One of innumerable dodgy practices that police use to harass people and prosecutors aren't keen on looking "soft on crime." Which is precisely why Boudin ran and won: to reform law enforcement into something more like justice.

Bootlickers obviously hate him.


The voter demographics school board recall that just happened in SF should help put your derisive and unhelpful "bootlicker" narrative to rest and give you a heads-up as to what is coming.  

I look forward to when your kind goes back to your internet holes where you belong.   You and the trumpers can scream all day at each other and hopefully leave decent people alone.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fzumrk: It's curious that they have the resources to go through rape victims' DNA tests to look for potential criminals among the victims, but apparently not the resources to catch up on California's backlog of 14,000 unprocessed rape kits to go after actual rapists.  Priorities, priorities.
https://www.endthebacklog.org/backlog/where-backlog-exists-and-whats-happening-end-it


Because its a database. When they run a rape kit they obviously need to collect the victims dna.

Once you have that its just a simple search against it, where as processing a rape kit takes a little more than a SQL select statement or the like.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Atomic Jonb: I bet the person who had the crime done to them disagrees.

That's why victims don't get to prosecute people or decide their sentences. It wasn't always this way.


The property crime victim is neither prosecuting nor sentencing the person with the rape kit, Perry Strawman.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: TofuTheAlmighty: Which is precisely why Boudin ran and won: to reform law enforcement into something more like justice.

BWAHAHAHA!

Boudin won because of ranked-choice voting; no more, no less. He was literally the least stinky turd on the turd pile for a few thousand people in a city of 800K.


Wow, it's almost as if the two party system inherently does not reward the competent, or at the very least provide for competent public servants.

And by the way, this isn't "both sides are bad".   One side is a party of un-american fascists... the other well meaning but simply incompetent.
 
scalpod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What i'd give for a world where people would realize this beforehand.


We're not on the darkest timeline, we're on the dumbest.
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.


Does getting raped exempt you from being arrested for all future crimes?  Or just the first one?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: What i'd give for a world where people would realize this beforehand.


What about previously supplied fingerprints? Previously supplied DNA? Again, not because of arrest but for other purposes. Are we creating ONE single exclusion here based on the original crime in this case, or are we saying that even giving your fingerprints / DNA to the government for other purposes (military service / TSA PreCheck / GOES / Security Clearance investigations) should be off-limits?

I'm good with it, but let's define it and make it inclusive. Of course that means a fair number of convictions will need to be overturned if we do such a change. The samples were all supplied voluntarily to law enforcement / military.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he was informed of the 4th amendment violation he was about to bring forth, and got cold feet.

Pussy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: Gulper Eel: Great news, San Francisco! Your chosen DA is settling into office and becoming less of a gibbering Castroite ideologue and more a garden variety farkup as would be found in Texas. Aren't you fortunate?

Too labored.  You can't just mash two vowels together and make a syllable.

Besides, the obvious and far better word is "Castornista" because it has that sinister Mexican connotation.

Err, Castronista.


As it's San Francisco, my mind ran to the Castro district.   And then wat exactly does the Castro have to do with gibbering.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I mean just because you got raped doesn't mean you should be allowed to commit crimes.

I think the bigger concern here is tapping that data for small crimes would discourage some people from reporting a rape.


This. Go through a normal investigation, and if you'd have obtained DNA that way, use that to pursue charges, nobody would have a problem.

Using a rape kit to pursue minor property crimes makes apprehending rapists (far more serious criminals) much more difficult.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.


But if she actually committed the crime (or, well, was probable that she did), why does it matter where they got it from?

Just because you got tested for a rape shouldn't give you a get out of jail free card for a completely unrelated crime.

/Unless there's a law somewhere that says you're not allowed to keep that around.  But generally once a finger print or DNA is collected, it's kept around.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: Gulper Eel: Great news, San Francisco! Your chosen DA is settling into office and becoming less of a gibbering Castroite ideologue and more a garden variety farkup as would be found in Texas. Aren't you fortunate?

Too labored.  You can't just mash two vowels together and make a syllable.

Besides, the obvious and far better word is "Castornista" because it has that sinister Mexican connotation.

Err, Castronista.

As it's San Francisco, my mind ran to the Castro district.   And then wat exactly does the Castro have to do with gibbering.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1.  commit a serious crime.
2.  victim provides finger prints, DNA
3.  frame victim for new crime with finger prints DNA
4.  victim arrested
5.  there is no 5.  who's going to look past victim now.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: He's apparently getting recalled in June.    I am the farthest thing from conservative as you can get, but this idiot dumbass needs to gtfo out of san francisco with his "won't someone think about the suffering of this guy who beat the shiat out of an 80 year old man" and whatever else he's pulled the last few years that have folks rightfully pissed.

He's an embarassment to liberalism and it seems to me that folks my age are getting pretty tired of the woke on social media segment of the democratic party.


If you find yourself using the word "woke", you might be closer to conservative than you want to admit.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, of someone kills my wife and the police take my prints to eliminate them from the prints they find in the house and years later I leave prints at a murder scene I'm in the ear because 4th Amendment?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

macadamnut: The outcome of the woman's alleged 2016 rape and the subsequent investigation is also unclear.

Let me guess: they allocated all possible resources to finding the rapist, working in shifts, and swooped down upon him with great vengeance and furious anger?

Or, this is the first time anyone has touched that rape kit since it was stuffed in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying "Back the Blue."


The sign says "beware of Leopard"
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Biggest trainwreck of a Fark thread in a while. No wonder it's farking impossible to reform anything in America, ever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Years ago two of my friends who were roommates had their house broken into.  This was in the Candler Park neighborhood of Atlanta.  The one friend returned after work to find his guitar missing, amps, etc.  So before calling the cops he did a drug sweep.  He made sure the bong and the whippet cracker and all that were put away.

The burglary cops come and they're poking around and at the last second the friend notices there's a glass baking dish sitting on the counter with clearly some coke in it.  There was even a line already cut.  Apparently his roommate (a DJ) had been up late with some guests.  This detective sees it, pokes at it, looks at it on his fingers, and says "Looks like you guys like to party.  Anyway, we'll just take some prints and give you a call.  Here's my card."

I thought it was common courtesy not to bust you for a crime while investigating a crime against you.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jake3988: It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.

But if she actually committed the crime (or, well, was probable that she did), why does it matter where they got it from?

Just because you got tested for a rape shouldn't give you a get out of jail free card for a completely unrelated crime.

/Unless there's a law somewhere that says you're not allowed to keep that around.  But generally once a finger print or DNA is collected, it's kept around.


Because you have a constitutional right to not incriminate yourself.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Technology always outpaces ethics.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.


That seems to be the case.  It sounds like the mistake was made way upstream with whoever decided to put rape victim's DNA into the system, probably by some bone headed idiot with the idea that 'if they didn't do anything wrong they have nothing to be afraid of' mentality who completely ignored the downstream consequences.  Same reason it's bad to arrest immigrants at courthouses/police stations when they are reporting crime.  At the end of the day it only makes it easier for the serious criminals since it discourages people from coming forward.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Criminals are often victims of crime however this shouldn't exempt them from justice.

If you don't want to do the time don't do the crime.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Technology always outpaces ethics.


When cops and lawyers are involved, plate tectonics outpaces ethics.
 
smokewon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if anybody here knows about crime as a cycle but the solution isn't "just don't get raped."
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jake3988: It Smee: I'm guessing they ran her DNA through the database of all DNA they had and got a match. It was later that they realized the match was due to the rape kit. Then they dropped the charges.

But if she actually committed the crime (or, well, was probable that she did), why does it matter where they got it from?

Just because you got tested for a rape shouldn't give you a get out of jail free card for a completely unrelated crime.

/Unless there's a law somewhere that says you're not allowed to keep that around.  But generally once a finger print or DNA is collected, it's kept around.


Because she's already been raped once?

Yes, she apparently committed the crime, but if you allow the police to use DNA they gathered as part of exclusion DNA gathering no one will be willing to voluntarily give DNA samples.  She committed a property crime.  She was raped.  Which of those crimes would you like to solve more?  You don't want to do anything to discourage victims from reporting crimes.  Even if somehow you come to the position that the property crime is more important the rape of someone who commits property crime, considering rapists often are repeat offenders it's important to get every victim to report their rapes if possible.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.