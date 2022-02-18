 Skip to content
(YouTube)   No witty headline, just some dude live-streaming planes trying to land at Heathrow amidst insane wind   (youtube.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That look a little better than every Spring and Summer afternoon Denver approach.

I'll take the ass-crack of dawn flight and layover in Denver for 5 hours just to avoid that afternoon landing.
 
toetag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
most gentle "storm" I've seen.  Has it past or not gotten up to speed?
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice job greenlighting this just as he wraps up.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have to say hats off to the pilots.

And the cleaners
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Insane? Guess it died down since Subby submitted the link?

Was expecting something more like this:
UNBELIEVABLE CROSSWIND LANDINGS during a STORM with 20 ABORTED LANDINGS - GO AROUND !!
Youtube w4EQuM_t8Fo
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welp not live anymore
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess everybody needs a hobby.
 
Speef
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
  A live video of an empty bourbon bottle would have been more thematically appropriate, and it would have contained the same number of airplanes as the several minutes of video I just watched.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

toetag: most gentle "storm" I've seen.  Has it past or not gotten up to speed?


Go back a bit, at one point a 787 had their speed over ground go to almost zero.

LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airport
Youtube vPQh1FrbOc0
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yep - not easy when Heathrow is six hours ahead. Going to see if LAX is live...
Saw that zero-flaps landing about two weeks ago from the ORD stream - yikes - it was landing HOT.
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And that failed, included the timespamp in the URL but Fark started it at the beginning.
LIVE: Storm Eunice at London Heathrow Airport
Youtube vPQh1FrbOc0


Let's see if manually adding the start time to the Fark youtube box does it.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Speef: A live video of an empty bourbon bottle would have been more thematically appropriate, and it would have contained the same number of airplanes as the several minutes of video I just watched.


Fair play, mate... fair play.
 
ThunderChild
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Nice job greenlighting this just as he wraps up.


Fark: Always on the pulse of what people were recently talking about
 
funme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trying to land? Uhhh...no.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
