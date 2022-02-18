 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hey, remember Kim Potter? Yeah, I know it's hard to keep track of all the cops who've murdered Black people lately but she's the one who said she couldn't tell a handgun from a taser? Anyway, she's being sentenced today   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Potter will be required to serve two-thirds of her sentence in prison, according to state law.

how... white of them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's because she's a whitey chick, she gets off easy.
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Complete miscarriage of justice.  It was an accident and her crucifixion by the media has been appalling.

I hope she gets time served.


/ Maybe stop when they say stop next time 🤷‍♂
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If he had just complied..he would be alive today
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Potter will be required to serve two-thirds of her sentence in prison, according to state law.

how... white of them.


Three fifths would be too on the nose.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least we've moved on from being reported on as just an obituary...
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe, just MAYBE the sentencing is perfectly in line with the state's MANDATORY sentencing for the crimes she has been convicted of and has nothing to do with her skin color you dumbass racists.

Minnesota

Second Degree Manslaughter Maximum of 10 years in prison (5 years for clean record)
First Degree Manslaughter Maximum of 15 years in prison (7-10 years for clean records)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_punishments_for_murder_in_the_United_States
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Complete miscarriage of justice.  It was an accident and her crucifixion by the media has been appalling.

I hope she gets time served.


/ Maybe stop when they say stop next time 🤷‍♂


How about it was an accident and she gets manslaughter charges as well as any criminal negligence that can stick?

Meaning a good 10 years in prison.

A cop should be expected to know what they carry and be held responsible for it, just like I would expect a surgeon to get time if they tried to do their job with plastic picnic ware instead of medical tool.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Complete miscarriage of justice.  It was an accident and her crucifixion by the media has been appalling.

I hope she gets time served.


/ Maybe stop when they say stop next time 🤷‍♂


If you can't tell a lethal firearm from a taser when you hold them, you probably shouldn't have access to either
 
covfefe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow looks like bootlickers saw the bat sign in the sky.
 
lefty248
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's because she's a whitey chick, she gets off easy.


Is that a clever double entendre? If so, bravo.
 
JK47
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.



"It was an accident" isn't a defense against killing someone with a handgun.
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Dr.ScottAtlas: Complete miscarriage of justice.  It was an accident and her crucifixion by the media has been appalling.

I hope she gets time served.


/ Maybe stop when they say stop next time 🤷‍♂

How about it was an accident and she gets manslaughter charges as well as any criminal negligence that can stick?

Meaning a good 10 years in prison.

A cop should be expected to know what they carry and be held responsible for it, just like I would expect a surgeon to get time if they tried to do their job with plastic picnic ware instead of medical tool.


How about no -  and that's a bad analogy because if your doctor screws up because of negligence - not because the patient is actively using a car as a weapon and trying to flee the O.R..
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JK47: cryinoutloud: it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.


"It was an accident" isn't a defense against killing someone with a handgun.


Institutional racism is not an excuse to become a criminal
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Complete miscarriage of justice.  It was an accident and her crucifixion by the media has been appalling.

I hope she gets time served.


/ Maybe stop when they say stop next time 🤷‍♂


This'll get some bites
 
Kinan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's because she's a whitey chick, she gets off easy.


Yeah but it's because she's a whitey COP that she's taking the fall and actually getting prosecuted, everybody knows all real cops are Men.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Maybe, just MAYBE the sentencing is perfectly in line with the state's MANDATORY sentencing for the crimes she has been convicted of and has nothing to do with her skin color you dumbass racists.

Minnesota

Second Degree Manslaughter Maximum of 10 years in prison (5 years for clean record)
First Degree Manslaughter Maximum of 15 years in prison (7-10 years for clean records)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_punishments_for_murder_in_the_United_States


Listen Whitey McWhiterson, noone needs your facts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's because she's a whitey chick, she gets off easy.


She's only getting prosecuted because she's a woman. It must make liberal heads explode! Defend the criminal or a woman? 💥
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: thealgorerhythm: Dr.ScottAtlas: Complete miscarriage of justice.  It was an accident and her crucifixion by the media has been appalling.

I hope she gets time served.


/ Maybe stop when they say stop next time 🤷‍♂

How about it was an accident and she gets manslaughter charges as well as any criminal negligence that can stick?

Meaning a good 10 years in prison.

A cop should be expected to know what they carry and be held responsible for it, just like I would expect a surgeon to get time if they tried to do their job with plastic picnic ware instead of medical tool.

How about no -  and that's a bad analogy because if your doctor screws up because of negligence - not because the patient is actively using a car as a weapon and trying to flee the O.R..


I see your GED in Fark law is as strong as your namesake's grasp of medicine
 
ScanIAm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JK47: cryinoutloud: it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.


"It was an accident" isn't a defense against killing someone with a handgun.


She's getting punished for the crime.  The point of saying it was an accident, and in all likelihood, it was, is to point out lack of malicious intent on her part.  And, the reason for pointing this out is to contrast it with an officer kneeling on someone's neck for 9 minutes.

I would hope this would be obvious.  This is a sad story all around.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: JK47: cryinoutloud: it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.


"It was an accident" isn't a defense against killing someone with a handgun.

Institutional racism is not an excuse to become a criminal


Wait so you saying that there is Institutional racism?  Because every Republican in the world claims that it's just a false flag.
 
AeAe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That farking scumbag. She should have gotten a longer sentence.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In fairness, getting the gun and taser mixed up not as bad as getting a black person's apartment mixed up with your own and sh
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Dr.ScottAtlas: JK47: cryinoutloud: it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.


"It was an accident" isn't a defense against killing someone with a handgun.

Institutional racism is not an excuse to become a criminal

Wait so you saying that there is Institutional racism?  Because every Republican in the world claims that it's just a false flag.


I didn't say that - it's only used as an excuse for bad behavior.  I'm not a Republican - I'm an independent and don't subscribe to a political party 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: In fairness, getting the gun and taser mixed up not as bad as getting a black person's apartment mixed up with your own and sh


Shooting him as an intruder.

I guess we're making progress in the excuse department.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: I didn't say that - it's only used as an excuse for bad behavior.  I'm not a Republican - I'm an independent and don't subscribe to a political party 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸


Everyone is an Independent until it comes time to vote and then they vote Republican.  You can lie to your self all you want to make yourself feel better but you are a Republican.  You hold Republican values, you vote Republican that means you are a Republican not an Independant.

You did say that you said "Institutional racism is not an excuse to become a criminal" and then you are claiming that he is a criminal for the actions that he did.  Wow you really must hate yourself that much to be in this much disillusion.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let's see how the judge rules.  I would prefer a sentence on the lower end of the scale, but with political trials you never know.
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Dr.ScottAtlas: I didn't say that - it's only used as an excuse for bad behavior.  I'm not a Republican - I'm an independent and don't subscribe to a political party 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Everyone is an Independent until it comes time to vote and then they vote Republican.  You can lie to your self all you want to make yourself feel better but you are a Republican.  You hold Republican values, you vote Republican that means you are a Republican not an Independant.

You did say that you said "Institutional racism is not an excuse to become a criminal" and then you are claiming that he is a criminal for the actions that he did.  Wow you really must hate yourself that much to be in this much disillusion.


I vote for the person - not the party 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
 
davynelson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
oh hey being arrested?  why not wrestle yourself away and dive into a car where cops don't know whether you have a weapon or not, creating chaos and confusion leading to your unnecessary death?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ScanIAm: he's getting punished for the crime.  The point of saying it was an accident, and in all likelihood, it was, is to point out lack of malicious intent on her part.  And, the reason for pointing this out is to contrast it with an officer kneeling on someone's neck for 9 minutes.
I would hope this would be obvious.  This is a sad story all around.


Have we really devolved to the point where someone has to pay for every single thing?  And yet, few do---but let's dogpile on this woman who made a horrible mistake.  If the guys family hates her, that's understandable, but what's the  problem here?  You never drove over the white line, or yelled at someone who didn't deserve it?  Good thing you weren't carrying a gun, in the performance of your duties, when that happened, hey? You never know.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You got some of this going on?  Well, somebody has to PAY!!!!
On the other hand, if you can use all those farking tax law  loopholes, that are all perfectly legal, to gut your tax bill, of course you're doing it.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: I vote for the person - not the party 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸


And that person just happens to always be a Republican.... whatever
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: You never drove over the white line, or yelled at someone who didn't deserve it?  Good thing you weren't carrying a gun, in the performance of your duties, when that happened, hey? You never know.


Yes, yes I do freaking know because NONE of those situations should involve lethal force FFS.  Yes it was a horrible mistake but do you say the same about people that drive drunk and kill someone?  HELL NO you want them in prison for life but that person driving drunk also made a horrible mistake.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Dr.ScottAtlas: JK47: cryinoutloud: it was an accident.  She went into hysterics after she did it.  But I guess that's just  feminine drama and she probably shot him on purpose.  That's what a man would do.


"It was an accident" isn't a defense against killing someone with a handgun.

Institutional racism is not an excuse to become a criminal

Wait so you saying that there is Institutional racism?  Because every Republican in the world claims that it's just a false flag.

I didn't say that - it's only used as an excuse for bad behavior.  I'm not a Republican - I'm an independent and don't subscribe to a political party 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸


Poes law.

I'm calling Poes law on you.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here is my word on this...

I saw the video of what happened immediately after she shot that dude.  All she said was, "OMG!  I shot him!  I'm going to jail!!"

Nothing about, "oh no.  I just shot an innocent human being by accident."  Nope.  She was only upset because of what was going to happen to her.

So fark her.  I hope she rots in prison for a good long time.
 
mudesi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Interested to see if this judge with the ASMR voice is actually a hard ass.
 
