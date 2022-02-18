 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Good news, everybody. The pandemic is ending in California   (npr.org) divider line
58
    More: Facepalm, World Health Organization, Epidemiology, first state, Health care, Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement Thursday, Outbreak, health care workers, state warehouse  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 2:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thank you, truckers!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dufuses have had their chance to get vaxed.  F'em if they haven't*.


*except the children, of course
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.


I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.

A constant state of Covid paralysis isn't helping anyone.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Midterm elections have cured covid!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.

A constant state of Covid paralysis isn't helping anyone.


You must be new here.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was going to happen eventually. We have reliable vaccines. The idiots who don't want them will continue to sicken and possibly die. Since few are willing or able to force them to not be stupid on this one thing, this is the logical next step.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck with all of that. This is how we get more variants. This is how we kill ourselves.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The job creators in California are uniting behind "STFU and Get back to work".
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Thank you, truckers!


So what are they protesting exactly?
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This kind of policy is premature and should really wait until you can vaccinate the under 5 crowd. Only once the vaccine is available across all age groups does moving from pandemic to endemic make sense.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Good luck with all of that. This is how we get more variants. This is how we kill ourselves.


Speak for yourself.  I'll be killing myself the old fashioned way: cocaine and unclean prostitutes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does this "endemic virus" policy apply to the common cold, too? Can we spend billions on all the endemic viruses, or just the Kahuna virus?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The pandemic endemic is ending panding in California
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel any risk is too much. Even before covid, I never left my house because of antibiotic resistant tuberculosis and CRE.  Even the flu can kill you.  The world outside my house is far too dangerous. My neighbor almost died in a car accident, and another one fell off of a bike and broke her neck. It's far safer inside, but now Im worried about mold and VOCs from my paint aggregating my multiple chemical sensitivity syndrome. When that happens, my chronic lime flares up and triggers my fibromyalgia.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Good luck with all of that. This is how we get more variants. This is how we kill ourselves.


Covid is never going away. Ever. Life must return to normal once mitigating factors have been introduced. Vaccines and the bug evolving into a less harmful form have done that.

Remember the 'Spanish' Flu of 1918? It is still farking here. We don't call it that any more. Instead we call it H1N1. It is usually in the annual flu vaccine and the bug is still killing people after more than a century.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And capitalism survived intact, how about that.
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.



yeah, well, sucks that science doesn't work that way.

grow up.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, our ass clown governor is making us wait a month until the mask mandate goes away (March 21st).

Why not now?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Good luck with all of that. This is how we get more variants. This is how we kill ourselves.


We're getting more variants forever and ever just like we do with other coronaviruses and flu viruses.  There are 7 billion people in the world.  Spanish flu never went away either.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

madgonad: kmgenesis23: Good luck with all of that. This is how we get more variants. This is how we kill ourselves.

Covid is never going away. Ever. Life must return to normal once mitigating factors have been introduced. Vaccines and the bug evolving into a less harmful form have done that.

Remember the 'Spanish' Flu of 1918? It is still farking here. We don't call it that any more. Instead we call it H1N1. It is usually in the annual flu vaccine and the bug is still killing people after more than a century.


We just had a mind meld, man.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Does this "endemic virus" policy apply to the common cold, too? Can we spend billions on all the endemic viruses, or just the Kahuna virus?


Many people die from the common cold. I am very intelligent.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cleek: SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.


yeah, well, sucks that science doesn't work that way.

grow up.


Ironic that the children still hiding under their beds are telling everyone else to "grow up".
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just in time for BA2.
Deltacron for the win.

I am not taking of the mask yet.
 
thumpdizzle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Midterm elections have cured covid!


☝🏻 this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The virus is never going away. Ever.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.

A constant state of Covid paralysis isn't helping anyone.


That was true. Then variants happened.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Good luck with all of that. This is how we get more variants. This is how we kill ourselves.


My degree is in biology, and none of what you said makes any rational sense.

If the variants were going to occur through parthenogenetic diffusion, the vaccines would have been counter-productive and caused the variants (actually, mutants, but people hate science that doesn't involve third-grade words, flashing lights and hysteria) to occur and present faster.

The boosters, on the other hand, MAY cause NEW mutations since the immune systems of the vaccinated could have contracted influenza, a coronavirus, and caused hybridization through co-occurrence.

Let's not even jump on the train of, "The vaccine is safe! Despite ignoring safety protocols for a security blanket, the vaccine is mostly safe! We think, but can't prove that, ecumenically, but, mostly safe! It's good science! We're politically appointed corporate researchers with lobbyist buddies! Trust us!"

/Ha. Ha. No.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alex10294: I feel any risk is too much. Even before covid, I never left my house because of antibiotic resistant tuberculosis and CRE.  Even the flu can kill you.  The world outside my house is far too dangerous. My neighbor almost died in a car accident, and another one fell off of a bike and broke her neck. It's far safer inside, but now Im worried about mold and VOCs from my paint aggregating my multiple chemical sensitivity syndrome. When that happens, my chronic lime flares up and triggers my fibromyalgia.


There was an attempt.  It sucked.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Does this "endemic virus" policy apply to the common cold, too? Can we spend billions on all the endemic viruses, or just the Kahuna virus?


I caught the Kahuna virus at a Hawaiian restaurant last night.

/I keed!
//Although I actually did go to a Hawaiian restaurant.
///Mmmmmm....Spam musubi.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: cleek: SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.


yeah, well, sucks that science doesn't work that way.

grow up.

Ironic that the children still hiding under their beds are telling everyone else to "grow up".


Who is "hiding under their bed"?
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cleek: SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.


yeah, well, sucks that science doesn't work that way.

grow up.


So your in the, "huddle in fear for the rest of time" crowd.

Science gave us several vaccines
Science gave us treatments like monoclonal antibody treatments
Science tracks infection rates that are decreasing

Why do you hate science?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Republicans were quick to slander the attempt at quashing any potential of this being an evergreen issue they can use to gin their base against the opposition, 'How dare they not only acknowledge, but attempt to deal with the realities that are the natural outcome of our ridiculous politicizing of a health issue that resulted in an international anti-vaccine sentiment as our propagandistry proliferated across the internet. Our successful efforts in blocking vaccine aid to poorer countries created a self fulfilling prophecy of inevitable rapid mutation that we intended to milk for decades! Now, instead of being able to coast on rhetoric we might have to do actual *shudder* policy making! I ask you, has anyone ever been so put upon as this?'"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: So your in the, "huddle in fear for the rest of time" crowd.


Ironic a conservative is saying that.

Turn on Fox News lately? Nothing but fearmongering BS on there.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: WastrelWay: Does this "endemic virus" policy apply to the common cold, too? Can we spend billions on all the endemic viruses, or just the Kahuna virus?

I caught the Kahuna virus at a Hawaiian restaurant last night.

/I keed!
//Although I actually did go to a Hawaiian restaurant.
///Mmmmmm....Spam musubi.


There's a great Hawaiian restaurant in San Clemente called https://www.hapajs.com/
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, since pretty much everything is already open (and HAS BEEN) - guess that means dropping mask mandates and vaccine requirements.

Just in time for the new strain which is about to sweep through - and has more immune evasion properties - and hit their medical industry, which is already running at high capacity in most areas. Oh, and while community transmission is currently already high everywhere in the country, and we're at (checks COVID tracker) 2,600 victims per day.

Keeping indoor masking in place - and making sure it is consistently enforced -  could help slow community spread. Broadening vaccine requirements at this point won't, but could cut down the death rate and help ease pressure off the hospitals as new strains sweep through. COVID is on par with transmissibility of measles now, so only 70% of the population being vaccinated wouldn't curb transmission enough even if the vaccines weren't needing an update anyway, but again could still make sure the hospitals aren't hit as hard, and fewer people die.

So yeah, open season for everyone! Business has spoken! It's the American way.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alex10294: I feel any risk is too much. Even before covid, I never left my house because of antibiotic resistant tuberculosis and CRE.  Even the flu can kill you.  The world outside my house is far too dangerous. My neighbor almost died in a car accident, and another one fell off of a bike and broke her neck. It's far safer inside, but now Im worried about mold and VOCs from my paint aggregating my multiple chemical sensitivity syndrome. When that happens, my chronic lime flares up and triggers my fibromyalgia.


Are you Etta Munson?

First Presidential Debate: Al Gore and George W. Bush - SNL
Youtube zDgRRVpemLo
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cleek: SouthParkCon: wademh: It's solid public health policy. The number of new infection have fallen far below the recent Omicron peak. The levels are still too high but if the follow the trend for 2 more weeks they should be able to use contact tracing and local measures to mostly contain things. It is a science driven public health policy.

I guess stubby was hoping for a non-stop Covid party with everyone huddling in their homes afraid of exiting their domicile.

I was told if I got vaxxed I could live my life again, with some caveats as far as masking during a flare-up, etc.


yeah, well, sucks that science doesn't work that way.

grow up.


If we treated the science of physics the way we treat the science of etymology the speed limit would be 5 MPH. Or 8 kph for some of you farkers.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Part of the endemic policy is masking.  Don't think newsome will ever be seen with a mask on ever again.  farking maga.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"As goes California, so goes the nation." [mercurynews.com]
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SouthParkCon: So your in the, "huddle in fear for the rest of time" crowd.

Ironic a conservative is saying that.

Turn on Fox News lately? Nothing but fearmongering BS on there.


Could say the same about CNN, NPR, etc. I figured out long ago that a 24/7 news cycle means drumming up shiat to worry about to keep eyes on your screen.

That goes for Left, Right, Center, Sideways or non-binary.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: Mrtraveler01: SouthParkCon: So your in the, "huddle in fear for the rest of time" crowd.

Ironic a conservative is saying that.

Turn on Fox News lately? Nothing but fearmongering BS on there.

Could say the same about CNN, NPR, etc. I figured out long ago that a 24/7 news cycle means drumming up shiat to worry about to keep eyes on your screen.

That goes for Left, Right, Center, Sideways or non-binary.


So both sides are bad?
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SouthParkCon: Mrtraveler01: SouthParkCon: So your in the, "huddle in fear for the rest of time" crowd.

Ironic a conservative is saying that.

Turn on Fox News lately? Nothing but fearmongering BS on there.

Could say the same about CNN, NPR, etc. I figured out long ago that a 24/7 news cycle means drumming up shiat to worry about to keep eyes on your screen.

That goes for Left, Right, Center, Sideways or non-binary.

So both sides are bad?


ASFM
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jedekai: My degree is in biology,


Oh lord.  My degree is in electrical engineering, but I don't pretend to know a damn thing about how to maintain bridges.  I don't even know how half of the stuff works on a professional level in my own field of study.  I couldn't troubleshoot a superconductor.  I don't know how to design a circuit to do much of anything besides a basic filter and amplifier.  I can't do antenna theory because that stuff is like magic.  If it's not C or assembly, then I can't program in it.

You have a degree in biology, which you have leveraged into expertise in epidemiology and vaccine research - two fields which are completely separate.  An expert in either field would never claim to be an expert in the other because they understand enough about both fields to know how much they don't know.

My degree is in biology...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SouthParkCon: Mrtraveler01: SouthParkCon: So your in the, "huddle in fear for the rest of time" crowd.

Ironic a conservative is saying that.

Turn on Fox News lately? Nothing but fearmongering BS on there.

Could say the same about CNN, NPR, etc. I figured out long ago that a 24/7 news cycle means drumming up shiat to worry about to keep eyes on your screen.

That goes for Left, Right, Center, Sideways or non-binary.

So both sides are bad?


When it comes to 24hour news ALL sides are bad.

It's a business that makes money when eyes are on the screen so you do whatever you have to in order to keep those Conservative, Liberal, Libertarian, Socialist, Communist, Rational Anarchist eyes watching.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The sad truth is that we are past the peak where prevention measures will make a difference. The pro-public-health people are triple-vaxxed and have a million-to-one chance of dying, and the pro-virus crowd will never respect prevention measures. The best we can do is keep trying to move more people from the latter to the former.

The issue of spreadnecks incubating new variants is not even a practical concern given that we will remain affected by new variants until the entire world population is mostly vaccinated. World vaccination is constrained by supply, not hesitance, so we would do well to put our efforts there.

It truly sucks for the immune-comporomised and children of anti-vax parents, but no amount of smart people washing hands and wearing masks will move that needle.
 
soporific
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Thank you, truckers!

So what are they protesting exactly?


The fact that they live meaningless, unremarkable lives. So they used this as an excuse to make other people miserable and feel like big, important men for once. Some might even be delusional to think they are folk heroes and everyone loves them.

There's probably some racism and white supremacy happening there as well, but that's often bundled in with the above.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm vaxxed and boosted but I'm also immuno-comprimised. I'll still wear a mask indoors. People can think whatever they want, I don't want to get sick or die.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.