(NPR)   IOC President announces that he is "disturbed" by the whole Kamila Valieva situation, needs moar bribes   (npr.org) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AKA as the Susan Collins syndrome.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess all Russians and Russian collusionists get to do anything they want regardless of rules for the rest of us.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't even stand to watch figure skating, especially when the Russians were on TV.

ROC shouldn't have been allowed in the first place.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, if I thought anything substantive was going to happen here, I guess I'd give him the benefit of the doubt, but it probably won't, so I'm not.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for her and any Olympic hopefuls. I cannot imagine the stress that they must experience.

/ I thought that Simone Biles withdrawing from the competition at Tokyo was the bravest act that I have seen in a long time.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just part of the kayfabe. The drugged kid had to dive or there wouldn't be a medal ceremony. The ROC wanted to at least get one of their skaters up there, so she was told to dive.

So the gross harridan that probably gave her the drug in the first place had to put on a show about it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've gave her a joint so she could calm down
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IOC doesn't have the power to institute age restrictions in Olympic competition.

Then maybe, just maybe the International Olympic Committee should set a minimum age restriction for their Olympics.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest problem with all this aside from the doping and corruption is the judging. Always seems like such a damn joke for figure skating the way they judge it not by time or by score but how the judge feels about it. Maybe with the way baseball is talking about robot umpires maybe they need it in figure skating too.

Still can't believe they let the ROC participate in the games, maybe they will ban the ROC and they will come back with a name change as The Athletes Formally Known as ROC.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalists sure did keep cameras parked in those two girls' faces, for a very long time, as they were bawling at the end of the event. I'd imagine that the IOC was thrilled that viewership was probably up due to the scandal and ensuing drama.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing was a shiatshow
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: The biggest problem with all this aside from the doping and corruption is the judging. Always seems like such a damn joke for figure skating the way they judge it not by time or by score but how the judge feels about it. Maybe with the way baseball is talking about robot umpires maybe they need it in figure skating too.

Still can't believe they let the ROC participate in the games, maybe they will ban the ROC and they will come back with a name change as The Athletes Formally Known as ROC.


My biggest problem with the competition is that we have done precisely Jack and Squat to prevent the kinds of physical and sexual abuse that were part of the US Olympic efforts for years. If I was one of those Olympians...I'd probably stage a walk out when it was my turn to perform.

/ maybe that would get someone to actually take it seriously
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do competing olympians from the same country all have the same coach anyway? Seems like a bad idea.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eteri Tutberidze, could be heard on live television asking the dejected Valieva in Russian: "Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me, why? You let it go after that axel."


Ok, I'm not a figure skater, so I'm not sure if this applies; but other sports I have participated in, this would be a question I would be expecting from a coach if I just looked like I gave up on whatever sport I was competing in.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After all the doping that they've been proven to have engaged in - and especially in the last 10-15 years - the Russians shouldn't have been allowed to be there as anything but spectators.

/But where's the money in that?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is literally the only thing I've read about pertaining to the Olympics.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robo Beat: After all the doping that they've been proven to have engaged in - and especially in the last 10-15 years - the Russians shouldn't have been allowed to be there as anything but spectators.

/But where's the money in that?


Ticket prices? Concessions? I imagine a hotdog and a large drink would be about 30 bucks.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: She is literally the only thing I've read about pertaining to the Olympics.


What, no judging controversies, cooling tower hellscapes, or monobob?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Eteri Tutberidze, could be heard on live television asking the dejected Valieva in Russian: "Why did you stop fighting? Explain it to me, why? You let it go after that axel."

Ok, I'm not a figure skater, so I'm not sure if this applies; but other sports I have participated in, this would be a question I would be expecting from a coach if I just looked like I gave up on whatever sport I was competing in.


What if your coach already knew the answer because they had been forced to stop abusing you shortly before the match?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually you have to wait for the summer games and gymnastics to see adults abusing and emotionally manipulating teens.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The olympics were already half-dead when they were political demonstrations at the height of the Cold war, but they died completely when Samaranch and his corrupt clique turned them into an extortion setup in the late 80s.

And I won't even start on the "doping" poop. All claims that there ever has been "doping control" are beyond ridiculous since the WADA leaks of yesteryear that showed that mostly everyone "legal" is also shooting themselves with every banned substance anyway and getting away by reporting they are "sick" and need "treatment".

The so called "amateur sports" are a big, corrupt business and nothing more.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I imagine a hotdog and a large drink would be about 30 bucks.


Not sure I'd want a Chinese hot dog.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: She is literally the only thing I've read about pertaining to the Olympics.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, she's a cute Russian teen, that likes to experiment with drugs.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

groppet: The biggest problem with all this aside from the doping and corruption is the judging. Always seems like such a damn joke for figure skating the way they judge it not by time or by score but how the judge feels about it. Maybe with the way baseball is talking about robot umpires maybe they need it in figure skating too.

Still can't believe they let the ROC participate in the games, maybe they will ban the ROC and they will come back with a name change as The Athletes Formally Known as ROC.


Figure skating has been judged on 100% technical merit ever since the last Russian scandal, where they got caught bribing judges. Judges opinions no longer factor into it.

/Mrs. F is SO pissed about this, because a lot of artistry has gone out of it as a result.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd like to see an intelligence op where these ROC girls would be encouraged and assisted to defect to the USA.  In four years, we'd win the top six or eight places in the 2026 Winter Olympics and the (hopefully only) Cold War would resume with its historic values intact.  The assisted defection thing worked well for a few other Soviet talents in the wayback machine.  Katarina Witt?
 
philodough
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I'd like to see an intelligence op where these ROC girls would be encouraged and assisted to defect to the USA.  In four years, we'd win the top six or eight places in the 2026 Winter Olympics and the (hopefully only) Cold War would resume with its historic values intact.  The assisted defection thing worked well for a few other Soviet talents in the wayback machine.  Katarina Witt?


Katerina was from the Russian part of  Germany.
Pretty sure she stayed there.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

philodough: pissnmoan: I'd like to see an intelligence op where these ROC girls would be encouraged and assisted to defect to the USA.  In four years, we'd win the top six or eight places in the 2026 Winter Olympics and the (hopefully only) Cold War would resume with its historic values intact.  The assisted defection thing worked well for a few other Soviet talents in the wayback machine.  Katarina Witt?

Katerina was from the Russian part of  Germany.
Pretty sure she stayed there.


She had an apartment in NYC for a long time.  She now lives in Berlin.  She was born, raised, and trained in East Germany.  Not sure she officially defected but she sure cleared out from Soviet Bloc countries.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This has got to be bad for Biden
 
funzyr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I couldn't even stand to watch figure skating, especially when the Russians were on TV.

ROC shouldn't have been allowed in the first place.


I came here to say this. What is the point of banning the Russians from competing then allowing them to compete?
 
JoePip
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: It was just part of the kayfabe. The drugged kid had to dive or there wouldn't be a medal ceremony. The ROC wanted to at least get one of their skaters up there, so she was told to dive.

So the gross harridan that probably gave her the drug in the first place had to put on a show about it.


My wife suggested that they gave her something the day before to "help her sleep". Wouldn't take much to throw her off at that level.
 
