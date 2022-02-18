 Skip to content
(Slate) The "Freedom Convoy" was never intended to just be a protest, but rather an armed occupation of a democratic city. In other news, water is wet, Diet soda doesn't make you skinny, and those January 6 fellas were just an enthusiastic tour group
    More: Obvious, Freedom of speech, Police, Hate speech, The Police, Semi-trailer truck, Constable, Law, late January  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like the opposite of a Pride parade.

...On multiple levels.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't really know what they are protesting.  They are just throwing a tantrum, because they're mad and don't know why.

I would suggest settling them down in a comfy spot with a blanket, some apple slices, and a glass of warm milk.  Then reading them a story (I like The Little Blue Truck, but Goodnight Moon might work too).  When they wake up, they'll be right as rain and go play with their friends.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's being renamed 'The Incarceration Convoy' as I type this.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/tamara-lich-chris-barber-arrested-ottawa-1.6355960

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/police-action-convoy-protest-1.6356444
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Enjoy.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what should we make of this rave-cum-revolution?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the article pointed out - a few concrete barricades could have avoided this whole mess. But the local cops decided to do nothing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: As the article pointed out - a few concrete barricades could have avoided this whole mess. But the local cops decided to do nothing.


The local cops were in on it.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a physical manifestation of a schism between allied countries, most likely drafted by Russia and promoted by The Russian compromised GOP. What is more symbolic than a physical bridge between two countries? Two countries that have, historically, been extremely strong Allies? P
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


Less murder and rape with the truckers as well. I suppose murder and rape is a-ok as long as it's in a police free zone.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

[Fark user image image 320x214]

Enjoy.


I just find mild amusement in pointing out blatant hypocrisy.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: It's like the opposite of a Pride parade.

...On multiple levels.


Ever use a CB? I'm guessing there's more "pride" there than they would admit.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


Hey waitafugginminute. I thought the Hundred Percent Red Blood Americans had all the GUNZ! and so the Evil Socialists had better not cross them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears that the troll factory is up & running at full speed today, comrades.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread already:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I have zero respect for them and their "movement".

I've made bowel movements with more substance than this.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

Hey waitafugginminute. I thought the Hundred Percent Red Blood Americans had all the GUNZ! and so the Evil Socialists had better not cross them.


And why can't leftists be armed?  Why does arsonist hate the second amendment?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

Hey waitafugginminute. I thought the Hundred Percent Red Blood Americans had all the GUNZ! and so the Evil Socialists had better not cross them.


We have all the legal guns.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


You're keen for fascism, and you don't even bother to hide it.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


Terrific post, Ivan.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: big pig peaches: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

[Fark user image image 320x214]

Enjoy.

I just find mild amusement in pointing out blatant hypocrisy.


You mean like the racists who attacked BLM being OK with fascist lunatics?
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


Citation needed.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure Slate, sure.

You ascribe far too much thought and planning to a clusterfark.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to hear more keen insight from the same posters who called for the arrests, imprisonment, beatings, and execution of BLM protestors.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RowdyPants: It's a physical manifestation of a schism between allied countries, most likely drafted by Russia and promoted by The Russian compromised GOP. What is more symbolic than a physical bridge between two countries? Two countries that have, historically, been extremely strong Allies? P


To include having had a joint US-Canadian military unit during WWII (a unit that the fictional Aldo Raine in Inglorious Basterds was a member of).
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Friday, folks.
Let's speed things up with one of them "thousand word" pictures so we can head to the gun range.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


Running off cops and trying to arrest them is peaceful?
Trying to burn down an apartment block because the residents asked them to leave is peaceful?
Harassing a food bank for supplies is peaceful?

Blocking off the middle of a city and appointing their own cops isn't declaring independence?

That is all kinds of willfully ignorant and blind of you. I won't try "try harder;" I'll just say "try."
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kitchenopedia.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain_Sunshine: Running off cops and trying to arrest them is peaceful?
Trying to burn down an apartment block because the residents asked them to leave is peaceful?
Harassing a food bank for supplies is peaceful?


But they did all of that in the name of "FrEeDoM!!!!111!!!!!"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

Less murder and rape with the truckers as well. I suppose murder and rape is a-ok as long as it's in a police free zone.


You know the police shut that down back in like, July, right?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an armed occupation because trucks are weapons? Well a lot of things can be weapons so I think we're going to need to redefine "peaceful protest". We've seen little to no violence or property damage and the worst the media has been  able to say about the protest are a few racist flags. Hell they seem to all be showing pictures of the exact same guy.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think it out people:
democra(cy) &  democra(t) = same thing.
Democrats are bad
Democracy is bad

///rural independent lib, but we're all considered rats now. vermin we are.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrashcanMan: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

Citation needed.


There were rumors that CHOP had a couple of shootings and a sexual assualt, (but as far as i can tell they haven't found any victims) so the police went in and broke it up, last summer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: the worst the media has been  able to say about the protest are a few racist flags.


That and negatively impacting the economy on both sides of the border.

But the protesters really don't care about the working class.

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/truck-blockade-us-canadian-border-shuts-auto-plants-82799596
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It was an armed occupation because trucks are weapons? Well a lot of things can be weapons so I think we're going to need to redefine "peaceful protest". We've seen little to no violence or property damage and the worst the media has been  able to say about the protest are a few racist flags. Hell they seem to all be showing pictures of the exact same guy.


Uh, they tried to set an apartment building on fire.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: big pig peaches: State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.

[Fark user image image 320x214]

Enjoy.

I just find mild amusement in pointing out blatant hypocrisy.


As well as an inability to understand context.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline implies that you genuinely think the insurrectionists were an "enthusiastic tour group"

/Water isn't actually wet, though
//
///
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the January 6 fellas WERE just an enthusiastic tour group? Because that's what the headline implies.

/so close, subby
 
dfelixster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: RowdyPants: It's a physical manifestation of a schism between allied countries, most likely drafted by Russia and promoted by The Russian compromised GOP. What is more symbolic than a physical bridge between two countries? Two countries that have, historically, been extremely strong Allies? P

To include having had a joint US-Canadian military unit during WWII (a unit that the fictional Aldo Raine in Inglorious Basterds was a member of).


And Peter Falk in Anzio, and William Holden in Devil's Brigade.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing  depressingly predictable how much effort TFA is going to to pretend the cops are flatly unable to organize or equip themselves to clear these protests.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: The truckers are far more peaceful than the armed leftists in Seattle who declared themselves independent, and you guys supported them.


THEY'RE JUST PEACE-LOVING TOURISTS!  They always wanted to go to Ottawa, and they're just having fun seeing the sights and not hurting or threatening anyone!  Why is THE MAN trying to keep them down???
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting vaccinated is hard. I'd rather let my nine year old girl die alone than get vaccinated.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: [Fark user image image 425x260]

Getting vaccinated is hard. I'd rather let my nine year old girl die alone than get vaccinated.


Jesus Christ. This dude's daughter is apparently gravely ill with something that is either incurable or terminal and he and his wife won't go visit her for months at a time.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Target Builder: It's amazing  depressingly predictable how much effort TFA is going to to pretend the cops are flatly unable to organize or equip themselves to clear these protests.


When we all know that they'd just need to think of them as indigenous people and crack their skulls like they do when protesters aren't right-wing scum.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're also rolling fortresses,

I see we are fighting hysteria with hysteria. A rolling fortress isn't defeated by a single Molotov cocktail.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: [Fark user image 425x260]

Getting vaccinated is hard. I'd rather let my nine year old girl die alone than get vaccinated.


Freedom is clearly more important. If the kid has to die alone then this is a sacrifice this loving father is ready to make.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: They're also rolling fortresses,

I see we are fighting hysteria with hysteria. A rolling fortress isn't defeated by a single Molotov cocktail.


Or by blowing out the tires so it ain't gonna roll anywhere in case you're worried these assholes will use the trucks to try murder cops. Which it seems they are, but the cops and TFA apparently view as a normal thing for right wing nut jobs to be able to threaten law enforcement with.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: cefm: As the article pointed out - a few concrete barricades could have avoided this whole mess. But the local cops decided to do nothing.

The local cops were in on it.


Conspiracies!  Why let republicans have all the fun?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: They're also rolling fortresses,

I see we are fighting hysteria with hysteria. A rolling fortress isn't defeated by a single Molotov cocktail.


Yeah but it's immovable without advanced equipment and comes fully featured with a train horn and living quarters.

Park that in a residential intersection and you're just intimidating people.
 
