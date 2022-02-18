 Skip to content
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Bad dog   (wsaz.com)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dead dog.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What what?  "Officers did a quick search of the house and could not find the dog. They did a quick search around the residence and could not find the dog,"
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.


Fark user image
Sounds like they won a stupid prize.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say no criminal charges will be brought against the women who owned the dog because they owned it.

I wonder who owned the dog.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any word if it was a pit bull? I like taking easy odd bets.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Counterpoint: Bad owners.

My dog doesn't bite people because I trained him not to when I adopted him (as part of training him in general). Part of your responsibility as a pet owner.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let me guess, it was pit


Judge Judy, "Anybody Who Keeps Pitbulls Are Crazy", The Judge Rips Dangerous Pitbull Dog Owners
Youtube b2PooNLeVWw
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Any word if it was a pit bull? I like taking easy odd bets.


Here is a pit bull.  And he's a good boy.

https://blog.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/pit-bull-stray-cat-doghouse/

scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Any word if it was a pit bull? I like taking easy odd bets.


It's in there. At one point they switch from using the word dog to pitbull, although it's pretty obvious because it's always a farking pitbull.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: let me guess, it was pit


[YouTube video: Judge Judy, "Anybody Who Keeps Pitbulls Are Crazy", The Judge Rips Dangerous Pitbull Dog Owners]


God damn I love when she goes on a roll.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark were those two ladies doing to that dog?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Intrepid00: Any word if it was a pit bull? I like taking easy odd bets.

Here is a pit bull.  And he's a good boy.

https://blog.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/pit-bull-stray-cat-doghouse/

[scontent-yyz1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 403x537]


The kittens are just bait to draw in a toddler and eat them.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without reading the article, I know it's a pitbull.

And without reading the comments, I know they'll be full of people going on about how lovely and safe pitbulls are.

/Which they are
//Until they aren't
///I also predict at least one photo of a smiling goofy-looking pitbull
////https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_fatal_dog_attacks_in_the_United_States#Fatalities_in_2021
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Police say no criminal charges will be brought against the women who owned the dog because they owned it.

I wonder who owned the dog.


Sounds like the dog pwned them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.


If your boo is in to rabies, find a different lady.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to be another awkward reunion on the Rainbow Bridge
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.

[Fark user image image 425x76]
Sounds like they own a stupid prize.


.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for the West Virginia tag.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be true. I've been assured by the fark brigade that Pitbulls are always peaceful, loving dogs.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When officers say they went outside of the apartment to meet the medics, the dog came onto the porch and began attacking them."
"A little bit of investigation we have down down there, we were able to determine that the dog had been aggressive," Hazelett said.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mehhhhhh: Still waiting for the West Virginia tag.


Yup, so many inbred meatheads. I always say 'it's a beautiful place, if you ignore the people'
 
Moose out front
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Police say no criminal charges will be brought against the women who owned the dog because they owned it.

I wonder who owned the dog.


The women did. They owned it. They owned the dog. The women owned the dog.
 
germ78
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.


Pitbulls should require special training and licensing to own, but that will never happen. A man can dream though.

/German Shepards are a better breed overall
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Harry Freakstorm: Police say no criminal charges will be brought against the women who owned the dog because they owned it.

I wonder who owned the dog.

The women did. They owned it. They owned the dog. The women owned the dog.


Who?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police say they searched the home and around the property, and the pitbull was nowhere to be found.

Eight paragraphs before they casually mention the breed, as if we would all assume it was a pit bull.  (Of course, I did and I was right.)
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.


Anecdotally, and from looking up temperament, pit bulls (not the smaller pit bull terriers) are human friendly dogs. They like attention and being kept busy, and are very loyal and protective. Barring the few publicized examples, pits are generally really good around kids. Their danger physically is that they are large, strong, and exceptional biters. Which is why when they are trained poorly, bullshiat happens.

That dog's behavior is exceedingly atypical. A rampage indicates it either snapped (bad neglect) or it was rabid. Both cases are scary as shiat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

germ78: Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.

Pitbulls should require special training and licensing to own, but that will never happen. A man can dream though.

/German Shepards are a better breed overall


You know who else though there were inferior breeds?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What did the dog do that was "bad"?

Dogs generally behave as their owners train them to. Or reflects no training at all, which sometimes is also accompanied by abuse of some kind.

I have a feeling those women got what they deserved. But I'm guessing they'll learn nothing from this at all.
 
stappawho
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was that written by a 7th grader?
 
LadySusan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline: Life threatening injuries

Article: In hospital in stable condition
 
kinkkerbelle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What what?  "Officers did a quick search of the house and could not find the dog. They did a quick search around the residence and could not find the dog,"


"Police say no criminal charges will be brought against the women who owned the dog because they owned it." More journalistic excellence.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Probably bad dog owners. You don't generally see that kind of unremitting violence from a well raised dog. I imagine it was badly neglected.
Pitties are dogs that just attract bad owners. Not necessarily the fault of the breed. They have a reputation and some arseholes are into that.


You forgot to mention how pitbulls were originally bred to deliver babies during airline crashes, how they grow extra kidneys to donate to orphans with diseases, and how each pit is born knowing the pacifist tenets of Quakerism.
 
