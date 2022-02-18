 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for USA Today"   (usatoday.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, California State University, USA TODAY investigation, eighth chancellor, FrankLamas, CSU Board of Trustees, Executive vice chancellor, president of CSU Fresno, University  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports"

He guilty.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Lamas, when the COVID goateed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big 900
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know you suck when a hotel newspaper is able to take you down. It's like getting exposed for corruption by the Today Show cooking segment
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of my favorite things about traveling was waking up in a hotel room, going to the door and grabbing the USA Today and reading it over breakfast. Those days are gone.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Frank Lamas, when the COVID goateed.
[Fark user image 292x172]


I meant to bring that up about the Dr. Strange trailer. Which alternate Dr. Strange is the evil one, they both have goatees!
 
starlost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
USA today. The newspaper for colorful graphs and pie charts.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Show some respect, subby.  "And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for the hard-hitting journalists at USA Today"
 
