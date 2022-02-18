 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Japanese woman from the US whose family lost their California farm during Japanese incarceration in WW2 goes looking for what remains   (motherjones.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See, my family who lost everything after the Internment...they went back to Japan. And they still harbor a lot of resentment about America and Americans because of it. We lost an entire generation of sons to the 442nd, and then they went back to Japan and scraped together lives, and they don't speak with the members of the family who had stayed in Japan anymore either, and the branch that birthed me isn't really spoken too either. They are still harboring a lot of resentment, and passed it on to a new generation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They "lost" their farm?  That's a strange way of saying, "had it stolen from them".
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They "lost" their farm?  That's a strange way of saying, "had it stolen from them".


You have to be very careful of white folks' feelings nowadays. They are an oppressed people, after all.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFA was a bit too long for me; did she find the farm and, if so, what's currently at the site?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unfortunately,
That answer is probably "well-founded anger and resentment", rather than the property you lost...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The judge who managed this obscenity for FDR died a few years ago.  Up until then, when ever he met a nisei friend during a board meeting, he apologized for her family's experience.  That happened at least twice a year.  He was picked to manage and accepted, for his kindness and sensitivity.  Refusing would have made everything worse.  He thought about it every day for 70 years.
 
hi13760
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: See, my family who lost everything after the Internment...they went back to Japan. And they still harbor a lot of resentment about America and Americans because of it. We lost an entire generation of sons to the 442nd, and then they went back to Japan and scraped together lives, and they don't speak with the members of the family who had stayed in Japan anymore either, and the branch that birthed me isn't really spoken too either. They are still harboring a lot of resentment, and passed it on to a new generation.


So on the same token, if they still harbor resentment toward Americans still today, the Chinese and Filipinos would like a word with them.

You need to have a long talk with your family about what the Japanese did in ww2.
 
