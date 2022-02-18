 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Water is the worst way to deal with a Greece fire   (theguardian.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Italian finance police boat"
I get the feeling something was lost in translation.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
""there were indications the fire started in the ship's hold. "Damage is severe because despite their efforts the crew was unable to extinguish the fire,"

so they're shipping Tesla batteries by ferris?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Clap your hands! If you believe in ferries, please clap!

im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would have accepted greek fire, too, subs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: "Italian finance police boat"
I get the feeling something was lost in translation.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guardia_di_Finanza

Sounds like the sort of thing that the US Coast Guard handles in terms of water operations with the DEA.  I'd probably interpret (not translate) it as "financial police" instead of "finance police".  I assume the Mediterranean countries have much smaller coast guards than the US does or that they make them primarily lifesaving forces.  It'd be like us doing that and then giving the DEA/FBI their own navy.
 
