(AP News)   Hmm... things are really tense right now along the Ukrainian border. Let's see... what could make things calm down a bit? I know -- let's stage some nuclear drills. That should help   (apnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Asinine, Ukraine, Russia, Russian troops, dire U.S. warnings, Ukrainian officials, NATO, extensive military exercises, Belarus  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 9:35 AM



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear drills are the equivalent of Putin stamping his feet in frustration.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 ping only, Vasily.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop a single bunker buster on Chernobyl and give Europe a reason to set petty squabbles aside.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frogfoots. Cool, cool.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busy meddling minds with threats from tiny local democracies.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear drills, for when you need to bore a railroad tunnel RIGHT NOW.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're evacuating civilians to Russia? That's great! Now Ukraine can bomb all those "little green men" (unmarked Russian soldiers) without worry of civilian casualties!

/Though in reality, Russia is probably just creating a hostage situation now with whatever non-Russian ethnic Ukrainians are within that evacuated group
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO should mass a whole bunch of troops on the Latvia/Russian border.  That will do it.

/I had to look up if Latvia is a Nato member.   It is!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, its not smart to launch a winter offensive with a conscript army when there is only a few weeks left before the entire battlefield turns to mud. Also who doesnt bomb the shiat out of everything for weeks nowadays before you roll in the tanks?

I've played plenty of Third Reich and World in Flames, so I should know.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: Anyway, its not smart to launch a winter offensive with a conscript army when there is only a few weeks left before the entire battlefield turns to mud. Also who doesnt bomb the shiat out of everything for weeks nowadays before you roll in the tanks?


1) It's already mud.
2) little green men don't have an air force or tanks. They have to wait until it's time to "rescue" those guys.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 417x234]


Fear leads to irrational decisions.

Striking fear into a nuclear power is at best playing with fire and at worst, Pyrrhic.

But he's the aggressor, so it's not like any of this is on us.

My hope is his real fears are centered around internal power plays and not spiraling this into a global cataclysmic money shot.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One fun fact about the route Russia will need to take in the invasion is that they'll need to explicitly factor in and bypass the Chernobyl exclusion zone, that little reminder of the last time Moscow was in charge of Ukranian policy for a prolonged period of time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukrainian rebels" rhymes with "Russian Stooges," "January 6 Tourists,"  "Freedom Convoy" says Associated Pravda.

You'd think the armed kidnapping of civilians in a stolen patch of a sovereign nation and deportation to the enemy would be newsworthy.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head games/Mind games for $1000 Alex........
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Drop a single bunker buster on Chernobyl and give Europe a reason to set petty squabbles aside.


Fun Fact: The Sarcophagus that was originally installed was only ever meant to be temporary and was starting to fail because of weathering. What they did was build a secondary containment building off to one side and slid it into place. The secondary building was equipped with a pair disassembly cranes so they could, eventually, clean up the whole site. Nova did a documentary about it.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the guy with a sonic keeps taking the warheads apart... and that guy over there with the laser one seems to think he is Putin's boss, so...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is putting his entire country in the nuclear crosshairs of other nations. Does he not understand?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: fragMasterFlash: Drop a single bunker buster on Chernobyl and give Europe a reason to set petty squabbles aside.

Fun Fact: The Sarcophagus that was originally installed was only ever meant to be temporary and was starting to fail because of weathering. What they did was build a secondary containment building off to one side and slid it into place. The secondary building was equipped with a pair disassembly cranes so they could, eventually, clean up the whole site. Nova did a documentary about it.


Ukrainians: fixing what Russians have done since 1462.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoFlaNative52: Head games/Mind games for $1000 Alex........

Foreigner - Head Games (Official Music Video)
Youtube Dzjg4v7bd1U
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should start dusting off and updating some of Ilya Ehrenburg patriotic quotes:

Do not count the days.  Do not count the kilometers. Count only the Russians you have killed. Kill the Russian - That is your Mother's prayer.  Kill the Russian - this is what your children beseech you to do. Kill the Russian - this is the cry of your Ukrainian soil. Do not waver. Do not give up. Kill the Russian.

Kill the Russians, wherever you find them! Every Russian is our mortal enemy. Have no mercy on women, children, or the aged. Kill every Russian - wipe them out!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: One fun fact about the route Russia will need to take in the invasion is that they'll need to explicitly factor in and bypass the Chernobyl exclusion zone, that little reminder of the last time Moscow was in charge of Ukranian policy for a prolonged period of time.
[Fark user image 425x345]


Wrong.
The Russian tactical commanders will say "Exposure is intensity times time. Go fast, soldiers will stay in safe limits.  ...command section, stay upwind, and at least 5 km from containment facility."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Nuclear drills are the equivalent of Putin stamping his feet in frustration.


Yes, keep reminding me why I marked you.

Wow, just wow.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When you conquer a foreign country or at least part of it and hold it for over a decade, you may not be sure that everyone there will be loyal to their conquerors.

They're exiling the real Ukrainians who may cause trouble to Russia to concentration camps since ten years of Russian occupation didn't convince them to love their new masters.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They're evacuating civilians to Russia? That's great! Now Ukraine can bomb all those "little green men" (unmarked Russian soldiers) without worry of civilian casualties!

/Though in reality, Russia is probably just creating a hostage situation now with whatever non-Russian ethnic Ukrainians are within that evacuated group


I think ethnic Ukrainians left the area controlled by the Russian seperatists ages ago. Well, they did.

If Ukraine starts bombing "unmarked" Russian soldiers, Russia has a legitimate pretext for invasion. That would not be wise. That wouldn't be a false flag operation, where they pretended something happened. If Ukraine starts attacking Russian soldiers on purpose, that's casus belli.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin is putting his entire country in the nuclear crosshairs of other nations. Does he not understand?


Yes he does. You don't.

Russia has always been in the nuclear crosshairs of everyone. Because they're a nuclear power.

Look up the concept of MAD please.
 
indylaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: DarkSoulNoHope: They're evacuating civilians to Russia? That's great! Now Ukraine can bomb all those "little green men" (unmarked Russian soldiers) without worry of civilian casualties!

/Though in reality, Russia is probably just creating a hostage situation now with whatever non-Russian ethnic Ukrainians are within that evacuated group

I think ethnic Ukrainians left the area controlled by the Russian seperatists ages ago. Well, they did.

If Ukraine starts bombing "unmarked" Russian soldiers, Russia has a legitimate pretext for invasion. That would not be wise. That wouldn't be a false flag operation, where they pretended something happened. If Ukraine starts attacking Russian soldiers on purpose, that's casus belli.


Тнозе золдиеяз аяе иот оцяз цитыл тнеу аяе.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin is putting his entire country in the nuclear crosshairs of other nations. Does he not understand?


Could he be suicidal?

After all, Hitler was suicidal and the worse that happened was 12-20 million Germans died at the hands of the Soviets after the war was over.  And just 50 years later, East Germans were released on the tax payers of Germany to be rehabilitated or form neo-Nazi groups.

Putin must have planned his posterity along the same lines.   We'll be back to the Vikings selling Slav down the Dnieper and Don to the markets of Istanbul and Bagdad for slave armies soon.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Algebrat: One fun fact about the route Russia will need to take in the invasion is that they'll need to explicitly factor in and bypass the Chernobyl exclusion zone, that little reminder of the last time Moscow was in charge of Ukranian policy for a prolonged period of time.
[Fark user image 425x345]


They don't have to really, going through it is fine (you can go there as a tourist).

Though if the Ukrainian army counterattacked there, and brough the situation to a standstill in the exclusion zone, then it would suck for everyone involved (more than it would already). Its the open areas that are safe, taking cover inside areas where nuclear dust is still present is "not good, not bad".

As for Moscow being in charge. Look up Chernobyl, Ukraine kept the remaining reactors running at Chernobyl. That was their choice, though I guess they really needed the electricity.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Algebrat: One fun fact about the route Russia will need to take in the invasion is that they'll need to explicitly factor in and bypass the Chernobyl exclusion zone, that little reminder of the last time Moscow was in charge of Ukranian policy for a prolonged period of time.
[Fark user image 425x345]


Ukraine does their own training in the Exclusion Zone.  It's not great to live there, but if you're only passing through, it isn't remarkably dangerous.

I read that map as being more a three pronged offense and going from Mazur -> Korosten -> Kyiv has better roads for rapid movement and trucking, being that they're actually inhabited and used.  Chernobyl of course being largely abandoned and rural.  On the Belarusian side, it's similarly undeveloped, the "Palieski State Radioecological Reserve".  Also, going through Chernobyl means getting across the Pripyat River.  Going south from Mazur solves that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, also, if Kyiv is being attacked by elements from the east, encircling it from 180* west means the defenders have to split their forces and the Russians can better prevent escape of, well, everyone.

/also just a strategy gamer
//my best guess
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just more sabre rattling. It's not Putin's job to ratchet down tension. Just ignore him.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: But he's the aggressor, so it's not like any of this is on us.

My hope is his real fears are centered around internal power plays and not spiraling this into a global cataclysmic money shot


The Russian users on reddit- not necessarily the astro-turfed ones- they seem depressed as hell by this and feel like they're being held hostage. No one wants this.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin is putting his entire country in the nuclear crosshairs of other nations. Does he not understand?

Could he be suicidal?

After all, Hitler was suicidal and the worse that happened was 12-20 million Germans died at the hands of the Soviets after the war was over.  And just 50 years later, East Germans were released on the tax payers of Germany to be rehabilitated or form neo-Nazi groups.

Putin must have planned his posterity along the same lines.   We'll be back to the Vikings selling Slav down the Dnieper and Don to the markets of Istanbul and Bagdad for slave armies soon.


Submitter is just ignorant.

I'm glad that they have rehearsals in the current situation. As to not have any accidents or misunderstandings happen, running through the drills are safe.

Remember the Soviet Union almost started a nuclear war twice during a time of crisis, and both times it was who ever was supposed to turn the key who refused.

The first time was during the Cuban missile crisis, where an American surface craft collided with a Soviet Sub. The Soviet doctrine was to consider that an intentional ramming, and retaliate with a torpedo (their torpedos were nuclear, so it would have taken out a carrier group. Ie. nuclear war). But the commander on the sub, reasoned that it must have been incompetence on the American side, and decided not to.

The second time was after the Soviet Union shot down an Japanese airliner. The Soviet systems indicated a full scale incomming attack at one station. But the guy responsible for turning the key, decided to keep an open phone line with Moscow before launching, reasoning, that if it was real, then the line would die. It wasn't real, but a system not working. He was reprimanded for saving the world, and put on a pension.

So let them have drills, so we avoid more near misses.
 
indylaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin is putting his entire country in the nuclear crosshairs of other nations. Does he not understand?


The moment the Russians get a whiff of a plan to use nuclear weapons against them, they will respond in kind. It's probably not possible to contain a nuclear exchange to limited use in the battlefield, and you're looking at the United States l, Russia, and Europe substantially destroyed. Billions dead worldwide, some directly from the bombing, others from radioactive fallout, many others from starvation because much of the world's fertile soil will be toxic for decades.

Nuking or even suggesting nuking the Russians is a mindbogglingly stupid idea.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Anyway, its not smart to launch a winter offensive with a conscript army when there is only a few weeks left before the entire battlefield turns to mud. Also who doesnt bomb the shiat out of everything for weeks nowadays before you roll in the tanks?

I've played plenty of Third Reich and World in Flames, so I should know.


Good thing Russia has a majority contract army then? Also, conscript armies stormed the beaches at Normandy and Iwo Jima and ultimately won WWII, so I don't think being a conscript nor not will change anything.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indylaw: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Putin is putting his entire country in the nuclear crosshairs of other nations. Does he not understand?

The moment the Russians get a whiff of a plan to use nuclear weapons against them, they will respond in kind. It's probably not possible to contain a nuclear exchange to limited use in the battlefield, and you're looking at the United States l, Russia, and Europe substantially destroyed. Billions dead worldwide, some directly from the bombing, others from radioactive fallout, many others from starvation because much of the world's fertile soil will be toxic for decades.

Nuking or even suggesting nuking the Russians is a mindbogglingly stupid idea.


Don't worry, someone will be along to suggest it even more earnestly in a minute.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Anyway, its not smart to launch a winter offensive with a conscript army when there is only a few weeks left before the entire battlefield turns to mud. Also who doesnt bomb the shiat out of everything for weeks nowadays before you roll in the tanks?

I've played plenty of Third Reich and World in Flames, so I should know.


Third Reich?  Hope you abandoned that once you started playing WiF.  Otherwise you might as well go back to Risk.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Algebrat: One fun fact about the route Russia will need to take in the invasion is that they'll need to explicitly factor in and bypass the Chernobyl exclusion zone, that little reminder of the last time Moscow was in charge of Ukranian policy for a prolonged period of time.
[Fark user image image 425x345]


You don't think Putin will order his conscripts to drive right through the exclusion zone?  Maybe he'll let them put on their NBC (or whatever they're called these days) suits first.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: DarkSoulNoHope: They're evacuating civilians to Russia? That's great! Now Ukraine can bomb all those "little green men" (unmarked Russian soldiers) without worry of civilian casualties!

/Though in reality, Russia is probably just creating a hostage situation now with whatever non-Russian ethnic Ukrainians are within that evacuated group

I think ethnic Ukrainians left the area controlled by the Russian seperatists ages ago. Well, they did.

If Ukraine starts bombing "unmarked" Russian soldiers, Russia has a legitimate pretext for invasion. That would not be wise. That wouldn't be a false flag operation, where they pretended something happened. If Ukraine starts attacking Russian soldiers on purpose, that's casus belli.


No Russia doesn't. According to Russia, those "Little Green Men" that Russia placed inside Ukraine are "Separatists" or "Volunteers to help the rebel areas of the Ukraine", so they are supposed to carry no ties to Russia. It's basically the Russians putting troops in the Ukraine under Non-Official Cover. We killed Chinese "volunteer" troops all the time in the 50s in Korea, we didn't go to war with China directly, so Russia has no standing to go to war with Ukraine over troops that is not supposed to be theirs.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Algebrat: One fun fact about the route Russia will need to take in the invasion is that they'll need to explicitly factor in and bypass the Chernobyl exclusion zone, that little reminder of the last time Moscow was in charge of Ukranian policy for a prolonged period of time.
[Fark user image image 425x345]


Can a thrust Belogorod simply bypass Karkov (pop 1.4M) & leave a big threat sitting on their supply lines?  Russia will need to either invest Karkov (Stalingrad 2) or (more likely) those Belogorod units will link up with some other major thrust & get their supplies from Crimea or from the North.
 
