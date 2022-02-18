 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Washington, New Mexico become the latest states to give in to Covid   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States, indoor mask mandates Thursday, F4C8Today's numbers, COVID cases, New Mexico, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
King County still requiring indoor masks.

We'll see if they drop them March 21 too.

I am as pro-mask as they come but I can't wait for the need for them to go away.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
is every headline writer that much of a coward? Normal life is coming cupcakes, buckle up.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. Time for unvaccinated adults to confront a return to normalcy and their lack of preparation for it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Inslee is a clown...we have to wait until March 21st.  Yeesh.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
COVID won a long time ago.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: King County still requiring indoor masks.

We'll see if they drop them March 21 too.

I am as pro-mask as they come but I can't wait for the need for them to go away.


The need is never going away. Sorry. The antivaxxers won't dies fast enough.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Inslee is a clown...we have to wait until March 21st.  Yeesh.


Given your rather endearing presence here, you might avoid using that word so loosely.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Normal life is coming


It really isn't.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's a NEW MEXICO ???
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.


No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember the time some moron posted something like "I love my mask and want to wear it outside forever", and got like ten smart votes, and I stopped visiting this website for a few months. Please just shut the hell up on this subject.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.

No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.


Did you type that with your loaded gun on your hip?
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.

No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.


You're afraid of grownups running this state, Mr. "I voted for Culp."  :D
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: The_Sponge: whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.

No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.

You're afraid of grownups running this state, Mr. "I voted for Culp."  :D


Culp was a shiatty candidate, but Inslee still sucks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: The_Sponge: whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.

No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.

You're afraid of grownups running this state, Mr. "I voted for Culp."  :D


You must love seeing Inslee as a father figure, and enjoy having him tell you what to do.

Let me guess....you will keep wearing a mask after March 21st, eh?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Culp was a shiatty candidate, but Inslee still sucks.


Run somebody better.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you are going to follow the science when mask mandates are implemented, then you should also follow the science when they are dropped.  It's the same people looking at the same data when they make the decisions.

/Vaxxed and boosted
//If you want to wear a mask forever, go for it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: The_Sponge: whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.

No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.

You're afraid of grownups running this state, Mr. "I voted for Culp."  :D

Culp was a shiatty candidate, but Inslee still sucks.


Actually he made this state NOT become Florida or Texas, but you knew that.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Far as I remember, PA hasn't had any global restrictions or mandates outside of healthcare providers and schools - and even the schools were spotty, IIRC - for more than a year now...

Of course, our Omicron spike was easily twice as high as the previous record, too, so...
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: whidbey: The_Sponge: whidbey: Mimekiller: Normal life is coming

It really isn't.

No...you just don't want it to.

Keep living in fear.

You're afraid of grownups running this state, Mr. "I voted for Culp."  :D

You must love seeing Inslee as a father figure, and enjoy having him tell you what to do.

Let me guess....you will keep wearing a mask after March 21st, eh?


No, I'm just a mature adult who doesn't have a shiatfit about other mature adults running this place.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have no problem with people who still want to wear them after the mandates expire but I can't wait to ditch my mask.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: King County still requiring indoor masks.

We'll see if they drop them March 21 too.

I am as pro-mask as they come but I can't wait for the need for them to go away.

The need is never going away. Sorry. The antivaxxers won't dies fast enough.


We're 87% fully vaxxed, that's damn near herd immunity.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.