(Politico)   Thanks anti-nuke NIMBY crowd, your contribution to global warming is noted: In 3 states that have closed nuclear power plants, CO2 emissions are up   (politico.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone is interested in what that sign means...

RWP = Radiological Work Permit - it's like a work order for radiation areas that has things like dose limits, doses you may encounter, expected doses and so on.  It's used to help track radiological dose to the people working a particular job, often down to a single mRem.

DLR - Dose of Legal Record.  Basically, they mean something like a TLD.  They used to *say* TLD (thermoLuminescent Dosimeter) but now there are "accredited" devices that are not exactly TLDs (like OSLs).  "Accredited" means that the readings for those devices can go to your "legal record".

SRD - Self Reading Device.  This would be an Electronic Dosimeter (ED) - which is what the specify on the sign.  These are *not* "accredited" devices in the US so what purpose do the serve.  They give an instant read of dose you are receiving and have tons of settings that allow the user to monitor themselves in real time.  There are rate alarms, dose alarms, time alarms, rate chirps and so on.  A PIC falls into this area but I think it *can* be used as a dose record.

Don't get me started on what happens when someone's SRD farks up or the walk into the rad area with it off or the lose/damage/accidentally destroy their DLR.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPR_(nuclear_reactor)

hurry up and build the fark out of tons of small ones
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll take CO2 over nuclear waste any day.
 
comrade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nuclear power is great as long as you ignore the two huge areas of the earth that are no longer inhabitable.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I'll take CO2 over nuclear waste any day.


How long can you tread water?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong here but nuclear energy is still one of the cleanest we have readily available access to that can produce power on that level. Even with Chernobyl and Fukushima the environmental impact is nothing compared to traditional fossil fuels, and modern reactors are far safer. Even in comparison between the largest two disasters mentioned earlier Fukushima was far less catastrophic than Chernobyl
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So is yours, you heavy driving, heavy consuming, big-house-owning, traveling, underhanded salesman of worthless shiat.  How about you explain yourself, before you start banging the drum for more nuclear?

Because you all never know when to shut up and appreciate what you have, that's why.  Farking babies.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You get a pebble bed reactor, and YOU get a pebble bed reactor, and YOU get a pebble bed reactor!

/ Build farkin' pebble bed reactors already...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.


Nuclear waste isn't some huge pile and they can use breeding reactors to bring its half-life way down where storage is 100-300 years which is easy in a desert mine.

But I guess you would rather see the land stripped mine still and internal combustion engines running wild running on fossil fuels instead.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPR_(nuclear_reactor)

hurry up and build the fark out of tons of small ones


"EDF has acknowledged severe difficulties in building the EPR design."
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

[Fark user image image 302x186]


Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives


Traveling wave reactors have been proposed to burn off used fuel rods.  In the meantime, we can reprocess the spent rods and reuse them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

[Fark user image image 302x186]


Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives

Traveling wave reactors have been proposed to burn off used fuel rods.  In the meantime, we can reprocess the spent rods and reuse them.


The NS Savannah's reactor is almost clean enough it doesn't need a nuclear license anymore and they will be able to let you actually look at it. The most dangerous shiat only last a few years without even doing anything.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I'll take CO2 over nuclear waste any day.


Nuclear waste is largely a problem of the past.  Modern nuclear energy is waaaaay more preferable than fossil fuels.  The fossil fuel industry would have you believe any new nuclear plants built are basically Chernobyl waiting to happen.   They're not.  It's not perfect, but if done right it's safe and much more sustainable.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

[Fark user image 302x186]


Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"


I offer them up to God.  Unless you want super dosed, stay out of the Mega church down the street.  Their basement storage room is rad hot.

Pastor Bob:  Let us bathe in the warmth of God's everlasting love
Me (remotely) tee hee.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Modern environmentalism: Where the perfect* is the enemy of the good

*and the definition of "perfect" is a a shifting goalpost used to exclude stuff they don't want because it's not pure
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bondith: brainlordmesomorph: I'll take CO2 over nuclear waste any day.

How long can you tread water?


I read this line in Bill Cosby's voice.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

[Fark user image image 302x186]


Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives


That has been my issue - what to do with all the spent rods and contaminated waste.  My folks worked in the industry and specifically in storage (FFTF, breeder at Hanford, WIPP in NM, TruPak container project).  Yes, they were nuclear garbage people.  All those plants with all those tank farms holding rods with half-lives in the thousands.  Future humans problem.

Fusion will be the way over fissionable solutions once they become viable.  Breeder reactor idea was neat but still produces dirty rods after a few cycles.  I saw a test plant in NJ featured in Wired 20 years ago that was trying to microwave rods to speed up rate of decay.  I dont think it was cost effective and closed.

Waste needs to be part of the equation in any energy solution.  The responsibility is by the one that have the power to fix it, namely the ones that created it.  Imagine if manufactures where responsible and accountable for the total life and death cycle of its products and packaging.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No problem.
You can have your nukes when you are willing to indemnify them yourself - until then, all nuclear advocates are liars, cheats, and thieves
Since nuclear is so safe, that shouldn't be a problem, right?.
 
NoGods
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I did some consulting work for a company that was working on a permit to build a new nuclear power plant. The plan was sound but ultimately shelved. The power company decided that natural gas was just too cheap to make nuclear cost effective. Thank you frackers!

/also dodged a bullet by not getting involved with V.C. Summer.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look, it's not like America has a 1,000 examples of safe nuclear power just cruising through the ocean.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes, but no kaiju.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We have 2 things to thank for this nuclear phobia:
1. Hollywood. They've put out 60+ years worth of sky is falling bullshiat, starting with the whole "Giant irradiated 'X' invades desert town" shiat like Them!.

2. The US government and decades' worth of Cold War doom and gloom.

Reality has nothing to do with it, it's all about what they saw on TV or at the movies.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: No problem.
You can have your nukes when you are willing to indemnify them yourself - until then, all nuclear advocates are liars, cheats, and thieves
Since nuclear is so safe, that shouldn't be a problem, right?.


Strawman argument much?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: Bondith: brainlordmesomorph: I'll take CO2 over nuclear waste any day.

How long can you tread water?

I read this line in Bill Cosby's voice.


I'm decontaminating it.
 
discoballer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: brainlordmesomorph: I'll take CO2 over nuclear waste any day.

Nuclear waste is largely a problem of the past.  Modern nuclear energy is waaaaay more preferable than fossil fuels.  The fossil fuel industry would have you believe any new nuclear plants built are basically Chernobyl waiting to happen.   They're not.  It's not perfect, but if done right it's safe and much more sustainable.


There were very specific things that led to the Chernobyl disaster. It was a consequence of poor management and the design of the reactor, not necessarily the technology itself. The same could be said for these massive oceanic oil spills, but for some reason we don't see those as a reason to stop pumping that oil.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine closed Chernobyl now there's more toxicity than just CO2in the air and that's not counting the radioactivity.

Strange the pro-Nukers advertised nuclear power just after 9-11 as the "terrorist free" energy.  Don't think they understood how magnets worked.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

Nuclear waste isn't some huge pile and they can use breeding reactors to bring its half-life way down where storage is 100-300 years which is easy in a desert mine.

But I guess you would rather see the land stripped mine still and internal combustion engines running wild running on fossil fuels instead.


You can always use CANDU heavy water reactors which can use light water reactor waste and even run on weapons grade fuel. However heavy water reactors are better at producing weapons grade plutonium and also produce excess tritium, making them attractive to states seeking nuclear weapons, while also driving certain diplomatic pressures from states not wanting the nuclear umbrella to expand.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean I don't want one in my backyard they way they built them in the past. The one closest to me when I was younger was leaking into the ground/river for years. Mmmm tritium water. The general consensus is we have no frickin idea if it's bad for you, could be really bad. Then there was the coal plants which were even worse.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I find it funny people are really really concerned about any excess waste from nuclear power plants but don't seem to think about the excess waste from other power plants and how we just kinda toss it all in the air. Oh and it's responsible of 1/5th of all deaths per year.

but yea, worry about those fuel rods.
 
jso2897
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: jso2897: No problem.
You can have your nukes when you are willing to indemnify them yourself - until then, all nuclear advocates are liars, cheats, and thieves
Since nuclear is so safe, that shouldn't be a problem, right?.

Strawman argument much?


Is it? Your proposition to prove.
Protip: You can't.
If the nuclear industry wants to be credible, it needs to be willing to insure itself for it's liabilities at it's own expense.
If it cannot do that, it is not a viable business - and I don't care if we're talking about a nuclear plant or a putty knife factory.
This is not any unreasonable, crazy, tree-hugger argument - and an intellectually honest person will not dismiss it as such.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Intrepid00: jso2897: No problem.
You can have your nukes when you are willing to indemnify them yourself - until then, all nuclear advocates are liars, cheats, and thieves
Since nuclear is so safe, that shouldn't be a problem, right?.

Strawman argument much?

Is it?


Yes.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need this guy
2k8r3p1401as2e1q7k14dguu-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

comrade: Nuclear power is great as long as you ignore the two huge areas of the earth that are no longer inhabitable.


Everything is a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

[Fark user image 302x186]


Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives


Can we hold coal to that standard too? Fair is fair after all.

The radioactive elements left in the fly ash from what a coal plant burns something is in the ballpark of 50% of the same amount of concentrated radioactive waste tonnage per GW generated compared to a normal nuclear plant. And they spew radioactive elements directly into the air too, as a bonus. Fly ash is mixed with lots of other heavy metals too, in addition to the Uranium and Thorium, as a double bonus.

Seems in the US we're happy to leave that stuff in open air dump sites and ponds.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: jso2897: Intrepid00: jso2897: No problem.
You can have your nukes when you are willing to indemnify them yourself - until then, all nuclear advocates are liars, cheats, and thieves
Since nuclear is so safe, that shouldn't be a problem, right?.

Strawman argument much?

Is it?

Yes.


Well, then I guess the discussion's over.
Nice talking to one of you very reasonable nuclear advocates.
I got what I expected.
 
peterquince
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is not caused by banning nuclear power. This is caused by the reaction to that decision. People could have used wind/solar, but instead chose fossil fuels.

The term for this is "independent intervening actor".

I'm so sick of everyone blaming decisions of capitalism and conservativism on the progressives.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fully amortized, 40-year-old reactors are being decommissioned because they can't produce a kilowatt hour cheaper than brand new gas or wind turbines or photovoltaics that have all their construction costs ahead of them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

comrade: Nuclear power is great as long as you ignore the two huge areas of the earth that are no longer inhabitable.


If you have no idea of how or why those incidents occurred, then yes, you would definitely be terrified that a rogue Chernobyl would sneak up and attack your hometown at any moment.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Propose your f**king "industry" if and when it can operate profitably without public subsidy.
Nuclear is an unprofitable, uninsurable fraud that is only able to operate when the public subsidizes it.
It's a grift, and it's advocates are conmen.
Again - as a scientific matter, I will be fine with the nukes if they can ever operate independently and profitably - but they can't so far.
If they ever can, I'll rejoin the discussion.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: If anyone is interested in what that sign means...

RWP = Radiological Work Permit - it's like a work order for radiation areas that has things like dose limits, doses you may encounter, expected doses and so on.  It's used to help track radiological dose to the people working a particular job, often down to a single mRem.

DLR - Dose of Legal Record.  Basically, they mean something like a TLD.  They used to *say* TLD (thermoLuminescent Dosimeter) but now there are "accredited" devices that are not exactly TLDs (like OSLs).  "Accredited" means that the readings for those devices can go to your "legal record".

SRD - Self Reading Device.  This would be an Electronic Dosimeter (ED) - which is what the specify on the sign.  These are *not* "accredited" devices in the US so what purpose do the serve.  They give an instant read of dose you are receiving and have tons of settings that allow the user to monitor themselves in real time.  There are rate alarms, dose alarms, time alarms, rate chirps and so on.  A PIC falls into this area but I think it *can* be used as a dose record.

Don't get me started on what happens when someone's SRD farks up or the walk into the rad area with it off or the lose/damage/accidentally destroy their DLR.


Used to have a relative who worked at a nuclear facility who told me low level employees would microwave detection badges to get time off work.  Never knew if it was true, but it exemplifies why not to trust nuclear power.  There is always some guy who is going to find a way out of doing his job.
 
ScanIAm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If we have reactors that will use waste for fuel, why aren't we using them?

Could it be that like all newer reactor ideas, they are only functional on paper?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: they can use breeding reactors to bring its half-life way down where storage is 100-300 years which is easy in a desert mine


If we had a functionally smart government, this would be a huge investment that the government makes. We should be massively subsidizing fast-neutron reactors for the purpose of consuming transuranium element waste products as fuel.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: gameshowhost: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPR_(nuclear_reactor)

hurry up and build the fark out of tons of small ones

"EDF has acknowledged severe difficulties in building the EPR design."


except it's

"EDF has acknowledged severe difficulties in building the EPR design. In September 2015, EDF stated that the design of a "New Model" EPR was being worked on, which will be easier and cheaper to build."

and they're built now

/u no even tri
 
discoballer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: Intrepid00: jso2897: Intrepid00: jso2897: No problem.
You can have your nukes when you are willing to indemnify them yourself - until then, all nuclear advocates are liars, cheats, and thieves
Since nuclear is so safe, that shouldn't be a problem, right?.

Strawman argument much?

Is it?

Yes.

Well, then I guess the discussion's over.
Nice talking to one of you very reasonable nuclear advocates.
I got what I expected.


Personally, I don't think nuclear power (or power generation at all) should be left in the hands of private industry. We all need it. It should be run by the government, with strict regulations and rigorous inspections, and yes, with a means to compensate people if they suffer ill effects from it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Fully amortized, 40-year-old reactors are being decommissioned because they can't produce a kilowatt hour cheaper than brand new gas or wind turbines or photovoltaics that have all their construction costs ahead of them.


This. It's a grift - pure and simple.
It's advocates are grifters.
If it's ever not, I will be perfectly open to discussing it.
But for now, nuclear snake oil salesmen can just take their grabby fingers out of my wallet.
 
peterquince
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: comrade: Nuclear power is great as long as you ignore the two huge areas of the earth that are no longer inhabitable.

If you have no idea of how or why those incidents occurred, then yes, you would definitely be terrified that a rogue Chernobyl would sneak up and attack your hometown at any moment.


There is a higher likelihood of a Chernobyl-like incident coming from a nuclear powerplant than a windfarm, yes? How about a solar array?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Propose your f**king "industry" if and when it can operate profitably without public subsidy.
Nuclear is an unprofitable, uninsurable fraud that is only able to operate when the public subsidizes it.
It's a grift, and it's advocates are conmen.
Again - as a scientific matter, I will be fine with the nukes if they can ever operate independently and profitably - but they can't so far.
If they ever can, I'll rejoin the discussion.


They don't need to be profitable. That's the stupidest statement I've ever read.

They need to provide power that doesn't increase emissions with a fuel that is recyclable.

They do those things.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Somacandra: Ctrl-F "what to do with spent fuel rods"

Nope, nothing.

EcoTech's gotta be built with EOL in mind. Dealing with old solar panels is already a farking headache, and what to do with nuke waste?

[Fark user image 302x186]


Can't even deal with mundane waste well, why should we invest in EOL radiological waste with stupidly-long half-lives

Can we hold coal to that standard too? Fair is fair after all.

The radioactive elements left in the fly ash from what a coal plant burns something is in the ballpark of 50% of the same amount of concentrated radioactive waste tonnage per GW generated compared to a normal nuclear plant. And they spew radioactive elements directly into the air too, as a bonus. Fly ash is mixed with lots of other heavy metals too, in addition to the Uranium and Thorium, as a double bonus.

Seems in the US we're happy to leave that stuff in open air dump sites and ponds.


Good thing we only generate about 130 tons of the stuff each year.

Hang on... *checks numbers*... multiply that by a million.
 
