(NYPost)   Michele Tafoya explains that the real reason she left NBC was because she felt the need to spew hate and push hate motivated policy. She then goes on to say her son was best friends with a black kid, till she put an end to that   (nypost.com) divider line
    Michele Tafoya, Tucker Carlson, Affinity group, Sideline reporter, NBC Sunday Night Football  
posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 8:20 AM



Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist white lady seeks attention


News at 11
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racists gonna race.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Racist white lady seeks attention


News at 11


She's not racist. I'll have you know she owns a Prince CD.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sideline sports reporter finds even more useless career.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Bathtub Cynic: Racist white lady seeks attention


News at 11

She's not racist. I'll have you know she owns a Prince CD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is more money in being a pretty hate machine.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The way they made me look on TV, people said, are you mixed? Part African American or maybe part Indian, maybe Cherokee? That offended me, I'm 100% white American, Tucker....just like Jesus."
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"my middle-ground moderate viewpoint, is not"

Having loved very closely to her my entire life and in very occasionally listening to her on radio shows, she sees herself in the "Well, 98% of my views are hardline conservative but since I don't want to actually imprison gays, I'm totally definitely moderate" group.

(For Minnesotans, see also Bernard, Tom)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Addendum:
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They amount of made up BS in her worldview is astounding. We already know her kids aren't being taught the university level CRT course. And she doesn't even know what an "affinity group" is. An affinity group is a discussion group where your placed in a group of your own race or gender so you can openly and safely discuss issues directly effecting you. It mostly happens in college. It's not some sort of educational segregation that she implies it is. It's just a discussion group that maybe meets for like an hour or so. So no, her child was never segregated like she implies. I can already tell Affinity Groups are going to be the next CRT outrage. This lady clearly decided she wanted a piece of the grift. She had some fame as a sports reporter, and realized she could get much bigger playing to the rubes. I'm so sick of this culture where everyone wants to be famous.
 
telejester
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
waiting to hear her say many of her best friends are black.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She quit...can we just let her go away.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Realms of the Colon: Well, 98% of my views are hardline conservative but since I don't want to actually imprison gays


But I won't stop anyone if they decide to imprison them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I really wanted to get paid to carry water for Fox News and their buddies, and I wasn't going to get that talking about Sports."
 
flucto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It takes a lot more than that to stop me from wanting a cupcake.
 
flucto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oops. Still works though.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of all people to be interviewed by first, she chose this "guy"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Any questions???
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Why are we even teaching that the color of your skin that matters?"

I don't know, woman famous for asking athletes what went through their mind when they were running fast to score a touchdown.  Maybe ask people unfairly targeted by police, less likely to be hired for jobs based on their name, or systemically denied favorable terms to buy nice homes?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She didn't put an end to her kid having that friendship.  Subby just pure made that up.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flucto: It takes a lot more than that to stop me from wanting a cupcake.


Just watch out who makes the wee f*ckers.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, she's going to go from one question a game of "what are you gonna do in the second half coach?" to "libs suck!"
 
cefm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like a clumsily made up story to ingratiate herself to her new masters who will pay her more than her old gig.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: Of all people to be interviewed by first, she chose this "guy"
[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]
Any questions???


As any middle-ground moderate would do.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was she any good at her job? Sideline reporting seems like a part time gig, something the network recruits local sports reporters to do like a cameo.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, from what I can find, her son is farking 16. He's not some impressionable kid too young to be exposed to the idea that race is a thing.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Why are we even teaching that the color of your skin that matters?" Tafoya asked. "To me what matters is the character in your heart and your values."

I don't even see color.  People tell me I'm white, and I believe them because I live Dave Matthews Band.  I must be!
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, Whoopie's on The View, so racism is over.

Also, subby should be ashamed for making up the part about her son.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "Why are we even teaching that the color of your skin that matters?" Tafoya asked. "To me what matters is the character in your heart and your values."

I don't even see color.  People tell me I'm white, and I believe them because I live Dave Matthews Band.  I must be!


like.  Like damnit!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Well, Whoopie's on The View, so racism is over.

Also, subby should be ashamed for making up the part about her son.


I'll pray for subby.
 
usahole
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Rapmaster2000: "Why are we even teaching that the color of your skin that matters?" Tafoya asked. "To me what matters is the character in your heart and your values."

I don't even see color.  People tell me I'm white, and I believe them because I live Dave Matthews Band.  I must be!

like.  Like damnit!


So you're saying you DON'T poop on people?

/disappointed
 
ukexpat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
farkers like this need to watch Ava Duvernay's documentary 13th.
 
Snargi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now, if only the other old battle-axe female sports reporters would quit, so they can be replaced by younger, hotter reporters, it would be great. Except Suzy Kolber. She can stay...for now.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sprgrss: She didn't put an end to her kid having that friendship.  Subby just pure made that up.


reading the comments on this a few days ago.  She complains that since her son's black friends occasionally has pizza with others like him in the affinity group, that her son no longer has a friend.

It seems the idea of them playing OUTSIDE of school doesn't exist. I wonder if her son's black friend knows what the inside of her house looks like.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tafoya left NBC over 'palpable pull at my gut' to talk politics

Why do stupid people trying to sound smart love the word "palpable"?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Snargi: Now, if only the other old battle-axe female sports reporters would quit, so they can be replaced by younger, hotter reporters, it would be great. Except Suzy Kolber. She can stay...for now.


I miss me some Rachel Nichols talking basketball
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Considering her interview was on the Tucker (entertainment news) program, she has made her own bed, and will have to lie in it. Even if it includes falling off the right side.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I don't think a person like Whoopi Goldberg would have had that role [on 'The View'] 50 years ago. She has that now."

What a farking coont.

Another POS who used her alleged POC status to spew BS in her own way on FNC after saying FU to NBC.

What a farking coont.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

REO-Weedwagon: Tafoya left NBC over 'palpable pull at my gut' to talk politics

Why do stupid people trying to sound smart love the word "palpable"?


She's got a proactive paradigm.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Racist white lady seeks attention


News at 11


TBH I'm kinda shocked.   I always assumed Michelle Tafoya WAS black, very light-skinned to be sure, and not that it mattered, but....
 
