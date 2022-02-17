 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   "I legally said I wanted to burn the school down in the sense of filing a lawsuit and hiring an attorney," said the new spokesman for SureJan Industries   (local10.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 8:50 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Oh, someone was listening to that? What I MEANT was...metaphorically. Yeah, that's the ticket!"
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did the principal take his red Swingline stapler?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But you didn't HEREBY legally say it. Or even declare it.

Bro do you even Sovereign Citizen?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB:/  I went to school with the attorney, Eiglarsh.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do I sense some jury eye-rolling incoming if this case makes that far and the jury hears that excuse?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well "burn them down" is a metaphor for generally ruining something, legally or whatever.  It often isn't literal.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I say I want to "abolish the police" I'm not saying I actually want to eliminate the agencies that enforce laws...
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GORDON: Well "burn them down" is a metaphor for generally ruining something, legally or whatever.  It often isn't literal.


Agreed, and that might be what he meant. 

But I'm not sure it was a very farking wise way to phrase it as such.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I talk like that when I get mad.  Go ahead, bust me.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Never make a threat. It shows personal weakness if you don't follow through, and it telegraphs intent if you, or anyone, does it.

Also, schools are hard to burn.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GORDON: Well "burn them down" is a metaphor for generally ruining something, legally or whatever.  It often isn't literal.


Which is why "Sue the shiat out of them" works so much better. Clear message of intent with clear meaning.. and a humorous alternative reading no one is going take literally.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GORDON: Well "burn them down" is a metaphor for generally ruining something, legally or whatever.  It often isn't literal.


It is for an anti-mask Jackhole.

I hope his legal troubles don't ruin his marriage, his job and his life.  Oh wait!  I didn't mean that...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Father talks about threat to 'burn' school over face mask policy

"We will leave and burn Hillel down to the ground that's why rankings here have steadily gone down!"

A 37-year-old father in Miami-Dade Couty could face time in prison over an alleged threat he made in a text message to "burn" his son's Jewish private school.

Somehow worse
Jewish school called Hillel?  Wow.  That's close.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Never make a threat. It shows personal weakness if you don't follow through, and it telegraphs intent if you, or anyone, does it.

Also, schools are hard to burn.


yea, there are less books in the library to start a fire with nowadays...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Andrea Torres
The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

Green Eyeshade Award?  Does that beat the Buckeye Newshawk Award?
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Never put it in writing (or typing)
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's kind of fascinating how people appropriate the language of violence for mundane and peaceful activities, like how people will say they'll fight for something when they won't actually fight but rather do something peaceful and bureaucratic instead.
Instead of fighting for freedom, for example, people will hold a party or go for a walk with a sign, or maybe even write a letter. I guess it makes them feel better about how ineffectual they actually are if they emphasis something like fighting?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In these times (terrorist attacks, school shootings, etc.), it is a wise to choose your words more carefully.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.