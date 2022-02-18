 Skip to content
(CNN)   BA.2 has all the "best" qualities of Omicron and Delta combined. And just in time to catch the US forgetting Covid ever existed, too   (cnn.com) divider line
    Scary, Immune system, Infection, Infectious disease, Pandemic, Vaccination, Antibody, worse virus, AIDS  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Follow the political science. Democratic poll numbers are bad so time to back off on the masks.
 
mononymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just kill us all and be done with it.  I'm tired of waiting.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Follow the political science. Democratic poll numbers are bad so time to back off on the masks.


So, mask mandates reduce the spread of COVID?  kay.  Thanks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mononymous: Just kill us all and be done with it.  I'm tired of waiting.


I've heard that waiting for a hurricane is like being stalked by a tortoise, but this is worse.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The vote-suppression variant is scheduled for June, dipshiats.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Original Flavor is still the best.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'Full blown' pandemic phase of Covid nearly over in US, declares Anthony Fauci

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Perfect timing for New Mexico to lift the mask mandate in businesses and schools, apparently.  Dumbasses, giving in to pressure from antimask terrorists.
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Follow the political science. Democratic poll numbers are bad so time to back off on the masks.


This has to be the calculus.  We shouldn't be relaxing until hospitals are empty for like a month.  I work with a fully vaxed and boosted guy who caught Omegatron.  He's going to be fine but he said it kicked his entire family's ass and was sucky for like 2 weeks

/Still wearing the mask
//Kids still wearing the masks (they don't even care)
 
Juc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ah well, we all had to die from something.
And in this case, it'd be rampant anti-science idiocy.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
  Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions.....
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I haven't understood from this article or others I've seen on this variant is whether or not previous infection with Omicron reduces it's spread.

Because, nearly everyone in the US (epidemiologically speaking) has had Omicron (or vax).  The reason COVID rates are dropping like a rock is that there just aren't enough naive immune systems left.
(It certainly isn't because suddenly a few weeks ago the USA got super serious about containing the virus).

If Omicron immunity is preventative of this variant's spread, we should be cautiously optimistic this isn't going to cause a major new wave of infections
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BA2 has all the best qualities of Omicron and Delta. Act now and you'll get the variant that will cause your internal organs to look like the inside of a PC gaming case as you RGB glow your way to an intubation!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Follow the political science. Democratic poll numbers are bad so time to back off on the masks.


But I thought you wanted them to get rid of masks?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great. Another airline being slandered due to this stupid virus.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I pity the fool.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions.....


I mean, sure.  But we aren't going to get rid of variants with restrictions.  PERIOD.  The entire human population is now a breeding ground for new variants.  The main advantage of restrictions and mandates in the US *isn't* eradication of the virus, but reducing the acute load on the medical system when waves of infection hit.

The best hope we have for eradication would be with new vaccinations, hopefully ones less targeted to specific strains of the virus.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It might be, from a human's perspective, a worse virus than BA.1 and might be able to transmit better and cause worse disease,"

That says all we need to know about this.  But by all means, continue to freak out over "might be".
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Follow the political science. Democratic poll numbers are bad so time to back off on the masks.


This is what you wanted.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: Erebus1954: Follow the political science. Democratic poll numbers are bad so time to back off on the masks.

This has to be the calculus.  We shouldn't be relaxing until hospitals are empty for like a month.  I work with a fully vaxed and boosted guy who caught Omegatron.  He's going to be fine but he said it kicked his entire family's ass and was sucky for like 2 weeks

/Still wearing the mask
//Kids still wearing the masks (they don't even care)


That's someone who would be dead without the vaccine and booster.

I have both, caught covid, felt like a mild head cold for a few days.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Covid be like.....


The Song that Never Ends
Youtube xz6OGVCdov8
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh ffs. It's just a different flavor of omicron. It's not a fresh virus that's going to infect/kill everyone all over again. Go change your drawers and stop letting CNN scare you with old news.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Perfect timing for New Mexico to lift the mask mandate in businesses and schools, apparently.  Dumbasses, giving in to pressure from antimask terrorists.


Yeah our genius school system has made masks optional starting in the middle of March.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Skleenar: What I haven't understood from this article or others I've seen on this variant is whether or not previous infection with Omicron reduces it's spread.

Because, nearly everyone in the US (epidemiologically speaking) has had Omicron (or vax).  The reason COVID rates are dropping like a rock is that there just aren't enough naive immune systems left.
(It certainly isn't because suddenly a few weeks ago the USA got super serious about containing the virus).

If Omicron immunity is preventative of this variant's spread, we should be cautiously optimistic this isn't going to cause a major new wave of infections


Immunity wanes. We'll see another wave basically guaranteed.
 
undernova [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skleenar: cnocnanrionnag: Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions, Variant, restrictions, almost get rid of it, remove restrictions.....

I mean, sure.  But we aren't going to get rid of variants with restrictions.  PERIOD.  The entire human population is now a breeding ground for new variants.  The main advantage of restrictions and mandates in the US *isn't* eradication of the virus, but reducing the acute load on the medical system when waves of infection hit.

The best hope we have for eradication would be with new vaccinations, hopefully ones less targeted to specific strains of the virus.


That just wraps up any personal responsibility in a nice little bow, doesn't it? Science (and applied science) is only half the battle.
 
mrmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skleenar: What I haven't understood from this article or others I've seen on this variant is whether or not previous infection with Omicron reduces it's spread.

Because, nearly everyone in the US (epidemiologically speaking) has had Omicron (or vax).  The reason COVID rates are dropping like a rock is that there just aren't enough naive immune systems left.
(It certainly isn't because suddenly a few weeks ago the USA got super serious about containing the virus).

If Omicron immunity is preventative of this variant's spread, we should be cautiously optimistic this isn't going to cause a major new wave of infections


From the article: But there was a bright spot: Antibodies in the blood of people who'd recently had Omicron also seemed to have some protection against BA.2, especially if they'd also been vaccinated.
 
