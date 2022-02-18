 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   NSFW or appetites: You won't want a cupcake for a looooong time afterwards should you choose to read this article   (nbcmontana.com)
    students cupcakes, Teacher, husband's sperm  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He is the real monster. That's what she wants to make clear, it's not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today, I mean, that's what she did, but, she looks forward going after the real monster," one of the attorneys says, according to WLVA News

This statement makes it clear she is accepting punishment but not responsibility and is absolutely trying to shift blame. She is also a real monster.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perverts.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's not be hasty, let's say she was making tropical flavored cupcakes and he was drinking a lot of pineapple juice?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ew
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How did they find out there was jizz in the cupcakes?

/loose lips sink ships
 
capacc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yup, that's the next parish over from mine, no one was surprised when reading about this crime. Livingston parish is a dump.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eh, I wasn't going to eat any cupcakes before I read that, anyway.
 
usahole
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mmmm...cupcakes 👅
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm more of a muffin man myself.

Just the tops though.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gross, yes, but I'd says the rape and child porn of someone under the age of 13 is quite a bit worse.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Gross, yes, but I'd says the rape and child porn of someone under the age of 13 is quite a bit worse.


This. Lady is looking at 45 years. Murderers don't get that much.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cynthia was reportedly a teacher in Livingston Parish while her husband, Dennis, was a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy at the time of their arrest.

Surely this man's policing record was clean and unquestionable.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArkAngel: Gross, yes, but I'd says the rape and child porn of someone under the age of 13 is quite a bit worse.


Because once they turn 13 it's not a big deal.
/Obviously I'm not serious
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can I take them out back and shoot them both in the head?
 
Nimbull
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stop the planet.. I want to get off.
 
