(Redfin)   $2.8 million might sound a little steep, but this place comes with a double-wide fridge, a wall of purses, and a wall of booze   (redfin.com) divider line
12
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Check out the overhead on Google... I get claustrophobic just looking at it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow. That's a lot cleaner than it'd be if I lived there.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Three washer/dryer stacks? I guess that lets the maid get more done.
 
palelizard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pfft. For that much, I can get four walls of booze. And the good stuff, too.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So just so we are clear...

6 front-loading, stacked, washers and dryers, with an alley of a gated drive way in a two car garage completely occupied by a golf cart and two beach cruisers, right off a busy 5 lane major thoroughfare?

Put down the crack pipe.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What am I, poor?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Needs more recessed lighting.
 
Muta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many pairs of jeans do you need?  I've got two, dirty and clean, and I am living the lux life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damnit, of all the times for me to stop collecting purses.
 
jimjays
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

palelizard: Pfft. For that much, I can get four walls of booze. And the good stuff, too.


Do the purses stay? spare change in them might offset some of the cost of the house.

(My mother had a deep closet with about that many purses. It was a good place to hide for hide and seek. It was thin, dark and scary looking, and the ugly purses disturbed most boys that they didn't really want to go in there. It was something of a bonanza for me. With candy bars at a dime each, I could always find enough spare change to go to the corner grocery and fill my pockets.)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: palelizard: Pfft. For that much, I can get four walls of booze. And the good stuff, too.

Do the purses stay? spare change in them might offset some of the cost of the house.

(My mother had a deep closet with about that many purses. It was a good place to hide for hide and seek. It was thin, dark and scary looking, and the ugly purses disturbed most boys that they didn't really want to go in there. It was something of a bonanza for me. With candy bars at a dime each, I could always find enough spare change to go to the corner grocery and fill my pockets.)


That you, gran-pappy?
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It would be interesting to see them get that trailer in and out. Clearly they can but that is one tight fit.
 
