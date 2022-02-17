 Skip to content
Doctor at FU Health Leesburg charged with battery of patient he thought was faking her condition. What? Oh, sorry. That's actually UF Health Leesburg
18
    More: Florida, Crime, Police, UF Health Leesburg, Lake County, Florida, Arrest, local crime, law enforcement, random act of violence  
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could that article have possibly been less informative?
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder what she'll be billed for that. I'll allude to Mony Python before the others: "I didn't come here for a beating, I just expected to be treated badly."
 
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You see this is how the apocalypse begins and how humanity ends not with a bang but with a whimper.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Airplane! (6/10) Movie CLIP - Get a Hold of Yourself! (1980) HD
Youtube FNkpIDBtC2c
 
distractions and diversions
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can understand the mind of the ED doc:

Yes, I did it. I hit her in the face. I hated her so much, it...it...it... flames... flames, on the sides of my face, breathing...breathless...heaping breaths... heaping.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to House, if you ever think a patient is just there for a fix, tell them they'll need a catheter.  Someone really in severe pain won't care.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doctor:  I never understood that oath:  "Do no arm?"  I mean, that's where we put the pointy stick thingies. It's actually what?  Oh.  I have a lot of cards to write.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buster_v: Could that article have possibly been less informative?


in serveral ways.  Think about it, everything  you know about the story you got from the article.

of course you could have been just as caught up from the fark headline, but still.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hiii evereebahdy!

It appears he went to something called "St. Christopher's College of Medicine" in England, which was opened in 2000 by a university based in Senegal, and closed in 2011, in part due to a BBC investigative report examining a legal loophole which allowed unregulated medical schools to operate in the country. At least 7 US states list SCCOM as an unacceptable school for medical training and therefore unlicensable.
 
Kristoph57
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yet another man who can't tell if a woman is faking..
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Letting a doctor bond out for $3K seems like a dumb choice. To him, that's like a $10 fine. Then he gets a lawyer most people couldn't afford and gets out of this pickle with little or no consequences.

I think wealthy people should be held to a different standard in the legal system. I believe that once you have an income in six figures or higher you should be required to use the public defender and your bail should be 100 times what it would be for lower-income people in the same situation. Wealthy people can just buy their way out of trouble and it's time we fixed all those loopholes.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just wondering how much she had to pay for the doctor to hit her. My guess is insurance going to pay 20% the claim and it will be $3000 per hit. Unless she met her deductible.

/maybe she has Black and BlueCross
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Letting a doctor bond out for $3K seems like a dumb choice. To him, that's like a $10 fine. Then he gets a lawyer most people couldn't afford and gets out of this pickle with little or no consequences.

I think wealthy people should be held to a different standard in the legal system. I believe that once you have an income in six figures or higher you should be required to use the public defender and your bail should be 100 times what it would be for lower-income people in the same situation. Wealthy people can just buy their way out of trouble and it's time we fixed all those loopholes.


Just give the pours the salaries of the rich and all will be right with the world.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"During the second time, the victim's IV line was ripped out of her left arm and she bled all over her face and chest area, the affidavit said. She also sustained significant swelling, redness, and bruising to her eye."

What the actual fark?
 
morg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What condition would you be faking if the test for it is "Stop hitting yourself, stop hitting yourself"?
 
IDisposable
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it just me or is this confusing?

Another witness told police it is common practice to hold a patient's hand over their face and drop it to make sure they aren't faking. If the patient is alert, they will either move or stop their hand to prevent it from hitting their face.

But in this case, that did not happen, the affidavit said. The witness stated they saw the victim physically resisting Dr. Nwabuko's actions, but he started getting angry and hitting the victim harder.

If the victim was "physically resisting Dr. Nwabuko's actions", I assume that means the victim is alert, right?
 
