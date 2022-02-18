 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Israeli phone hacking software Pegasus used by Saudi Arabia to steal female journalists' private photos to harass and intimidate them   (nbcnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Asinine, Human rights, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Ghada Oueiss, Al-Jazeera, private photo, Pegasus spyware, Amnesty International  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 3:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't really have to "steal" them

https://www.instagram.com/oueissghada/
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: You don't really have to "steal" them

https://www.instagram.com/oueissghada/


Where exactly on her instagram account are the pictures of her wearing a bikini while in a jacuzzi?
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is basically just the normal thing for Saudi Arabia and MBS. He sucks camel dicks and I hope one day he's overthrown by an angry mob and publicly shamed.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Israeli spying tech and Saudi security budget - a semitic match made in heaven.
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

khatores: This is basically just the normal thing for Saudi Arabia and MBS. He sucks camel dicks and I hope one day he's overthrown by an angry mob and publicly shamed.


Innmiddle east countries, leaders overthrown by angry mobs do not usually live long enough to feel shame.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.