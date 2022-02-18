 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Today's MadLibs headline: Flat Earther claims _____ makes us believe in _______ so that people will shoot ________ when he ________________   (indy100.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because I'm a little swarthy doesn't make me farkin' ET, biatch.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was brown skinned. Your racism already shoots those folk without NASAs help.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's ready.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/on a flat earth, bullet trajectories never hit the ground if you aim guns parallel or higher
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see "Vaccines" "Covid" "5G" "speaks"

(read TFA)

I didn't know that Jesus was a Grey.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I could have even come close to that MadLib.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a faithless little turd.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's MadLibs headline: Flat Earther claims something stupid makes us believe in crazy, worthless idea so that people will shoot anyone who disagrees when he starts ranting at Starbucks

*reads article*

Ehh, close enough.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is some sense to this.  In that, he's right about what would happen if Jesus actually came back.  Most of the world, even the most die-hard Christians, wouldn't believe it was really him.  And if he pushed real hard trying to prove it, it would just cause violence.

So in his eyes, this is all the fault of NASA.  Because they would be perpetuating stories about beings from other places, making it more so that people would not believe he was really Jesus.

Now one more thing about this...  We don't need NASA for that.  So he can STFU about that.  The simple fact is that no one really wants Jesus to return.  Because that would destroy the religion.
You see...  Religion is based on faith.  Proof of God destroys the need for faith.  And no one wants their religion destroyed.

Not to mention that, by some accounts, when Jesus returns, that is the end of days.  And only people that like Jesus will go to heaven.  Everyone else will either be stuck here on Earth, or go to hell.  Depending on the interpretation you like best.  In any case, it would be the end of the world for everyone.  And most people rather like this world, at least more than being dead.

So even though the return of Jesus is one of their most spoken doctrine, they really don't believe it, and the really don't want it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Real Jesus could heal himself, right? Or have the bullets go through his hands.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I miss the days when the only time you saw crazy like this was in the form of some guy in urine soaked pants yelling nonsense at a bus stop.
Now that bastard has a YouTube channel followed by thousands.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He'd just rise again if we kilt him, that's kinds his THING.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like there is any gun that could possibly hurt Jesus.
Well... there is one...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We would not need to. Why? They'd kill Jesus themselves because Jesus was mocha.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Like there is any gun that could possibly hurt Jesus.
Well... there is one...
[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x577]


Well, two...
mobileimages.lowes.comView Full Size


/window please
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah you may think he's crazy but he thinks you're crazy. Doesn't you agree that must mean both sides are bad?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Flat Earther claims that Nasa makes us believe in aliens so that we'll shoot Jesus if he returns

That's sounds about right.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It just logically follows, doesn't it?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size



preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that's dumb.

NASA makes us believe in aliens and a round earth so that they'll have an explanation for when the Rapture happens. Study it out.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If Jesus can be harmed by bullets he's a puny god.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That explains the first season of "V".
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LoL whatever, if some long haired dude comes down out of the sky talking about feeding the poor, and "taking care of your fellow man" Conservatives would burn him at the stake before anyone else even realized he existed.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: If Jesus can be harmed by bullets he's a puny god.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBooda: He's ready.
[Fark user image image 363x480]
/on a flat earth, bullet trajectories never hit the ground if you aim guns parallel or higher


...I think you've confused gravity and the curvature of the Earth.
 
