 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   The world's most expensive resort has slashed its prices. One night here can be yours for the discounted price of just $45,000 per night   (insider.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, Island, expensive resort, Private island, Islands, Philippines' Banwa Private Island, luxury resort, Philippines, panoramic views of the island  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who the fark greened this piece of shiat?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who's child sex island is this?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interactive sea level rise maps can be fun.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Your mom's sex dungeon?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Great! I'll take two!
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One night in Bangkok makes the house........
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But enough about Mar-a-lago!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Your mom's sex dungeon?


So that's how it is in my family.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who's child sex island is this?


I think you may have answered the question that was bugging me.  I asked myself, "If rich people are so isolated that they don't see the pitchforks & torches so obviously coming their way, why would they need to pay so much to be even moreisolated?"

And I think you've provided the answer.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Judith the toilets?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Are lepers included?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Your hosts
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Smiles, everyone!  Smiles!"
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.