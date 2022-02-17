 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man arrested for DUI, reports he's "high and happy" which is pretty much the state's default setting   (local10.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, United States, Sheriff, Theodore John Evans, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies, Coroner, Toyota, Deputy sheriff, Marijuana candies  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if you will your doctor entering the exam room after your proctology exam and gives you this look...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it very much isnt.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You used all my meth. Son, I am disappoint.
 
BigChad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



PENIS GOES WHERE?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.