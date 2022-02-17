 Skip to content
•       •       •

Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel confident. Secure.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brut and Sure deodorant brands were recalled due to the possible presence of benzene, a flammable chemical. The chemical is not an ingredient in the products affected by the recall, but instead, it comes from the propellant used to spray the deodorant from the can.

Come on, guys... if James Bond can't kill the snake with fire, at least he'd rest in peace knowing that it eventually died from cancer.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What deodorant?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brut and Sure deodorant brands were recalled due to the possible presence of benzene

Rammstein - Benzin (Official Video)
Youtube z0wK6s-6cbo
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a Secret
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Carcinogens are in an amazing number of products you consume.  Most US oat crops are loaded with glycophosphate, for example, and the US allows food dyes that are banned in many other countries.  It's more profitable that way.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Carcinogens are in an amazing number of products you consume.  Most US oat crops are loaded with glycophosphate, for example, and the US allows food dyes that are banned in many other countries.  It's more profitable that way.


They rely on our general stupidity, intellectual laziness, or our outrage fatigue. They pump all as needed for whatever purpose.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't eat or snort my deodorant, so I should be ok.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bbyyyyyyy. MEN EN.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

educated: Marcus Aurelius: Carcinogens are in an amazing number of products you consume.  Most US oat crops are loaded with glycophosphate, for example, and the US allows food dyes that are banned in many other countries.  It's more profitable that way.

They rely on our general stupidity, intellectual laziness, or our outrage fatigue. They pump all as needed for whatever purpose.


Someone should be looking out for our safety, but I guess we just don't have the right guard.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still remember when the old school Old Spice  deodorant used to burn my armpits back in junior high.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: Bbyyyyyyy. MEN EN.


Cooooo-stanza!
 
lithven
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fairly sure. Otherwise I'm sure the state of California would be telling me it did; just like almost everything else I buy.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Last I checked plain old baking soda doesn't have any toxins of any sort.

/been using it exclusively for forty years
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

revrendjim: I don't eat or snort my deodorant, so I should be ok.


You only wipe it on the single largest organ of your body. An organ that is not even close to being impermeable.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i doubt there are any hydrocarbon propellants in consumer products that don't contain benzene.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't get cancer from deodorant if you don't wear deodorant.

taps-head.jpg
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: It's a Secret


You get the Axe
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I was on the high school swim team, it was traditional for the guys to shave off body hair before a meet. At one high school, they'd shave their heads too.

Anyway, I decided that it would be quicker and easier to just burn my leg hairs off. What can i say, I was an Eagle Scout and that is typically the first solution to everything. My deodorant was alcohol based gel, so I dabbed a spot, hit it with my lighter, and Poof, no hair no problem.

So i figured, that tiny patch worked so well, why not speed things up and do one long streak of it? Long story short, I had a very hard time patting out the flames, as the alcohol would light back up as soon as I lifted my hand. Luckily it didn't quite blister, but that was pretty sketchy for a minute.

But I still wear deodorant, but I no longer ignite it while I'm wearing it.

I've also learned the trick to ironing shirts, is to take them off first. That's not listed in the instructions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Helen of Troy Limited distributed the products affected by the recall before June 7, 2021

Fu*king Helen.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Last I checked plain old baking soda doesn't have any toxins of any sort.

/been using it exclusively for forty years


How do you keep the boxes from falling out when you raise your arms?
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots if smelly mfkers in this thread...
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do people still use aerosol deodorant? I thought that went out with Right Guard.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TwowheelinTim: Last I checked plain old baking soda doesn't have any toxins of any sort.

/been using it exclusively for forty years

How do you keep the boxes from falling out when you raise your arms?


Nailgun
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Do people still use aerosol deodorant? I thought that went out with Right Guard.


Some people still dig on it for whatever reason.  I'm one of the archaists when it comes to my hair goop - still use oldschool spray can  Aquanet.  Not much else works on my cranky ass wavy hair.  I'd imagine there are people in similar situations with deodorant where some spray stuff is what actually does the job well
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: i doubt there are any hydrocarbon propellants in consumer products that don't contain benzene.


And one by one they are all being recalled.

Sunscreen, then foot spray, now deodorant.
 
