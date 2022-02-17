 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kens 5 San Antonio)   "Water cremation" can turn less affluent into effluent, effectively affecting views on end-of-life planning   (kens5.com) divider line
49
    More: Weird, Sodium hydroxide, Base, Cremation, Aquamation's scientific name, Potassium hydroxide, human remains, Green Cremation Texas, families  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 8:26 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire 🔥

Ashes to ashes dust to dust, dude

/unless they, you know really liked soup
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, it's like flushing your dead goldfish down the drain.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.


Yeah. This is how you get Soylent Green.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I could go either way.
Can they cut me in half and do both?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So next time my friend needs help with a body, I'll just have him soak it in a stainless steel vessel and submerged in a solution of 95 percent water and 5 percent alkali - usually sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. The chamber is heated for three to four hours, liquifying everything except the skeleton.

Beats the 3 am dig and dump
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.


Did you read the thing? You are turned into soup, and they flush you into the sewer. Then grind up your bones and return them as cremains
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.


Maybe you get your choice between a thin, runny soup, or a thick cream soup like chowder? Would that help?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems environmental friendly. As for flushing the solution down the drain, what do you think they do with your blood during embalming?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A friend is asking how stinky does this get?  He can use the stainless-steel soup pot and a sawz-all.  But if the neighbors complain, he'll go back to dumping body parts in the grease bins behind the Chinese restaurants.  It used to be convenient.  Now it's an M. O.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Drink! Drink! Drink!
 
JRoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can I get liquefied then Cad-buried in a creme egg?
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, I don't know what the hell is wrong with me either.
 
suid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.

Maybe you get your choice between a thin, runny soup, or a thick cream soup like chowder? Would that help?


Chunky or creamy?
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Murflette: runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.

Did you read the thing? You are turned into soup, and they flush you into the sewer. Then grind up your bones and return them as cremains


I don't make alkaline soup, so it doesn't sound the same. Glop is one thing; soup is different.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I kind of wish it were legal to be tossed out in the wilderness where vultures and other carrion eaters could get a good meal out of you.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Then spray me on the lawn. Maybe this year it won't die. My final battle with it.
 
nakago
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Water Cremation sounds more like they were just going to throw us into the ocean and use us as bait ..
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's how I plan to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just make sure you get a bin made of polyethylene.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I kind of wish it were legal to be tossed out in the wilderness where vultures and other carrion eaters could get a good meal out of you.


They offer that. Just don't ask for the chicken wire. Get on a waiting list. The dead farms book up quickly.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So next time my friend needs help with a body, I'll just have him soak it in a stainless steel vessel and submerged in a solution of 95 percent water and 5 percent alkali - usually sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. The chamber is heated for three to four hours, liquifying everything except the skeleton.

Beats the 3 am dig and dump


Well it's whatever you want to do. That seems like too much set up. Isn't a pillow or a bathtub cheaper and easier?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So next time my friend needs help with a body, I'll just have him soak it in a stainless steel vessel and submerged in a solution of 95 percent water and 5 percent alkali - usually sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. The chamber is heated for three to four hours, liquifying everything except the skeleton.

Beats the 3 am dig and dump


With the dig and dump you gotta use lye so after it rains a few times it's pretty much the same thing
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Does it kill ebola? It better...
 
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.


Agrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here at 6th sense lawn care....
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

solokumba: Mad_Radhu: I kind of wish it were legal to be tossed out in the wilderness where vultures and other carrion eaters could get a good meal out of you.

They offer that. Just don't ask for the chicken wire. Get on a waiting list. The dead farms book up quickly.


Somebody hasn't spent anytime in the country

/actually setting up a wild pig hunt
//in the middle of weed growing territory
///free bacon and I live, I'll let y'all know
////4 slashies....fences don't stop boars
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is touted as a "green" alternative to cremation but it still takes a bunch of NaOH (via electrolysis of salt water) and heating of the dissolving bath. Those take a fair bit of electricity. I'd like to see a serious comparison of the energy inputs for both cremation and this weird alkaline dissolution.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.

Maybe you get your choice between a thin, runny soup, or a thick cream soup like chowder? Would that help?


Sam Chowder or Vicky-ssoise.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I kind of wish it were legal to be tossed out in the wilderness where vultures and other carrion eaters could get a good meal out of you.


You could donate your body to one of the research forensic body farms if they will accept the condition that you are used to study surface deaths.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How much to attach my bones back together so I can continue to be a skeleton in my family's closet?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They need to legalize sky burial.

Also whoever is getting cremated for $2000.00 is getting ripped off. Both of my parents died last year and I got them cremated for $750 bucks each

/Getting cremated myself, and scattered, since sky burial isn't legal
 
Tenatra
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last week I saw a brief article in my neighboring town for a funeral home offering similar aqua services. On the technical side this was what they said of the aqua service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby. I definitely, defiantly admit that was good.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I kind of wish it were legal to be tossed out in the wilderness where vultures and other carrion eaters could get a good meal out of you.


Just go camping, somewhere remote, force feed yourself a shotgun shell, the bears, racoons and coyotes will take care of the clean up
 
Unrepentant Fool [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You want an eco-friendly option? Mushroom burial suits, or gtfo.

/I always wanted to LARP The last of Us
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
BTW: if they serve food at the funeral, DON'T HAVE THE SOUP!
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JRoo: Can I get liquefied then Cad-buried in a creme egg?
[Fark user image 205x288]
No, I don't know what the hell is wrong with me either.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.

Maybe you get your choice between a thin, runny soup, or a thick cream soup like chowder? Would that help?


Cream of cremains?
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Water cremation, you say?

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dodo David: runs with mutts: Alkaline hydrolysis sounds much different. Water cremation sounds like they make you into soup. The idea of being soup squicks me out.

Yeah. This is how you get Soylent Green.


You know how I know you don't understand the process?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We should be vacuum desiccating the dead; there's a water shortage
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bless the Maker and his water.

/I dream of rain
//I dream of gardens in the desert sand
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So is it a stew, soup, slurry, or paste?  I like the idea of a slurry.  You could have several mason jars instead of a single urn so you don't have to pick just one loved one to cherish.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Any hot tub will do, if you're brave enough.
thecoverguy.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"soups on !"
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For my own remains: What ever is most friendly to the environment. I don't care. Just make sure I'm dead first.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fanbladesaresharp: solokumba: Mad_Radhu: I kind of wish it were legal to be tossed out in the wilderness where vultures and other carrion eaters could get a good meal out of you.

They offer that. Just don't ask for the chicken wire. Get on a waiting list. The dead farms book up quickly.

Somebody hasn't spent anytime in the country

/actually setting up a wild pig hunt
//in the middle of weed growing territory
///free bacon and I live, I'll let y'all know
////4 slashies....fences don't stop boars


When? I'm interested.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.