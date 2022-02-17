 Skip to content
(Fast Company)   Man, kids these days get the coolest *BANG* *BANG* *BANG* toys   (fastcompany.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Rifle, Assault rifle, Firearm, Caliber, revitalized gun reform movement, Semi-automatic rifle, release of a new rifle, Federal Assault Weapons Ban  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who wants butter on their popcorn?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you want to teach a kid to shoot, get them a Little Badger.  No kid needs a semi auto rifle to learn.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So that's not The Onion? Because that looks exactly like something from The Onion.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: If you want to teach a kid to shoot, get them a Little Badger.  No kid needs a semi auto rifle to learn.


Cricket or a H&R 410 Pardner( my first gun)


When they get older they can handle a marlin or ruuger .22
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most child soldiers favor the AK
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The skull kids are a nice touch.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still have the Remington single shot learned on.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey Kids!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WKUK - Season 5 - Nerf Nuke
Youtube jUbqbpBX1Us
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kids today are so lazy. I had a bolt action toy rifle. I had to reload that sucker so much during gunfights.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone who buys one of these should be charged with child endangerment and abuse
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a lot of really demented people with too much money and power in America.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A true patriotic American would shoot their way out of the womb.

/s
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: Most child soldiers favor the AK
[Fark user image 425x300]


It doesn't go off as often when dropped when they run off to potty..
 
Harry Wagstaff [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I still have the Remington single shot learned on.


I'm still pissed at my dad for selling the .22/.410 over and under I learned to shoot with(among other things the asshole did). I even would have paid him more than he sold the two of them he had for.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let the clutching of pearls commence!

How dare anyone design a rifle to teach children how to safely use a gun!  Don't they know that this makes it harder to scare the next generation into wanting to ban guns?
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Get a Remington 550-1. Better resale value. My Dad's gun. Now mine.
Fark user image
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Who wants butter on their popcorn?


It's not technically"butter", it's butter flavoring. YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO JUST LIKE HITLER!
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good kids with a gun will keep the playground a safe and well regulated place.
 
