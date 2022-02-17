 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Coast Guard recovers $1 billion in drugs. That's a lot of floating cop math   (wjactv.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's good. Someone would be in a lot of trouble for misplacing that much coke and pot.

/Aboard a cutter named "James".
//What, they couldn't find "Bob"?
///TV "reporting". Sheesh.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're moving 24.5 keys of coke, why on earth are you moving any amount of pot?   Diversification?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...The Coast Guard recently recovered a billion dollars' worth of drugs.
The haul included 54,000 pounds of cocaine and almost 16,000 pounds of marijuana..."


Chicago - 25 Or 6 To 4 (HD)
Youtube iUAYeN3Rp2E
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's at least $500 million in sin taxes the gov't missed out on
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave and the Mission: If you're moving 24.5 keys of coke, why on earth are you moving any amount of pot?   Diversification?


Because pot is a gateway drug? Gets em more coke customers.

/I keed
//pot must be for personal use
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

