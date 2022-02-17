 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Only after issuing 31 hunting citations over 6 years does the Montana FWP start investigating a hunting party, which then concludes with a mere $50K in fines and no jail time served for the illegal taking of 48 game animals   (kbzk.com) divider line
29
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Figure in the manhours necessary to conduct all this and we're only losing $5K per animal.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Montana.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Figure in the manhours necessary to conduct all this and we're only losing $5K per animal.


Food chains, how do they work?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any mention in the article if this was a plea deal or a conviction.  A plea deal would sort of explain the light sentence.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible gun owners.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very small cost of doing business. You can poach all you want, but you better be generous with the payoffs.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mel's really let himself go
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there that much value to mule deer bucks that this kind of fine would not be considered significant?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawn order!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that loss of hunting privileges is tough on a poacher.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not against gun ownership & use nor legal hunting. In fact it's because I am not against those things that I think anyone caught doing something like that should lose their 2nd amendment rights permanently.

They've explicitly demonstrated they cannot own or use weapons responsibly.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thanks to the world we now live in, my thoughts on reading the article are, "great, another well-funded 'grass-roots' movement is going to pop up moaning about their freedoms".
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game animals...so like hungry hungry hippos and the dog from Monopoly?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: I'm not against gun ownership & use nor legal hunting. In fact it's because I am not against those things that I think anyone caught doing something like that should lose their 2nd amendment rights permanently.

They've explicitly demonstrated they cannot own or use weapons responsibly.


It has little to do with responsibility, they consider it a right
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Game animals...so like hungry hungry hippos and the dog from Monopoly?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

blondambition: Forget it Jake, it's Montana.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Were they culled for pissing off some rancher, or being a nuisance or something?

It looks like they were dumped?
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Off with their heads!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They look like plain old road rats to me.  Wipe them out.  Wipe them ALL out.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair, some people in MT are still getting used to there being posted speed limits, rather than "reasonable and prudent", and they still haven't outlawed bestiality.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is $50k considered a small fine for this?
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I grew up around hunters. My dad never went, and neither did I, but most of the kids and grown ups in my neighborhood did. Some "because we need the food", and others just for the traditional father-son bonding hunting trips offer. Most of them seem pretty normal.

And then you have your hunting fetishists. The caricature of the redneck slob. There are a lot of those, to be sure.

Poachers are the absolute worst kind though, especially on this level.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How much prison time or how large a fine per deer does submitter think is reasonable?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can think of only one fair punishment.
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is anyone else surprise that Montana even has hunting restrictions, licenses, etc?  I would have expected it to be a free for all.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Is there that much value to mule deer bucks that this kind of fine would not be considered significant?


State wildlife agencies cater to trophy takers and base all their policies around helping them have fun. That's why even though killing male deer is irrelevant to population management killing male deer is much more tightly controlled than female deer: they don't want anyone hogging all the good antlers and they want to ensure male deer grow old enough that their antlers will look good on someone's wall.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gov Giantfarte will probably pardon them.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But remember..These are the same "Rugged Western Pioneers" that claim to be the MOST
caring for the environment and animals..
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Is $50k considered a small fine for this?


Well, they got CAUGHT poaching 38 animals.

Does anyone believe this was the first and only time they pulled this shiat?
 
