 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Well, it worked   (gizmodo.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Internet, Report, outlet France Bleu, unnamed dad, government official, multi-wave band jammer, outlet reports, YTMND  
•       •       •

1284 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 11:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it


Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If it turns out he's really just done it by accident he'll get like a $2000 fine or something. But they've somehow gotta tell us he faces six months in jail.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do those really not come with a warning about the strength and range of the device? Can that range be adjusted?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skybird659: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!


A lot of modern routers flat out come with parental controls - you can just no access for device x y z p and q between the hours of A and B easily.  Even if they don't - even the clunkiest old piece of junk will have limit device access by mac address functionality - use that if you must and re-enable it when it's time for them to be allowed on
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can he not just confiscate their devices?

French parents have gone soft.  In my day,, they got out the foie gras funnel, if kids wouldn't eat their veg.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CONSEQUENCES WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
we might find out the "neighbors" was used when it should have ben the couple next door...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skybird659: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!

A lot of modern routers flat out come with parental controls - you can just no access for device x y z p and q between the hours of A and B easily.  Even if they don't - even the clunkiest old piece of junk will have limit device access by mac address functionality - use that if you must and re-enable it when it's time for them to be allowed on


and how do you cut off cell service to the phones?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
remember the years where you could only get a few hours of internet at day?

Maybe Dad can install this?

archive.orgView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: Can he not just confiscate their devices?


That's what happened to my Mattel Football game when I was 10
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
he only wanted to cut off the connectivity to his house at night, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m.

They're gonna throw the book at him.  Can you imagine how much wanking he interrupted at that hour?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I wish I had a jammer. And Monica Bellucci."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just blocked my step-daughter's internet access at the router.  She didn't have wifi on her computer, so there was no piggy-backing on a neighbor's unsecured connection.  I automated the shutoff.  I got tired of arguing with her every damn night that she needed to get off the computer and go to bed.  EVERY. EFFING. NIGHT.  And her mother was no damn help.  So I configured the router to disable her access at a set time and no more arguing. There was whining and great gnashing of teeth, but no arguments.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skybird659: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!

A lot of modern routers flat out come with parental controls - you can just no access for device x y z p and q between the hours of A and B easily.  Even if they don't - even the clunkiest old piece of junk will have limit device access by mac address functionality - use that if you must and re-enable it when it's time for them to be allowed on

and how do you cut off cell service to the phones?


Um, gee, I don't know, maybe be a parent and confiscate them?n I hope you don't have children. At least until you learn how to NOT LET THEM BE IN CHARGE!
/Sheesh!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skybird659: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!

A lot of modern routers flat out come with parental controls - you can just no access for device x y z p and q between the hours of A and B easily.  Even if they don't - even the clunkiest old piece of junk will have limit device access by mac address functionality - use that if you must and re-enable it when it's time for them to be allowed on

and how do you cut off cell service to the phones?


Parental locks and site filters. Presumably the kids phones are on the parents plans so they can restrict data or filter sites. It's not hard.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hyjamon: and how do you cut off cell service to the phones?

You can add parent controls on both iphones and android devices that allow you to limit screen time and set operational hours.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skybird659: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!

A lot of modern routers flat out come with parental controls - you can just no access for device x y z p and q between the hours of A and B easily.  Even if they don't - even the clunkiest old piece of junk will have limit device access by mac address functionality - use that if you must and re-enable it when it's time for them to be allowed on

and how do you cut off cell service to the phones?


With a jammer, duh. Does no one read the articles around here?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I just blocked my step-daughter's internet access at the router.


You're going to end up in one of those "As Seen On 60 Minutes" nursing homes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: OgreMagi: I just blocked my step-daughter's internet access at the router.

You're going to end up in one of those "As Seen On 60 Minutes" nursing homes.


So I should have let her stay up until 3am browsing the internet unsupervised and unable to wake up for school in the morning?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: skybird659: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

Just disconnect the router and-oh yeah- SET A GOOD EXAMPLE!

A lot of modern routers flat out come with parental controls - you can just no access for device x y z p and q between the hours of A and B easily.  Even if they don't - even the clunkiest old piece of junk will have limit device access by mac address functionality - use that if you must and re-enable it when it's time for them to be allowed on


Not only that, but he could just, well... parent.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i don't know why kid, the internet just turns off every night at 11:34
just be happy it turns back on 1 hour before you leave for school...



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it


So, here is the thing: modern laptops often don't have the LAN socket anymore - there is just a Wi-Fi. Friend of mine had to buy older model of Think Pad to be able to connect via cable.

And if you have a tablet - forget about lan
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: OgreMagi: I just blocked my step-daughter's internet access at the router.

You're going to end up in one of those "As Seen On 60 Minutes" nursing homes.

So I should have let her stay up until 3am browsing the internet unsupervised and unable to wake up for school in the morning?


Just giving you a heads up.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So I guess I'll try the jammer.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

awruk!: vudukungfu: Dad.
Just say no to Wi-Fi.
Use a lan cord.

And don't spare it

So, here is the thing: modern laptops often don't have the LAN socket anymore - there is just a Wi-Fi. Friend of mine had to buy older model of Think Pad to be able to connect via cable.

And if you have a tablet - forget about lan


You configure your router to block unknown mac addresses.  You allow the kid's device (by mac address) and limit its hours of operation.   This works with both LAN and WAN.  However, if your neighbor has an unsecured wifi router, you are kind of screwed.  The solution to that problem is to log into their router (because they probably left it with the default password) and secure it for them.  Or talk to them.  Or drop a whole lot of furry porn into the startup folder of their computer.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
'Screen time' is a real thing people are still worried about in 2022? If you do not know how to manage your parental controls at this point I do not know how I can help you
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.