(cottage grove sentinel.com)   "Wonderful animals are available for adoption at shelters. They never tire of showing you how much they appreciate that you gave them a home. Each of my rescues brought happy moments and miracles." Welcome to Caturday   (cgsentinel.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Stanley shields his eyes as he waits for Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether sits on his favorite kitty blanket. He just woke up, and he's ready for trouble - and Caturday!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That story reminds me I need to send an email to the shelter where I got Mango, she will be 1 next month and June is her gotcha day.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nick is having none of Jack's antics
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Breena is blind, but she gets around like a champ. She is resting after playing with her favorite string toy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Salem is in the "dog" house right now. The little brat tried to steal part of my roast beef sandwich while I was on the phone setting up an appointment with Oregon Imaging Center.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ms_lara_croft: Breena is blind, but she gets around like a champ. She is resting after playing with her favorite string toy.

[Fark user image 850x671]


♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Pursday everbuddy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey my favorite F100 owner, give me a holler when you're in here :-)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Salem is in the "dog" house right now. The little brat tried to steal part of my roast beef sandwich while I was on the phone setting up an appointment with Oregon Imaging Center.


Oh, Salem!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: Salem is in the "dog" house right now. The little brat tried to steal part of my roast beef sandwich while I was on the phone setting up an appointment with Oregon Imaging Center.

Oh, Salem!

Do you think he should be too proud to hunt his dinner that way :-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Random cat stuff.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A Pallas fit for a king!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Salem is in the "dog" house right now. The little brat tried to steal part of my roast beef sandwich while I was on the phone setting up an appointment with Oregon Imaging Center.


Must be something with beef this week...Eli the Bitey decided he HAD to have a taste of Company Beef Stew that I made. He licked that bowl clean! Then the next morning as I was loading the dishwasher, he climbed into the bottom rack so that he could lick up the dripped gravy...I had to pick him up and remove him so I could start the DW
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I 'ear' you looked in the mirror!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.


Oh no!  I hope it turns out to be nothing serious!  Heal quickly!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.


Whoa!  Be careful when you're out and about!  I will fetch some soup to make you, well, not better.  But at least you'll have tasty soup!
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.


😱  Ice & rest!  As I'm sure others have already suggested.
Best wishes for fast healing & that you can attend & enjoy the Ball this weekend 🤞🙏🤞
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rainy and windy tonight, and a flash freeze first thing  tomorrow!  Stay safe and warm everbuddy!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Salem is in the "dog" house right now. The little brat tried to steal part of my roast beef sandwich while I was on the phone setting up an appointment with Oregon Imaging Center.


Sneaky little bugger! Our cats try to steal food off our plates, especially if it's shrimp. They don't like beef, though. I've never had a cat that did. They have their favorites, though. Salmon and shrimp for Meriwether. Breena likes jambalaya. That cat likes spicy food.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.


Oh, no. That sounds painful. I hope you heal soon and feel better.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My lap right now, enjoying the sun
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.


get a wrist guard or semi splint to keep the wrist from moving too much. how are you gonna drive? and get dressed in a ball gown with a bum wrist??
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
First week with my rescue Burt. He's really coming around!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.


I blame the full moon but you weren't the only one with a moment of grace but mine involved railroad ties and my foot. I know a couple of toes are broken but I think a couple of them might be a little dislocated as they don't really look right. But not a lot can be done so just doing RICE and will see how things are in a couple of days. Hopefully when some of the swelling goes down, they will look more normal. If not, will go see about getting some XRs done.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

macgregor666: First week with my rescue Burt. He's really coming around!
[Fark user image 850x1133]


Welcome home, Burt!  Did he have a bit of hernia surgery?  I see a little shaved spot on his belly.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.

get a wrist guard or semi splint to keep the wrist from moving too much. how are you gonna drive? and get dressed in a ball gown with a bum wrist??


I have a wrist brace, and Eli's Boy will get me into the ball gown. Althought I might go to the "dress help" station..
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.

I blame the full moon but you weren't the only one with a moment of grace but mine involved railroad ties and my foot. I know a couple of toes are broken but I think a couple of them might be a little dislocated as they don't really look right. But not a lot can be done so just doing RICE and will see how things are in a couple of days. Hopefully when some of the swelling goes down, they will look more normal. If not, will go see about getting some XRs done.


A railroad tie?? Owies! Lakewood has an active rail..so I feel ya!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: tigerose: Thank Bast it's Caturday. And I am very thankful for our FB friends for their sympathy yesterday.

I set off my Apple Watch Fall detection app yesterday. I left my phhone in the car console when I went in to get my roots done. So, I said I am going to run out and get it while you mix my color..so, I popped out, but entirely missed the fact that the asphalt had heaved right where I needed to go..so, caught my toe and took a header. Lost my shoe! My left knee is entirely abraided and swollen. Right not so bad, but my right wrist/hand/arm is messsed up.

No, I have not been to the ER. I want to wait a bit to see if it's just strains n sprains..and my insurance stinks...besides, I am performing this weekend, and there is a ball. And I am leaving tomorrow afternoon to check in to the hotel with Eli's Boy..he is presenting too.

I blame the full moon but you weren't the only one with a moment of grace but mine involved railroad ties and my foot. I know a couple of toes are broken but I think a couple of them might be a little dislocated as they don't really look right. But not a lot can be done so just doing RICE and will see how things are in a couple of days. Hopefully when some of the swelling goes down, they will look more normal. If not, will go see about getting some XRs done.


Ouch!!!
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
lilyspad:  No surgery, it just seems his belly fur is not quite as thick in that one spot.
 
