(Daily Star)   White Chicks II is... kind of an improvement (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top off was they shaved
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Chicks meets Lebowski.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is wrong with that site
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would any non-wealthy person want to break into Dubai?
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Rachel Dolezal....
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Why would any non-wealthy person want to break into Dubai?


Same reason why it happens in the USA. Someday, a rich millionaire might accidentally slip you a $100 tip, which is enough to retire for life back home.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps a burka woulda been a better idea
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I see, when they do it, it's fine, but when this happens
images.viacbs.techView Full Size

everyone gets all upset. How's that fair

/no, not serious ffs.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Why would any non-wealthy person want to break into Dubai?


They'd "heard there were opportunities", which may be more than they had at home.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I've never seen this movie.  This is the second time in two days I've seen a reference to it.  I think I'm missing out on something.

Terry Dancing White Chicks
Youtube L6kWzyRoUSA
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Why would any non-wealthy person want to break into Dubai?


Probably a combination of it being (1) not Nigeria and (2) a place where you can go around with your face covered and nobody really thinks hard about it.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, that was a pretty good headline but still I did not need to be reminded that wayans brothers movie exists Subby. It has taken 18 years of therapy to undo the harm
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Why would any non-wealthy person want to break into Dubai?


Non wealthy people try to break out of the slave state that is Dubai
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: What is wrong with that site


A lot.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT buying subscription to read stupid farking article.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
meme.ucoz.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did you guys read the sidebar about the only fans star with, "the world's fattest vagina"?

/you have now.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did you guys read the sidebar about the only fans star with, "the world's fattest vagina"?

/you have now.


I did. And then I had to do some of my own research. In my bunk.

/It's pretty fat
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: Did you guys read the sidebar about the only fans star with, "the world's fattest vagina"?

/you have now.


Up until this point I had not GIS ed that particular phrase, now I have.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Somewhat relevant

You want to give me the penthouse
Youtube yluAlBcYjkU
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine how many masturbated thinking of their indecently exposed eyebrows!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Difficult wank, but I'll give it a go....
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What is wrong with that site


everything
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Salmon: Did you guys read the sidebar about the only fans star with, "the world's fattest vagina"?

/you have now.

Up until this point I had not GIS ed that particular phrase, now I have.


yeah, it's pretty strange looking.
 
spottymax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Richard Ayoade will be thrilled

White Chicks · Richard Ayoade
Youtube UH9xqJN_Vrs
 
