(NBC Washington)   You are a Marine Reservist charged for your role on 1/6 do you: A) lay low B) repent C) sell fake Covid cards to other Marines   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Vaccination, Vaccine, United States Marine Corps, fake card distribution scheme, resident Jia Liu, fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, 26-year-old Queens, U.S. Department of Health  
617 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 6:35 PM



21 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a felony.
Leavenworth
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake covid cards for the win. Need to get some money for a quick trip to Ottawa.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him with felonies and court-martial & discharge the marines he sold them to.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a marine. You've got god only knows how many mandated shots.

I'm betting COVID is safer than at least 75% of what they give you
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) Get demoted and dishonourably discharged.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semper felonious
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one surprised that reservists would be using the same proof of vaccination the rest of us get? Why wouldn't they get the shots at military medical centers  so it would be tracked with their service record?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lets double down on stupid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: D) Get demoted and dishonourably discharged.


And then get hired as a cop
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go dumb or go home.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After all those previous vaccines I've had over the years that did not nearly almost kill me, I'm afraid that the covid shot just might be the one!!!
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's a reservist. It's not like he's a real soldier.
Just goes to show that the Core has the same problems as the other services.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know of two idiots that each paid $300 each to buy fake vaccine cards--so they could go to their favorite bar.

They both have elderly parents.

The stupid, it burns.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I know of two idiots that each paid $300 each to buy fake vaccine cards--so they could go to their favorite bar.

They both have elderly parents.

The stupid, it burns.


Wait until you hear about the miracle cock pill that they got from the Sharks on Shark Tank.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's like a "Where's Waldo?" of insurrectionist shiatbags.

Toss him in a hole for 50 years.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Tyrosine: D) Get demoted and dishonourably discharged.

And then get hired as a cop


Rules of engagement are far looser as a cop.

Just claiming you were afraid is all the justification you'll ever need
 
Alebak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a certain level of behavior we should probably expect in these cases.

If they were willing to try overturning democracy for Trump, they aren't going to suddenly believe that Biden or the mandates/laws he pushes for are legitimate.

I'd sooner believe any sort of apology is a lie than actual repentance at this point.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Making fraudulent official gov. docs while an active member..Ya..you should be in real trouble..
Doing that AFTER being a part of the 1/6 thing should get you Military Prison time with a little bonus because
of the aggravating factors.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh hey. It's the guy that the Proud Bois point to so they can prove they aren't racist against Asians.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds familiar
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Oh hey. It's the guy that the Proud Bois point to so they can prove they aren't racist against Asians.


Why would they want to prove they aren't racist against someone? Wouldn't that get them kicked out of their inbreeding enthusiasts club?
 
