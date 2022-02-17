 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) The people of York in the United Kingdom think it is well past the time that Prince Andrew be stripped of his 'Duke of York' title
posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2022 at 7:33 PM



dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A minor spelling change is all that's required.
d00k of York.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't his stripping what got him into this mess in the first place?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just call him the dick of york?
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he didn't marry a person of colour!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it about time he voluntarily relinquished his title and slinked off to some island in southeast Asia where he finds the age of consent to be favorable? Or is he afraid more of his victims are going to want a chunk of his mum's money?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He bets he wishes he had 10,000 men to deal with these problems
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Why not just call him the dick of york?


Dick of Sargent.

Fun fact: Dick Sargent's real name was Dick Cox.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pe. Do.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After his demotion, he shall be known as Count Dooku
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the people of York don't want him, maybe he should start his own York but with blackjack and underage hookers
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be replaced by...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck I sez.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: Duck I sez.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 435x200]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

\I was working on it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was the one that insisted on giving a bunch of money to a woman he never met, so I can understand their desire.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: To be replaced by...

[Fark user image image 520x530]


That's not the largest human poo
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change Andrew's title to Dork of York. It is catchy and easy to remember.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In the old days the people would rise up and remove the Duke. Maybe the people today should take a cue from the past...
 
BigMax
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

anuran: He bets he wishes he had 10,000 men to deal with these problems


He marched them up the hill and he marched them down again.

Andrewb is not the first dolt to have that title.
 
BigMax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If the people of York don't want him, maybe he should start his own York but with blackjack and underage hookers


Start a New York?  It will never work.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A#1
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were okay with his cock and bull stories for years, and now they're upset?
I knew Yorkies were slow on the uptick (my ex's ran headfirst into the door at least 4 times before he realized we didn't live at the place with a doggie door anymore) but Jeez.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Why not just call him the dick of york?


I Darren think that's a good idea.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll throw a peppermint patty at him.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Why not just call him the dick of york?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Dick York has suffered enough.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mock26: In the old days the people would rise up and remove the Duke. Maybe the people today should take a cue from the past...


The last ones that lost any titles or commissions on that level were literal Nazis so not sure if he just withers away in some wing at Balmoral.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Howzabout making hime the Yuke of Dork?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WordsnCollision: To be replaced by...

[Fark user image image 520x530]

That's not the largest human poo


But it IS the Dookie of York.
 
alienated
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [images.theconversation.com image 640x427]


I think he was Royal Navy. Therefore , a keelhauling is in order. Long live the Queen
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x254]


Escape from New York - What did I teach you?
Youtube TlXHCykk7fU
 
englaja
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: hoodiowithtudio: Why not just call him the dick of york?

Dick of Sargent.

Fun fact: Dick Sargent's real name was Dick Cox.


Please tell me his middle name was Peter
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Both her sons suck so hard. She should have them both executed & pass the crown to William.
 
woodjf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

englaja: Candygram for Mongo: hoodiowithtudio: Why not just call him the dick of york?

Dick of Sargent.

Fun fact: Dick Sargent's real name was Dick Cox.

Please tell me his middle name was Peter


It was penis.
 
