(Local10 WPLG)   In case you hadn't checked in a while, Cujo is living in Oakland Park, Florida   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Animal shelter, large mix-breed dog, Broward County, Florida, Attack, Victim, Woman, South Florida metropolitan area, Attack!  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I am really, really, very, very, upset about this," said Linda DeCurzio, a former volunteer.

Forgive me, but that quote doesn't really lend much gravity to someone being mauled to death

Journalist could have just left that one out or paraphrased.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My guess is that by mixed breed they mean Pit Bull crossed with Staffordshire Terrier.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "I am really, really, very, very, upset about this," said Linda DeCurzio, a former volunteer.

Forgive me, but that quote doesn't really lend much gravity to someone being mauled to death

Journalist could have just left that one out or paraphrased.


You're just really, really super dooper upset they didn't interview you
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: pastramithemosterotic: "I am really, really, very, very, upset about this," said Linda DeCurzio, a former volunteer.

Forgive me, but that quote doesn't really lend much gravity to someone being mauled to death

Journalist could have just left that one out or paraphrased.

You're just really, really super dooper upset they didn't interview you


No I just picture some sort of munchkin or cartoon character saying it in a high-pitched voice, based on the syntax and cadence
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In 49 states Cujo is a horror movie. In Florida, it's just Tuesday.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thought he retired as a Maple Leaf.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dog of Peace strikes again? Time for farkers to post pics of their snookums snuggling up to an infant and wearing bunny ears.

"Here's Lucifer with little Aiden, aren't they just so-- OHMYFARKINGOD JERRYGETTHEGUNGETTHEGUNGETTHE-- Oops, false alarm. So precious, right?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"It bit her right here, in the bingo wings. Took off about 30 lbs of flesh in a single chomp. Grisly business."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My guess is that by mixed breed they mean Pit Bull crossed with Staffordshire Terrier.


How dare you! BooBoo Kitten-Bubbles would never hurt anyone. it was probably a whippet-basset hound mix. Pit bulls were originally bred to run the neonatal ICU at hospitals. Mary used a pit bull to watch little 8lb 5oz baby Jesus. Since the dog can't possibly be the issue, it must be the owner, who I am pretty sure was Satan The victims had probably never even seen a dog before so it's really their fault.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Florida Dog.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a Cujo may look like,
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
